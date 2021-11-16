Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Horizon Yachts launches new E75

by Horizon Yachts 18 Oct 00:08 PDT

The Australian boating market shows no signs of slowing in its demand for spacious, seaworthy and stylish vessels, and the build of a new Horizon E75 for a repeat Australian owner is testament to this fact. Recently launched, the latest E75 is the fourth Horizon yacht and second E75 build for the experienced client.

Historically one of Horizon's most popular models, the E75 marries a sleek exterior profile with a thoughtful layout and balanced deck spaces. Owner feedback has led to the model's evolution over the years, and this latest build has been purposefully designed to suit the owner's cruising lifestyle.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The new E75 features an enclosed skylounge configuration as well as a spacious beach club, which was purposefully designed for guest relaxation and entertainment. The aft deck offers a dinette and bar area with a pass-through window from the salon, which features a wet bar aft. A sliding glass door accesses the large main salon, which has been outfitted in figured satin walnut woodworking with light Amtico flooring in a herringbone pattern. A large L-shaped sofa is situated to starboard opposite an entertainment console. As with every Horizon build, storage has been considered throughout, with stowage options fitted into the freestanding as well as the built-in furniture. Forward, the galley and country kitchen are slightly elevated from the main salon, but designed so as to not compromise the open-plan feel and sightlines from bow to stern. A center island with a Cambria Britannicca stone waterfall edge highlights the galley area, which features plentiful counter space and storage. The dinette is nestled forward beneath the yacht's windscreen. A floating staircase to port accesses the enclosed skylounge above, while another stairway forward and to port accesses the guest accommodations on the lower deck.

On the lower deck, the owner specified a three-stateroom layout, which sees a full-beam master suite amidships and two large VIP staterooms with a shared ensuite. Fitted with built-in storage and hanging lockers, the master stateroom features an ensuite clad in Cambria Hawkesmoore quartz and marble stonework and offering a light and bright feel.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

On the upper deck, the enclosed skylounge comprises the bridge with twin helm chairs, an L-shaped sofa with a Hi/Lo table for a variety of uses and a desk and chair. A bar and BBQ with fixed barstools augments the enviable entertaining space on the boat deck aft, which serves as a spacious entertainment area when the tender is deployed. Another seating and lounging area has been configured for the foredeck.

The aforementioned beach club is a unique feature of this customized E75, as it blends with the Hi/Lo swim platform to create an inviting exterior space at the water's edge. This large space has been fitted with a galley, seating and dining area with television and a dayhead to provide the owner and his guests every amenity desired during a day on the water.

Upon taking delivery of his latest Horizon, the owner plans to join other Horizon clients in the Whitsunday Islands for the Horizon Yacht Australia Owners' Rendezvous in November, after which he will helm the boat from Australia's Gold Coast to its new home port of Auckland, New Zealand, where the owner plans to spend much of his time onboard fishing.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The new E75 basic specs:

  • L.O.A: 79’ 9” (24.31m)
  • L.W.L: 65’ 1” (19.84m)
  • Beam 18’ 6” (5.64m)
  • Displacement (half load): 131,947lbs (59.85 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 1,900 US gals (7,192ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,541ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin MAN V8 1,200hp
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW (50Hz)

For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

Related Articles

Horizon launches first FD75 Skyline
Built for an American client, the latest FD75 is the first to feature an enclosed bridge A new Horizon FD75 has launched and will soon be delivered to a repeat Horizon owner. This is the second FD75 to be built for the American market and the first in the U.S. to showcase the enclosed bridge configuration. Posted on 14 Oct Horizon FD110 world debut at FLIBS 2022
Tri-Deck FD110 will debut alongside the new Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline. All eyes will be on the Horizon Yacht USA showcase during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, as the first TriDeck FD110, a Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline make their world debuts at the Horizon Yacht USA stand. Posted on 28 Sep Horizon Yachts launches first E90
The new E Series model boasts a voluminous interior with a High Performance Piercing Bow Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a brand new model in its successful E Series line. An evolution of the Series' popular E88 model, the new E90 combines a performance-oriented hull with a streamlined superstructure. Posted on 6 Sep Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110
The new tri-deck FD110 embodies the best in high-volume superyacht design The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance. Posted on 22 Jun Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy