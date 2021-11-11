The new Bavaria SR33 - The latest premiere of the successful SR-Line

Bavaria SR33 © Bavaria Yachts Bavaria SR33 © Bavaria Yachts

by Bavaria Yachts 1 Oct 02:21 PDT

With the Bavaria SR33, Bavaria Yachts is announcing another model of their successful SR-Line, following the SR41 and the SR36, for the 2023 season. As with all motor yachts in the Bavaria SR-Line, the focus during development was on creating space for life on deck. Below deck, the Bavaria SR33 also impresses with a well-thought-out room layout, providing generous space for four people.

After the Bavaria SR41 and the Bavaria SR36, the Bavaria SR33 is the newest member of the Bavaria SR-Line, which clearly follows the design philosophy of the SR-Line. The development team at Bavaria Yachts has thought of plenty of clever solutions to meet all the demands family & friends crews might have. On board the Bavaria SR33, individual relaxation, sociable hours at sea and yachting fun in general each have their own space. That makes the Bavaria SR33 the ideal yacht for individual requirements.

Simply enjoying the sun and time with the family. The bow with its generous sunbed is the perfect place to relax, with the comfortable upholstery stretching across the entire surface of the structure, including useful cupholders for refreshments.

Spending time as a couple or with friends is the focus in the cockpit. Breakfast, dinner, or a small snack are quickly prepared at the large wet bar including a cooking plate, fridge and sink, and can be served directly at the large cockpit table. Flexible thanks to the fold-down backrest of the sunbed at the stern, there is space for up to six people.

Whatever you would like to do, the sunbed at the stern fulfils several functions, as is typical for the SR-Line. It is a sunbed, a bench seat for the cockpit table, storage space or, with the optional lowerable table, transforms into a beach terrace right near the water. And from the integrated bathing platform, the sea is just a hop away.

Experiencing power and freedom together was the development team's goal when designing the helmstand. Thanks to the construction of the hardtop with robust, stainless-steel struts at the stern and large window areas, there is almost an unobstructed 360 degrees view. From the lounge area portside, you have the best view ahead and can enjoy the sun and the wind through the large sunroof together with the helmsman.

Below deck, the Bavaria SR33's concept offers plenty of light, plenty of space, four sleeping berths, a cabin and a large salon. The salon and the large bed in the bow merge to become a generous, loft-like room. During the day, the Bavaria SR33's open room design with large hull windows and skylight provide light and a pleasant sense of space, no matter the weather. And if all guests would like to stay overnight, the salon table can be lowered to provide a further sleeping berth, so nothing gets in the way of cosy hours below deck, even for six people.

A double bed with the dream dimensions of 2.00 x 1.60 meters and a comfortable couch turn the cabin amidships into your personal suite after a long day at sea. Plenty of storage space for shorts and shirts for you and your partner are a given with Bavaria Yachts.

Spacious with a separate shower, a free-standing washbasin and classy fittings, the bathroom is not just functional, but also a place where you feel at ease.

As with the sister ships in the SR-LINE, the Bavaria SR33's design and lines come from the famous Italian yacht designer Marco Casali and his team. The concept, layout and engineering are, of course, from Bavaria's experienced development team. The 11.40 m long and 3.46 m wide hull was optimised for rapid, safe handling characteristics by the experts from the naval architecture office Micad. Double engines from Volvo Penta and Mercruiser of 500 to 700 HP, as well as a single drive of 380 HP from Volvo Penta, provide powerful yet economical propulsion.

The Bavaria SR36 was just nominated for the 2023 European Powerboat of the Year and the 2023 Best of Boats award. The Bavaria SR41 was already crowned 2022 Powerboat of the in England. With the Bavaria SR33, another member with award potential is joining the Bavaria SR-Line. Its official world debut is planned for January 2023 at the boot in Dusseldorf.

Technical Data - Bavaria SR33

Length over all incl. bathing platform: 11.40 m

Length of hull: 10.89 m

Length waterline: 9.71 m

Beam of hull: 3.46 m

Draught: 0.86 m

Cabins: 1

Head: 1