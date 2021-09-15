Technohull GTX world debut: taking cruising into a new dimension

by Technohull 5 Oct 20:01 PDT

Technohull's long awaited GTX is ready for its World debut.

Brings the very best to the 10 metre plus category

Remarkably wide and spacious

A top performer, and yet an ultra wide and comfortable day boat

Dynastream hull design technology guarantees staggering performance

25 hulls already sold off-plan

This new sporty 10 metre plus model, 25 units of which have already been ordered in anticipation of its premiere, brings the very best to this popular category, fusing the unmistakable Technohull silhouette and refined looks with an utterly sophisticated hull design poised to perform beyond limits and a generous deck space that comes to set new levels of comfort for this range of boats.

Delivering an augmented experience in all aspects

With the aim to provide an augmented experience in all aspects, GTX has been designed to be precise. The newest addition to the Technohull range follows the design concept that has been introduced with GT7, which in this case delivers an even more captivating experience in all aspects.

Clean design lines with dynamic and sporty edges along with a sharp bow are all geared for top-of-the-line performance under all circumstances and any weather profiles. Yet, remarkably wide and specious, precisely for an ultra-comfortable day on board, GTX manages to offer a complete experience in and out of motion.

Performance that challenges your limits and an unpredented experience at the helm

Unstoppable, daring, capable of everything that hasn't been possible before, GTX delivers staggering performance and top of the line handling, challenging your limits like no other boat in her class. Her state-of-the-art DYNASTREAM hull design features a super deep V twin stepped hull, a wave piercing bow and variable deadrise distribution along its length and beam making sure that you enjoy speed, handling, and control like never before.

The helm's overall fit and finish comes to enhance the GTX's already unique cruising experience. A choice between a double seat configuration with a comfortable back-to-back seat or a double row of seats, a wide fully equipped console, a carbon hardtop with full glass windscreen or a high windshield in the case of the open edition, all contribute not just to a pleasurable cruising experience but to further emphasize the boat's supreme performance characteristics as well.

Engine options include a twin configuration of Mercury 250, 300, or 450 as well as twin Yamaha 250 or300 hp.

Discover the true essence of a day at sea

Being a day boat with a strong emphasis on the essence of spending a day at sea, the GTX boasts ample and comfortable lounging areas both at bow and stern and thanks to her wide beam, her spacious deck offers freedom of movement. As a true Technohull, GTX features top quality equipment and yacht quality details along with luxury amenities typical to the brand: all around teak deck, with the option to use other materials also, premium upholstery, courtesy lights and top-class entertainment equipment to name a few.

General characteristics