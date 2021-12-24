Please select your home edition
Sixth Moonen Martinique sold

by Moonen Yachts 29 Sep 23:43 PDT
Moonen Yachts - Martinique 36m © Moonen Yachts

Netherlands based Moonen Yachts is on a roll and is pleased to announce its third sale this year.

Working closely with Neal Esterly from Fraser Yachts, the team has been able to customise the successful and proven Martinique design to meet the client's wish list in an easy and congenial manner.

One specific change to the original design is the shortening of the swim platform to exactly make the yacht fit the berth of the owners. The length over all will now be 36.27 meter (119 feet) and will still be equipped with a fully integrated hydraulic swim platform.

The interior will be designed by the young and talented Hollander Yacht Design team. Her exterior lines have been drawn by our long-standing exterior designer René van der Velden, naval architecture is executed by our strong partner Diana Yacht Design. The owner's technical representation is Ian Kerr a proven professional that is well regarded by Moonen Yachts.

The project is scheduled for delivery in June 2024.

For more information visit www.moonen.com.

