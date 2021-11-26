Asia's first ever Riva 102' Corsaro Super comes into dock and ties up at the wharf of Taiwan

Riva 102' Corsaro Super © Ferretti Group Riva 102' Corsaro Super © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 10 Oct 22:46 PDT

Ferretti Group is proud to announce the sale of the new 102' Corsaro Super, a flybridge yacht with a rethought design and spaces that combines comfort and luxury. As a part of the celebration of the brand's 180th anniversary, it made its official debut at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival and sold hull #5 to Taiwan, the first ever in Asia through its exclusive dealer Amal Yachting.

With peerless originality and class, the new Corsaro Super presents impressive and new style accents that breathe life into an unprecedented masterpiece of yacht design, with an overall 30 metres in length and a beam of nearly 7 metres, including three decks and five cabins for 10 guests on a 100 square metres of liveable open-air spaces. Its distinctive silhouette reaches out like an arrowhead, giving the yacht a sleek and assertive design aesthetics and a glass façade. Performance wise, new glass fashion plates are installed for an improved and top notched vessel aerodynamics.

One of the highlights of the new superyacht, is the complete re-designing of the stern area on the main deck. This entire space will be configured as an extended 35-square-metre beach club dedicated to conviviality and comfort.

Maximum liveability and ever more direct contact with the water are the guiding principles behind all the new features, such as the option to install special gunwales that swing out on either side of the main deck to create exclusive terraces with a panoramic view, increasing the volume of the external walkways without affecting the vessel's elegant profile, to make the most out of the yacht experience. Moreover, the glazing in the owner suite has been redesigned and extended to two metres in length, amplifying the sense of space that is a distinctive feature of the widebody configuration and offering a breath-taking view on both sides of the yacht.

