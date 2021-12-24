Heesen and Winch Design launch the new XV67 at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022

XV67 © Heesen Yachts XV67 © Heesen Yachts

by Heesen Yachts 1 Oct 10:51 PDT

Four years ago, we launched Xventure, Heesen's first explorer concept design, which coupled our technical expertise with the creative flair of Winch Design.

The result was a 57-metre motor yacht with dramatic good looks and rugged capability. Following the latest design and technology developments, we have now revisited the concept and refreshed it with new solutions, new layouts, and new appeal to create the XV67.

This concept design is a springboard for clients' creativity to tailor the yacht to suit their needs, lifestyle, and the type of adventure they seek. The XV67 creates a new audience who are looking for experiential travel in a way that combines luxury lifestyle and a sense of adventure.

The platform embodies Heesen's performance innovations in a proper superyacht package, not a re-purposed commercial ship. The option of hybrid propulsion is now available on all Heesen yachts, and the XV67 is no exception.

Engineered to travel off the beaten track in total safety and five-star comfort, the robust steel hull remains, but at 67 metres, she is 10 metres longer than her predecessor.

The clean-cut and avant-garde exterior lines make a bold statement: this is a yacht designed to roam the Galapagos islands or even the Arctic Ocean but still look elegant and utterly at home in St Tropez or Portofino. That's why we call it a cross-over. The new XV67 remains true to our original design intent: to create an exceptionally capable and beautiful bluewater voyager that will inspire owners to venture into new terrain. And turn heads wherever they go.

We have moved the tenders to the open aft deck and freed up the garage space for larger guest cabins. Creating more interior volume for guest use meant we could also introduce a three-storey master stateroom, including a private deck.

It also means that bigger tenders or even a personal submarine can be stored on deck.

Thanks to Heesen's forward planning, the basic engineering of this concept has come to fruition and will help clients save time in creating their future yacht.

XV67 specifications

Design features

Ultra efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form

Muscular profile

Vertical bow with bowsprit

With or without helideck

Outdoor features

Large crows nest, to be used as a private area for the owner

Large sundeck with a pool, teppanyaki bar, additional bar, and firepit

Fully certified helipad for an Airbus 145 (big for a yacht this size)

Outdoor cinema when the helipad is not in use

Indoor features