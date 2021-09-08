Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Sirena Yachts upsizes and unveils brand new superyacht line

by Sirena Marine 30 Sep 07:32 PDT
SLV35 © Sirena Yachts

The Istanbul-based shipyard Sirena Marine has announced that its range of vessels will soon include superyachts.

As a natural progression from the shipyard's existing models - and continuing its dedication to offering comfort, top-quality amenities and next-level cruising performance - the new superyacht line currently includes three models, measuring 35, 42 and 50 metres respectively.

SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts

"Sirena has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the response that our customers the world over have unfailingly provided as each new model has been introduced. From the Sirena 58 to the Sirena 88, the Sirena 68, and Sirena 78, our goal has been to provide yachts that exceed expectations in every size category in which we build. We are now ready to take the next step, which is why we are pushing beyond the 100-foot threshold," says Sirena Yachts' Chairwoman and President Ipek Kiraç.

SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts

With the vessels set to be constructed in steel and aluminium at the shipyard's Istanbul-based facility, the new Sirena superyacht line will feature eye-catching exteriors by Italian designer Luca Vallebona and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects from the Netherlands, with the interior designs of each vessel fully customisable to meet the requirements and desires of each individual owner.

SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts

"Last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival we promised to announce our superyacht line and we always keep our promises," said Sirena Yachts' CEO Çagin Genç. "In a period of six years, Sirena has become one of the top players in the market. We created a range from 58 to 88 feet and produced more than 100 yachts. We have reached a great client expectation and production expertise leading us to translate our experience into the Superyacht Range. Our objective is to carry the spacious interior, attention to detail, efficient and sea worthy hull and customer orientation approach to our new line of superyachts."

SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Exceptional exteriors

As a consistent feature throughout the new range, Sirena's superyachts have been spe-cifically designed to offer owners and guests voluminous areas of onboard space ideal for socialising. Amenities include fold-out wing decks, multi-level gathering spaces equipped with plunge pools and sunpads, as well as deck areas which have been carefully laid out for safe and convenient access by both crew and guests.

"The Sirena's superyachts will be sporty, elegant and offer large open spaces", said Luca Vallebona. "I would like to underline two references to the past that I used for the concepts. The first one is the use of words like patio and pergola that come straight from the classic Latin age, as I am fascinated with the architecture. The other one is the bottom line of the main deck side window that can be seen as nothing else than a sheerline of a beautiful J Class, a timeless symbol of luxury and sportiness."

SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Privacy and comfort are key

Another notable feature of all of the vessels in the new Sirena Yachts line can be found in their prioritisation of the owner's privacy and comfort, which clearly feeds into the innovative layout of the new superyachts.

SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts

As Çagin Genç explains, "The average age of our owners has decreased by 10 years, and is now in the 40-50 age bracket, meaning that they are looking for different fea-tures in their yachts. We have removed the formal dining area, as these owners want to be more sociable in the exterior areas and enjoy more informal meals with their friends. To ensure that the owner still maintains their privacy when they want it, we have created an owner's private terrace where they can spend time alone and relax without being with other guests."

SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Tanil Surmeli, Product Development Manager at Sirena Yachts, added: "Like in all our boats, we always try to cherish the owner area without a compromise. We did so with the Superyacht Range. In addition, in recent years, efficiency came over speed, functionality and customization came over size. They look for the uniqueness that is offered only for them and this is Sirena Yachts' strength."

As a truly forward-thinking company, Sirena Yachts has once again shown itself to be tuned into the desires of the latest generation of superyacht owners through its new superyacht line, listening carefully to the desires of the market and responding in kind.

"We have already had serious interest in our range from our existing and loyal clients," Çagin Genç concludes.

SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV50 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV35 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts
SLV42 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Related Articles

Sirena 78 world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
Class-leading interior volume and deck space The new Sirena 78 is an all-in-one yacht that offers safe, comfortable and reliable cruising for extended voyages, but also excels as a platform for family relaxation and entertainment. Posted on 8 Sep New Sirena 78 unveiled
Ready for its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival Sirena Yachts is thrilled to announce the debut of its brand-new 78 at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival. The 78 will offer distinctive features that set her apart from her competition. Posted on 1 Jul Sirena Yachts full steam ahead
26 Sirena 68 yachts sold since official presentation in September 2021 The year 2021 proved a massive commercial success for Sirena Yachts with strong sales across the range, including a total of 26 units of the new Sirena 68 that only made its international debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 26 Jan Sirena 68 world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
20 units sold since its official presentation in April 2021 "The Sirena 68 brings together all the qualities that experienced owners would seek in a new yacht - essentially an upgrade in comfort and confidence in all areas," says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. Posted on 8 Sep 2021 Sirena 68 World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
Incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design With 11 units already sold, Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that its all-new addition to the fleet - the Sirena 68 - will make its World debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 10 Jul 2021 Sirena delivers units 3 and 4 in its 88-ft series
Hull #3 has been delivered to a Canadian owner and hull #4 to Spain At 26.81 metres in length overall with accommodation for up to 10 guests, the Sirena 88 is the Turkish brand's largest model with naval architecture by German Frers and interior design by Cor D. Rover. Posted on 1 Jul 2021 New Sirena 68 unveiled
The yacht for experienced cruisers Sirena Yachts is proud to announce their all-new addition to the fleet, the Sirena 68 that will make her public debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 15 Apr 2021 Sirena Yachts celebrates 60th yacht sold
Also LEX Ocean announced as new Croatian dealer "I don't know of another young shipyard that has sold 60 yachts in just three years!" exclaims Ali Onger, COO of Sirena Marine. Posted on 12 Nov 2020 Sixth Sirena 88 sold to US client
Upgraded foredeck amenities, custom design solutions, higher output main machinery Sirena Yachts has sold its sixth Sirena 88 after the 26.81m/88ft model, the largest in the Sirena range, was first presented at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 3 Aug 2020 Sirena Yachts launches new model Sirena 58 Coupé
Sirena's existing 58 is already the most successful yacht in the builder's portfolio The Sirena 58 Coupé is the direct result of Sirena's response to customers who have ex-pressed a preference for an "express" style yacht. Posted on 18 Mar 2020
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy