Discover new model ILIAD 53 Flybridge at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans Fort Lauderdale Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD 13 Oct 05:27 PDT

With an economic impact of $1.79 billion, more than 100,000 visitors, 1,000 exhibiting brands, and 1,300 boats on display, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—the largest in-water boat show in the world—is back.

From October 26 to 30, Florida is hosting one of the most awaited events of the season. Shows, seminars, sea trials, live-action demos, culinary experiences, and unique entertainment are the ingredients of this one-of-a-kind event.

The ILIAD Catamarans stand will be in Booth #177, located in the Bahia Mar Entrance Hall. Marcus Overman and Michael “Nod” Crook will be at the show and available to discuss our range of offshore power catamarans.

ILIAD 53F

The new ILIAD 53F features one of the highest bridgedeck clearances in this market segment, with a high freeboard for those long passages in more challenging conditions.

This impressive motor yacht has outstanding interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station (optional) and dining for 6-8 people.

Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, and an expansive ensuite.

Fitted with the the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests.

The flybridge sets a new reference in use of space, features and comfort. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The ILIAD 53F is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines (recommended) delivering a top speed of 21 knots (lightship), and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,135 nautical miles.

