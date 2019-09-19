Amer Steel 41m Explorer revealed at the Monaco Yacht Show

by Amer Steel 2 Oct 03:43 PDT

Permare Shipyard yesterday afternoon, in the presence of numerous journalists during the Monaco Yacht Show, presented, together with Designer Luiz De Basto who pens the exterior and interior design, Andrea Piccione, Head of Marine Sales Volvo Penta, and the sales broker Juan Morillo, dealer Amer in United States, the 41 m Explorer.

The AMER 41 Explorer Yacht, commissioned at the beginning of the year with a scheduled delivery for early 2025 is destined to make a name for itself in the international market.

The AMER 41 will feature an innovative hull in terms of shape and technology with an advanced new propulsion system able to significantly reduce consumption and emissions while guaranteeing silence and comfort on board.

It is also fitted with a new evolutionary system to launch and retrieve tenders quickly and safely.

Broker Morillo commented positively on the performance and shallow draft.

The project design, from naval architecture to executive engineering, was entrusted to the Italian company Optima Design.