Horizon Yachts launches new E75

by Horizon Yachts 18 Oct 00:08 PDT

The Australian boating market shows no signs of slowing in its demand for spacious, seaworthy and stylish vessels, and the build of a new Horizon E75 for a repeat Australian owner is testament to this fact. Recently launched, the latest E75 is the fourth Horizon yacht and second E75 build for the experienced client.

Historically one of Horizon's most popular models, the E75 marries a sleek exterior profile with a thoughtful layout and balanced deck spaces. Owner feedback has led to the model's evolution over the years, and this latest build has been purposefully designed to suit the owner's cruising lifestyle.

The new E75 features an enclosed skylounge configuration as well as a spacious beach club, which was purposefully designed for guest relaxation and entertainment. The aft deck offers a dinette and bar area with a pass-through window from the salon, which features a wet bar aft. A sliding glass door accesses the large main salon, which has been outfitted in figured satin walnut woodworking with light Amtico flooring in a herringbone pattern. A large L-shaped sofa is situated to starboard opposite an entertainment console. As with every Horizon build, storage has been considered throughout, with stowage options fitted into the freestanding as well as the built-in furniture. Forward, the galley and country kitchen are slightly elevated from the main salon, but designed so as to not compromise the open-plan feel and sightlines from bow to stern. A center island with a Cambria Britannicca stone waterfall edge highlights the galley area, which features plentiful counter space and storage. The dinette is nestled forward beneath the yacht's windscreen. A floating staircase to port accesses the enclosed skylounge above, while another stairway forward and to port accesses the guest accommodations on the lower deck.

On the lower deck, the owner specified a three-stateroom layout, which sees a full-beam master suite amidships and two large VIP staterooms with a shared ensuite. Fitted with built-in storage and hanging lockers, the master stateroom features an ensuite clad in Cambria Hawkesmoore quartz and marble stonework and offering a light and bright feel.

On the upper deck, the enclosed skylounge comprises the bridge with twin helm chairs, an L-shaped sofa with a Hi/Lo table for a variety of uses and a desk and chair. A bar and BBQ with fixed barstools augments the enviable entertaining space on the boat deck aft, which serves as a spacious entertainment area when the tender is deployed. Another seating and lounging area has been configured for the foredeck.

The aforementioned beach club is a unique feature of this customized E75, as it blends with the Hi/Lo swim platform to create an inviting exterior space at the water's edge. This large space has been fitted with a galley, seating and dining area with television and a dayhead to provide the owner and his guests every amenity desired during a day on the water.

Upon taking delivery of his latest Horizon, the owner plans to join other Horizon clients in the Whitsunday Islands for the Horizon Yacht Australia Owners' Rendezvous in November, after which he will helm the boat from Australia's Gold Coast to its new home port of Auckland, New Zealand, where the owner plans to spend much of his time onboard fishing.

The new E75 basic specs:

L.O.A: 79’ 9” (24.31m)

L.W.L: 65’ 1” (19.84m)

Beam 18’ 6” (5.64m)

Displacement (half load): 131,947lbs (59.85 tons)

Fuel Capacity: 1,900 US gals (7,192ltrs)

Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,541ltrs)

Engines: Twin MAN V8 1,200hp

Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW (50Hz)

