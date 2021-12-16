Please select your home edition
CL Yachts is ready to wow FLIBS 2022 with a double debut

by CL Yachts 6 Oct 13:22 PDT

The countdown for the 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has officially started and CL Yachts is thrilled to display its much-anticipated new models, CLX96 and CLB65.

Featuring innovative design coupled with CL Yachts' cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship, these two luxury vessels will turn the heads of even the most demanding yacht enthusiasts.

CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts

CLX96 - A modern take on rugged luxury

The award-winning CLX96 has been created from the ground-up in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, with structural engineering from Albert Horsmon and naval architecture from Earl Alfaro.

The new flagship of CL Yachts is the choice for modern explorers who seek comfort, innovation and style from their yacht with extended capabilities and performance. CLX96 heralds the establishment of the new X-Series that will be joined by more models in the future.

CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts

At a glance you immediately notice an inviting, open layout; rugged and adventurous proportions and clean, fluid lines. The versatile CLX96 has a multitude of innovative functional and design features including a 'workboat chic' two-level, reverse-angle deckhouse using inverted trapezoids that maximize space as well as reduce glare and heat, while the plumb bow further amplifies accommodation while providing hydrodynamic efficiency.

CLX96 lounge - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 lounge - photo © CL Yachts

With a blurring of lines between the interior and exterior, the main deck's vast windows and bi-fold doors are echoed in the flybridge's spectacular glazing with retractable windows on three sides, seamlessly leading guests from the Sky Lounge and Pilothouse to the Sky Deck alfresco dining area aft. Other unique exterior social zones include the "Terrazza Portoghese" forward of the Sky Lounge, the "Piazza del Sole" seating and sunning area on the foredeck, and the expansive stern Beach Club at the waterline with its hydraulically-submerging swim platform.

CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 - photo © CL Yachts

Below deck, she features a four-cabin layout, including a full-beam master suite with a real skylight, VIP stateroom with virtual skylight, and two twin guest cabins.

Powered by twin 1900 hp Caterpillar C32 engines, she has a maximum speed of over 25 knots at full load a really high performance for its class.

CLB65 sea trial - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 sea trial - photo © CL Yachts

CLB65 - Evoking the spirit of adventure

Built upon the combined expertise of naval architect Howard Apollonio and leading marine structural engineers Gurit, CLB65 is designed for ease of use and trouble-free boating.

With a resin-infused composite hull, the vessel uses carbon fiber strategically - ensuring outstanding efficiency, performance, and durability.

CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts

The yacht's streamlined silhouette is complemented by modern interiors that celebrate comfort in effortless style. Versatile spaces both outdoors and in ensures that each guest will find their perfect spot of bliss aboard CLB65.

The main deck's expansive windows allow natural light to flow throughout the space, creating an inviting and warm ambience. Conveniently located between aft deck and salon, the open-style galley serves both areas and is the ideal place for gathering. Up top, the expansive flybridge has an electric grill and abundant seating for lounging and relaxation.

CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts

Located midship on the lower deck, the full-beam master stateroom offers a serene oasis for rejuvenation. The VIP stateroom is located forward, and the guest cabin has twin beds.

CLB65 has upper and lower helm stations, each equipped with dual STIDD helm seats and VOLVO 17-inch glass cockpit displays, and is powered by twin VOLVO IPS1050 Pod Drives. She has a top speed of 27 knots.

CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 technical launch - photo © CL Yachts

