Sirena Yachts upsizes and unveils brand new superyacht line

SLV35 © Sirena Yachts SLV35 © Sirena Yachts

by Sirena Marine 30 Sep 07:32 PDT

The Istanbul-based shipyard Sirena Marine has announced that its range of vessels will soon include superyachts.

As a natural progression from the shipyard's existing models - and continuing its dedication to offering comfort, top-quality amenities and next-level cruising performance - the new superyacht line currently includes three models, measuring 35, 42 and 50 metres respectively.

"Sirena has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the response that our customers the world over have unfailingly provided as each new model has been introduced. From the Sirena 58 to the Sirena 88, the Sirena 68, and Sirena 78, our goal has been to provide yachts that exceed expectations in every size category in which we build. We are now ready to take the next step, which is why we are pushing beyond the 100-foot threshold," says Sirena Yachts' Chairwoman and President Ipek Kiraç.

With the vessels set to be constructed in steel and aluminium at the shipyard's Istanbul-based facility, the new Sirena superyacht line will feature eye-catching exteriors by Italian designer Luca Vallebona and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects from the Netherlands, with the interior designs of each vessel fully customisable to meet the requirements and desires of each individual owner.

"Last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival we promised to announce our superyacht line and we always keep our promises," said Sirena Yachts' CEO Çagin Genç. "In a period of six years, Sirena has become one of the top players in the market. We created a range from 58 to 88 feet and produced more than 100 yachts. We have reached a great client expectation and production expertise leading us to translate our experience into the Superyacht Range. Our objective is to carry the spacious interior, attention to detail, efficient and sea worthy hull and customer orientation approach to our new line of superyachts."

Exceptional exteriors

As a consistent feature throughout the new range, Sirena's superyachts have been spe-cifically designed to offer owners and guests voluminous areas of onboard space ideal for socialising. Amenities include fold-out wing decks, multi-level gathering spaces equipped with plunge pools and sunpads, as well as deck areas which have been carefully laid out for safe and convenient access by both crew and guests.

"The Sirena's superyachts will be sporty, elegant and offer large open spaces", said Luca Vallebona. "I would like to underline two references to the past that I used for the concepts. The first one is the use of words like patio and pergola that come straight from the classic Latin age, as I am fascinated with the architecture. The other one is the bottom line of the main deck side window that can be seen as nothing else than a sheerline of a beautiful J Class, a timeless symbol of luxury and sportiness."

Privacy and comfort are key

Another notable feature of all of the vessels in the new Sirena Yachts line can be found in their prioritisation of the owner's privacy and comfort, which clearly feeds into the innovative layout of the new superyachts.

As Çagin Genç explains, "The average age of our owners has decreased by 10 years, and is now in the 40-50 age bracket, meaning that they are looking for different fea-tures in their yachts. We have removed the formal dining area, as these owners want to be more sociable in the exterior areas and enjoy more informal meals with their friends. To ensure that the owner still maintains their privacy when they want it, we have created an owner's private terrace where they can spend time alone and relax without being with other guests."

Tanil Surmeli, Product Development Manager at Sirena Yachts, added: "Like in all our boats, we always try to cherish the owner area without a compromise. We did so with the Superyacht Range. In addition, in recent years, efficiency came over speed, functionality and customization came over size. They look for the uniqueness that is offered only for them and this is Sirena Yachts' strength."

As a truly forward-thinking company, Sirena Yachts has once again shown itself to be tuned into the desires of the latest generation of superyacht owners through its new superyacht line, listening carefully to the desires of the market and responding in kind.

"We have already had serious interest in our range from our existing and loyal clients," Çagin Genç concludes.