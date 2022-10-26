Please select your home edition
HD Hyundai's Avikus to host demonstrations of Autonomous Navigation Solutions at FLIBS 2022

by Avikus 10 Oct 08:14 PDT October 26-30, 2022
Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) © Avikus

Avikus, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced today its plans to participate in the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the world's largest in-water boat show, to be held October 26 - 30, 2022 in the yachting capital of the world. The company will introduce and showcase 'Neuboat', an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats leveraging the power of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).

Avikus NAS allows a boat to recognize and assess on-the-water situations in real-time and without human intervention through deep learning and sensor fusion algorithms. As this data is processed, NAS creates and maintains an optimal route for safe autonomous navigation, allowing boaters to enjoy their time on the water without the stress of vessel operation. If desired, the system allows users to experience the autonomous navigation process through its Augmented Reality (AR) screen, which indicates risk level using different color informational boxes. For convenience, boaters can also control navigation from anywhere on board the boat with a mobile device.

Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) - photo © Avikus
Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) - photo © Avikus

Avikus DAS technology applies an integrated cognitive system allowing a boat to dock by itself. Docking can be one of the most difficult driving skills for new and even seasoned boaters and is recognized as high-risk for accidents. Using the Avikus 3D surround view system and collision warning alarm, included with the solution, users can effortlessly cope with all situations that may occur while docking.

At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, in the Avikus booth #627, located in Bahia Mar Yachting Center's Navy Zone, visitors can experience the company's autonomous navigation and docking solutions, and inspect the hardware components such as the computer system, camera and display that make the autonomous navigation possible.

Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) - photo © Avikus
Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) - photo © Avikus

Avikus will also host live demonstrations of autonomous cruising with its Neuboat solution at 'The Port Marina' located just off the 17th street causeway across from the Broward Convention Center. Application will be required to participate in the demonstrations and limited to Boat OEMs and electronics manufacturers. To apply, please email .

