Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Silent-Yachts hails the age of the super-cat with 12 boats over 80ft in build

by Silent Yachts 29 Sep 05:40 PDT

Silent-Yachts is delighted to reveal that it has no fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction, after a year that has brought enormous commercial success.

  • 12 catamarans over 80ft in-build
  • 100ft flagship project has grown to 120ft, due for delivery in 2024
  • 10 SILENT 80 series yachts have now been ordered
  • Unique SILENT VisionF 82 to see a flurry of launches this winter

Silent 120 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 120 - photo © Silent Yachts

Ranging from 80ft LOA up to a staggering 120ft, boat production at the brand's two yards in Italy and in Turkey is booming.

"It has been a whirlwind 12 months," says founder and CEO Michael Köhler. "Three great trends have converged to make our boats enormously successful. The rebound in yacht sales since Covid is already well documented. But add to that the growth of environmental sensibilities and the recognition that two hulls provide a far more luxurious platform for life at sea, and you have a recipe for unprecedented demand. This is the age of the super catamaran."

Silent 120 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 120 - photo © Silent Yachts

SILENT 120

This impressive flagship has grown out of a project to design a 100ft solar catamaran. It is an imposing motor yacht with a huge interior volume of 499GT. The exterior and interior space altogether measure a stunning 900 m". Rapid progress is being made and delivery is scheduled for 2024.

Custom design is the name of the game at this scale, and the first hull will feature a swimming pool on the aft deck and grassy areas for dog walking on the side decks. The solar hard top is designed to slide out in two sections to reveal an upper sun deck which also doubles as a touch-and-go helipad.

Although the yacht's solar panels are capable of generating up to 40kWp, it is additionally equipped with back-up generators for fast running. The yacht cruises at 8 knots or runs flat-out at 16 knots.

Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts

SILENT 80

Seven of these impressive 80ft yachts are in build at the moment, split between the retractable flybridge version and the 3-deck model. The first SILENT 80 hull features the smaller flybridge, whose hard top lowers flush to the coachroof to complete elegant, fluid lines. This boat is being finished at the yard in Italy and is due for launch in March next year.

Other customers have opted for a dedicated 90-square-metre sun deck, whose raised hard top is fixed in place. Designed by Marco Casali, this huge space runs to a teak and stainless-steel dining table, two deep lounging areas, a huge expanse of sunbeds and even a bar with endless sea views. The first example is also set for launch in March.

Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts

On both versions, there is a beautifully finished galley, lounging and dining area on the main deck, with the indoor helm station set to starboard with excellent visibility. A glittering expanse of steel and glass slides to one side in order to connect the galley to the luxurious aft deck. Configurations below are flexible but can accommodate four or five couples in matchless comfort, with space for two to four crew members.

Silent 80 - Owners Suite - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Owners Suite - photo © Silent Yachts

Solar panel peak production of up to 26kW is a reality, with the battery bank and e-motors sized according to the customer's wishes. The boat is optimised for up to 2 x 340kW motors and 429kWh of battery capacity. Generators are also a question of choice, ranging from 100kW up to 2x 145kW. Speeds up to 19 knots are possible, with a cruising speed of 6-8 knots making for big daily distances.

Silent 80 - salon - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - salon - photo © Silent Yachts

SILENT VisionF 82

Part of a unique collaboration with Turkey's VisionF Yachts, these hardy 82-footers are built in aluminium rather than composite. Four are currently in build, with launches staggered between December this year and June 2023.

Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts

The first two vessels in-build will feature a conventional propulsion system combined with a highly efficient SILENT YACHTS solar panel array fitted on the considerably extended aluminum hard top.

Silent VisionF 82 - Galley - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - Galley - photo © Silent Yachts

All following yachts will be equipped with the new SILENTVisionF solar-hybrid drivetrain, where the system can decide whether the boat will manoeuvre under electric power, diesel engine or both. It is a good compromise for those unwilling to give up the internal combustion engine. The 13.6kWp solar hard-top and 160kWh battery bank will be capable of running all the hotel loads aboard and keeping the yacht silent overnight.

Silent VisionF 82 - Master cabin - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - Master cabin - photo © Silent Yachts

New production sites

Silent-Yachts can draw on two production facilities in Europe. Its own shipyard in Fano on Italy's Adriatic coast has five construction sheds with 22,000 m" of covered space and about the same area outside for building the SILENT 60 series & and the SILENT 80 series.

A partnership with Coskun Bayraktar in Turkey, founder of the Viaport Group has opened up more production opportunities. Several boats are already being built in Turkey. Including the Tuzla Viaport Marina, the cooperation with VisionF Yachts provides access to more than 100,000 m" of production area.

Silent 80 and Silent 120 GAs comparison - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 and Silent 120 GAs comparison - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Terrace - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Terrace - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Terrace - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Terrace - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Lounge - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - Lounge - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts

Related Articles

60 knots and fully electric
With the new SILENT Speed 28 launch SILENT is launching a new line of performance boats that will capitalise on its expertise in electric propulsion. The first boat is the SILENT Speed 28, and will ally the futuristic looks of the SILENT range with blistering pace and superyacht finish. Posted on 8 Sep World's first solar-powered yacht & residence club
Silent-Resorts will begin Club Ki'ama Bahamas construction in June Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki'ama Bahamas, the world's first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts. Posted on 10 May Silent-Yachts launches new Silent VisionF 82
A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels. Posted on 20 Apr New front exit version of Solar Cat Silent 60
Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck, improved guest circulation and air flow Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options. Posted on 12 Mar Silent-Yachts transforms into Silent Group
Expands production capacity with 17 yachts Headlining the news is the announcement that Austrian-owned Silent-Yachts has been restructured as Silent Group comprising several distinct divisions. Posted on 12 Feb First Silent 60 solar catamaran with kite wing
Kite wing is easy to use and adds up to 5 knots to the boat's speed Silent-Yachts has increased its fleet of innovative oceangoing solar electric catamarans introducing the new Silent 60 that has been launched recently at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand Posted on 25 May 2021 New Silent 62 Tri-Deck solar catamaran unveiled
Silent-Yachts continues an exciting journey to the bright and green future The innovative Austrian shipyard introduced a new version of its popular SILENT 60 model - now with another level of space and comfort for its guests. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is based on the SILENT 60 platform. Posted on 25 Mar 2021 Silent-Yachts sells 3 units of Silent 80 Tri-Deck
A new bigger Silent model currently in design phase The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the company's flagship with a sky lounge on the top deck or a huge 90 m" fly deck (open version), which can be designed as an "owner's deck" with a vast private suite and 360-degree view and a terrace. Posted on 11 Feb 2021 Bahamas Silent Island construction to start soon
Silent-Yachts solar powered luxury resort Silent Resorts, exclusive partner with Silent-Yachts, the Austrian company that produces innovative solar electric catamarans, has secured a SILENT 55 as its inaugural promotional yacht Posted on 13 Dec 2020 A special three-way collaboration
New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. Posted on 28 Nov 2020
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy