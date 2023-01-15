Singapore gears up for its next Grand Prix as SailGP arrives

The sailGP F50 catamaran fleet sails past the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Race Day 1. Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG. 17 December 2021 © David Gray for SailGP The sailGP F50 catamaran fleet sails past the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Race Day 1. Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG. 17 December 2021 © David Gray for SailGP

by SailGP 11 Oct 02:55 PDT

For those seeking another dose of Grand Prix excitement, the wait is already over, as tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Singapore Sail Grand Prix.

Parkland Green at East Coast Park will host the most exciting racing on water on January 14 and 15, 2023, as nine international teams, sailing F50 catamarans at highway speeds, do battle just meters from the shoreline. It will be the eighth leg of an eleven-stop global championship that visits some of the world's most iconic cities, from San Francisco to Saint-Tropez to Sydney, and now, for the first-ever event in the region, the purpose-driven league arrives in Singapore.

Guests can enjoy a fantastic weekend of racing with ticket options that appeal to every spectator experience. Options available include private VIP hospitality suites, waterfront access to the race village that includes live commentary and entertainment, plus access to the cutting-edge, wing-sailed race boats and rare opportunities to interact with SailGP athletes.

Teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States will compete for points in six fleet races and one final top-three shootout in the ongoing quest to be crowned overall season winner.

The Singapore Sail Grand Prix is proudly supported by Singapore Tourism Board.

The categories available for the debut event in Singapore include:

Waterfront Access

Located at Parkland Green, East Coast Park and just meters away from the racecourse, this general spectator area allows fans to witness the high-speed, high-tech catamarans battle it out in the water up close. Waterfront Access includes a live TV broadcast on big screens, race commentary as well as access to the Race Village teeming with official Sail GP merchandise booths, food and drink outlets, activity stations and a main stage.

Waterfront Access tickets are available at S$28 at sailgp.com/singapore

Platinum Suites

Guests at the only private hospitality offering within the Singapore Sail Grand Prix will enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled experience in an exclusive air-conditioned suite located right on the water's edge just meters from the action. Limited suites are available with a capacity of 40 guests, each including premium food and beverage, dedicated suite hosts, live broadcast screens and a covered outdoor viewing balcony offering uninterrupted prime views of the racecourse.

Bring Your Own Boat

Get right on the water along the racecourse perimeter with SailGP's unique Bring Your Own Boat ticket. Enjoy a breathtaking view of the supercharged F50 catamarans up close from your own boat inside the exclusion zone and/or directly next to a turning mark. This ticket will give you access to both race days, preferred positioning in the front row and a souvenir flag to fly on your boat delivered to your home address.

Team Base Tours

Go behind the scenes at the SailGP Team Bases. Enjoy an exclusive tour of the "pit lane garages" where athletes and shore teams prepare the high-tech F50 race boats. Our tours offer a rare chance to see SailGP's elite athletes and the cutting-edge, wing-sailed boats up close as the teams prepare for battle off East Coast Park. Included in the package is an exclusive 45-minute guided tour of SailGP Team Bases, offering a rare opportunity to see the SailGP athletes and it's a climate positive ticket - we offset the carbon impact of your time with us.

Visit SailGP.com/Singapore for further details of all ticket options and to purchase tickets.

SailGP Season 3 Schedule // 2022-2023

2022

May 14-15 Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 18-19 United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 30-31 Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth

August 19-20 ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix | Copenhagen

September 10-11 France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 24-25 Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía - Cádiz

November 12-13 Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023

January 14 - 15 Singapore Sail Grand Prix | East Coast Park

February 18 - 19 KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney

March 18-19 New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

May 6-7 United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco

Season 3 Grand Final