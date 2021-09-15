Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Technohull GTX world debut: taking cruising into a new dimension

by Technohull 5 Oct 20:01 PDT

Technohull's long awaited GTX is ready for its World debut.

  • Brings the very best to the 10 metre plus category
  • Remarkably wide and spacious
  • A top performer, and yet an ultra wide and comfortable day boat
  • Dynastream hull design technology guarantees staggering performance
  • 25 hulls already sold off-plan

This new sporty 10 metre plus model, 25 units of which have already been ordered in anticipation of its premiere, brings the very best to this popular category, fusing the unmistakable Technohull silhouette and refined looks with an utterly sophisticated hull design poised to perform beyond limits and a generous deck space that comes to set new levels of comfort for this range of boats.

Technohull GTX - photo © Technohull
Technohull GTX - photo © Technohull

Delivering an augmented experience in all aspects

With the aim to provide an augmented experience in all aspects, GTX has been designed to be precise. The newest addition to the Technohull range follows the design concept that has been introduced with GT7, which in this case delivers an even more captivating experience in all aspects.

Clean design lines with dynamic and sporty edges along with a sharp bow are all geared for top-of-the-line performance under all circumstances and any weather profiles. Yet, remarkably wide and specious, precisely for an ultra-comfortable day on board, GTX manages to offer a complete experience in and out of motion.

Performance that challenges your limits and an unpredented experience at the helm

Unstoppable, daring, capable of everything that hasn't been possible before, GTX delivers staggering performance and top of the line handling, challenging your limits like no other boat in her class. Her state-of-the-art DYNASTREAM hull design features a super deep V twin stepped hull, a wave piercing bow and variable deadrise distribution along its length and beam making sure that you enjoy speed, handling, and control like never before.

The helm's overall fit and finish comes to enhance the GTX's already unique cruising experience. A choice between a double seat configuration with a comfortable back-to-back seat or a double row of seats, a wide fully equipped console, a carbon hardtop with full glass windscreen or a high windshield in the case of the open edition, all contribute not just to a pleasurable cruising experience but to further emphasize the boat's supreme performance characteristics as well.

Engine options include a twin configuration of Mercury 250, 300, or 450 as well as twin Yamaha 250 or300 hp.

Technohull GTX - photo © Technohull
Technohull GTX - photo © Technohull

Discover the true essence of a day at sea

Being a day boat with a strong emphasis on the essence of spending a day at sea, the GTX boasts ample and comfortable lounging areas both at bow and stern and thanks to her wide beam, her spacious deck offers freedom of movement. As a true Technohull, GTX features top quality equipment and yacht quality details along with luxury amenities typical to the brand: all around teak deck, with the option to use other materials also, premium upholstery, courtesy lights and top-class entertainment equipment to name a few.

General characteristics

  • Length Overall: 10.70m
  • Beam: 3.15m
  • Hull: Deep V with ventilated steps
  • Light Ship Weight: approx., 3,100 kg
  • Fuel Capacity: 580lt
  • Water Capacity: 100lt
  • Max Engines: 2X450 hp
  • Engine Options: Outboard
  • Number of Passengers: 10
  • Design Category: B offshore

Related Articles

Live the ultimate ride at 100kts
With the Technohull 38 Grand Sport Super Fast Edition Limited edition boats don't get much more exclusive - or more rapid - than the Super Fast edition of Technohull's hugely successful 38 Grand Sport. This rocket ship belongs amongst the elite ranks of those craft capable of speeds of 100 knots* on water. Posted on 9 Mar New Mercury V12 600hp on Technohull Omega 47
Technohull would like to share some highlights regarding the engines' performance Technohull would like to share some highlights regarding the engines' performance, after experiencing and testing the boat for almost a month. This has been the very first installation in Greece and among the very first outside the US. Posted on 15 Sep 2021 New flagship Omega 47 blends sporty performance
Flexible configuration with Technohull's biggest ever cabin Technohull's breathtaking new Omega 47 seamlessly combines superyacht finish with the sporty performance that has made the Greek brand famous. Posted on 9 Mar 2021 Two new Technohull models in high demand
Technohull maintains production despite strict anti-Covid hygiene measures at the Greek yard Restrictions imposed by the global Covid-19 pandemic have not brought production at Technohull® to a standstill. Strict hygiene measures have allowed the Greek yard's skilled workforce to keep building, albeit at a slower pace. Posted on 12 May 2020 Technohull launches its first two Grand Sport 38s
Sporty looks and impeccable build quality combine with a luxurious features list Technohull® has just launched one of the year's most hotly awaited new boats at its base in Alimos, Greece. Two very different looking units of the ground-breaking 38 Grand Sport were launched at the same time Posted on 16 Oct 2019 New 38 Grand Sport to be launched this summer
A new era is about to dawn Technohull®'s fastest ever boat is now just a few months away from hitting the water. Several units of the hotly-anticipated 38 Grand Sport are at the moulding stage, with delivery anticipated at the end of the summer. Posted on 9 Jul 2019 Technohull Explorer40: Thrilling ride with comfort
All new sport cruiser RIB Explorer 40 to splash this summer Production started on the first examples of brand-new Explorer 40 from TECHNOHULL®. The 12m sport cruiser will combine the sort of thrilling ride for which the Greek company is known with a comfort and seakeeping that makes it ideal for family enjoyment. Posted on 24 May 2019 Technohull Omega 45 debut at Miami Boat Show
Omega 45 is a clear example of the all-new Technohull DynaStream patented hull 13.8 meters in length, the Greek shipyard's flagship stands out for high-level offshore performance combined with exceptional comfort and onboard safety. Cutting-edge technology has been used in every stage of the creation of Omega 45. Posted on 23 Nov 2018 Behind the scenes of all new RIB Explorer 40
Produced by the Greek TECHNOHULL® shipyard Versatility, performance and an ever so close attention paid to detailing and materials. These are the concepts that are at the basis of all the RIBs produced by the Greek TECHNOHULL® shipyard and are all perfectly integrated in their new Explorer 40. Posted on 23 Oct 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy