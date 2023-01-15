Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Singapore gears up for its next Grand Prix as SailGP arrives

by SailGP 11 Oct 02:55 PDT 14-15 January 2023
The sailGP F50 catamaran fleet sails past the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Race Day 1. Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG. 17 December 2021 © David Gray for SailGP

For those seeking another dose of Grand Prix excitement, the wait is already over, as tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Singapore Sail Grand Prix.

Parkland Green at East Coast Park will host the most exciting racing on water on January 14 and 15, 2023, as nine international teams, sailing F50 catamarans at highway speeds, do battle just meters from the shoreline. It will be the eighth leg of an eleven-stop global championship that visits some of the world's most iconic cities, from San Francisco to Saint-Tropez to Sydney, and now, for the first-ever event in the region, the purpose-driven league arrives in Singapore.

Guests can enjoy a fantastic weekend of racing with ticket options that appeal to every spectator experience. Options available include private VIP hospitality suites, waterfront access to the race village that includes live commentary and entertainment, plus access to the cutting-edge, wing-sailed race boats and rare opportunities to interact with SailGP athletes.

Teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States will compete for points in six fleet races and one final top-three shootout in the ongoing quest to be crowned overall season winner.

The Singapore Sail Grand Prix is proudly supported by Singapore Tourism Board.

Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby go past the Sydney Opera House as they are towed out by a support boat during a practice session ahead of Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG - photo © David Gray for SailGP
Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby go past the Sydney Opera House as they are towed out by a support boat during a practice session ahead of Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG - photo © David Gray for SailGP

The categories available for the debut event in Singapore include:

Waterfront Access

Located at Parkland Green, East Coast Park and just meters away from the racecourse, this general spectator area allows fans to witness the high-speed, high-tech catamarans battle it out in the water up close. Waterfront Access includes a live TV broadcast on big screens, race commentary as well as access to the Race Village teeming with official Sail GP merchandise booths, food and drink outlets, activity stations and a main stage.

Waterfront Access tickets are available at S$28 at sailgp.com/singapore

Platinum Suites

Guests at the only private hospitality offering within the Singapore Sail Grand Prix will enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled experience in an exclusive air-conditioned suite located right on the water's edge just meters from the action. Limited suites are available with a capacity of 40 guests, each including premium food and beverage, dedicated suite hosts, live broadcast screens and a covered outdoor viewing balcony offering uninterrupted prime views of the racecourse.

Bring Your Own Boat

Get right on the water along the racecourse perimeter with SailGP's unique Bring Your Own Boat ticket. Enjoy a breathtaking view of the supercharged F50 catamarans up close from your own boat inside the exclusion zone and/or directly next to a turning mark. This ticket will give you access to both race days, preferred positioning in the front row and a souvenir flag to fly on your boat delivered to your home address.

Team Base Tours

Go behind the scenes at the SailGP Team Bases. Enjoy an exclusive tour of the "pit lane garages" where athletes and shore teams prepare the high-tech F50 race boats. Our tours offer a rare chance to see SailGP's elite athletes and the cutting-edge, wing-sailed boats up close as the teams prepare for battle off East Coast Park. Included in the package is an exclusive 45-minute guided tour of SailGP Team Bases, offering a rare opportunity to see the SailGP athletes and it's a climate positive ticket - we offset the carbon impact of your time with us.

Visit SailGP.com/Singapore for further details of all ticket options and to purchase tickets.

USA SailGP Team helmed by Jimmy Spithill and Spain SailGP Team co-helmed by Florian Trittel and Jordi Xammar collide on Race Day 2 of San Francisco SailGP, Season 2 in San Francisco, USA. 27th March - photo © Simon Bruty for SailGP
USA SailGP Team helmed by Jimmy Spithill and Spain SailGP Team co-helmed by Florian Trittel and Jordi Xammar collide on Race Day 2 of San Francisco SailGP, Season 2 in San Francisco, USA. 27th March - photo © Simon Bruty for SailGP

SailGP Season 3 Schedule // 2022-2023

2022

May 14-15 Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess
June 18-19 United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier
July 30-31 Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth
August 19-20 ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix | Copenhagen
September 10-11 France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez
September 24-25 Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía - Cádiz
November 12-13 Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023

January 14 - 15 Singapore Sail Grand Prix | East Coast Park
February 18 - 19 KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney
March 18-19 New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch
May 6-7 United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco
Season 3 Grand Final

Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby celebrate winning by sailing by spectators on Navy Pier on Race Day 2 of the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Lake Michigan, Season 3, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 19th June - photo © Simon Bruty for SailGP
Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby celebrate winning by sailing by spectators on Navy Pier on Race Day 2 of the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Lake Michigan, Season 3, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 19th June - photo © Simon Bruty for SailGP

Related Articles

Avikus to host demonstrations of NAS at FLIBS 2022
The company will introduce and showcase 'Neuboat' Avikus announced its plans to participate in the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the world's largest in-water boat show, to be held October 26 - 30, 2022 in the yachting capital of the world. Posted on 10 Oct Sea Ray® debuts the SLX™ 260 Surf
New model blends premium features and innovative wakesurfing technology Sea Ray's next generation of sport boats is continuing to steal the spotlight with the introduction of the brand-new SLX 260 Surf. Posted on 8 Oct How to recover your boat after a hurricane
BoatUS offers five tips to help recover recreational vessels. With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading off into the Atlantic, boat owners in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina are starting recovery efforts. Posted on 8 Oct US premiere of 80 Sunreef Power
At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 Sunreef Yachts is soon to present the 80 Sunreef Power ELEN'S DREAM at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 8 Oct Marine Resources latest jobs
This week's hot jobs are waiting for you With so many changes and updates in the industry, how do you stay on top of it all? Check out this week's newsletter bursting with marine industry news and the latest hot jobs available . Posted on 7 Oct Alia Sea Club 53m construction update
The 499GT's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture. Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 7 Oct CL Yachts to wow FLIBS with a double debut
Two luxury vessels will turn the heads of even the most demanding yacht enthusiasts The countdown for the 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has officially started and CL Yachts is thrilled to display its much-anticipated new models, CLX96 and CLB65. Posted on 6 Oct A deep dive into the Outer Reef classic series
Award winning, innovative, safe and fun long range motoryachts Twenty-five years ago, as a retail customer in search of a long-range cruiser manufacturer to build his dream yacht, Jeff Druek, now President and CEO of Outer Reef Yachts, was told by a competitor he couldn't have the yacht built the way he wanted. Posted on 6 Oct Evo R4XT expand your horizons
Highly customisable, sporty and gritty 13-metre Evo R4XT is the perfect example of how, starting from a shipyard's historic model and modifying it, one can create a walkaround that is unique in the world, even capable of offering its guests a new interpretation of how to experience the sea. Posted on 6 Oct Technohull GTX world debut
It brings the very best to the 10 metre plus category. This new sporty 10 metre plus model brings the very best to this popular category, fusing the unmistakable Technohull silhouette and refined looks with an utterly sophisticated hull design poised to perform beyond limits and a generous deck space. Posted on 6 Oct
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy