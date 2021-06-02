Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Incat Crowther to deliver new Boutique Cruise Vessel for On Board

by Incat Crowther 20 Oct 06:55 PDT

Australian digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique liveaboard cruise vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board.

The 24-metre boutique cruise vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

Designed to provide guests with a luxurious wilderness escape in the pristine south-west Tasmanian wilderness, the aluminium-hulled Odalisque III can host up to 12 guests in seven stylish and flexible cabins, each with its own ensuite. The upper deck features three large guest cabins, a wheelhouse lounge and dining area as well as an outdoor dining and viewing area. The main deck features four cabins, a large indoor dining area, an outdoor viewing platform and the galley. Configured to offer a world-class dining experience while also being operationally efficient, the galley is conveniently located adjacent to pantry, refrigeration and cleaning facilities.

24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther
24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther

In total, Odalisque III boasts three outdoor viewing decks and an open bridge to provide guests with uninterrupted views of the spectacular wilderness. The Odalisque III's design has allowed for the addition of two tenders, accessible from the main deck, to allow guests to board a tender for shore excursions.

Incat Crowther's CEO Brett Crowther explained the design had to deliver the right balance of aesthetics and bespoke technical design.

"Our team's design expertise and our tailored digital design process meant we were well placed to bring On Board's vision to reality. Not only did the design of Odalisque III need to provide guests with a luxurious experience, but On Board are acutely aware of the need to ensure their operations do not adversely impact the environment," said Mr. Crowther.

24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther
24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther

"The design of Odalisque III has achieved this by combining an environmentally-conscious technical design, with the features that guests expect in a world-class cruising experience, such as a seamless scenic wilderness flight," said Mr. Crowther.

Pieter van der Woude, Founder of On Board, said he was excited at the prospect of offering a world-class experience aboard Odalisque III.

"My vision is to offer my guests an experience akin to being in a floating luxury wilderness lodge. Our guests expect the best, and Incat Crowther's design delivers on this. I cannot wait to take guests into Tasmania's World Heritage wilderness on Odalisque III early next year," said Mr. van der Woude.

For more on the operator, go to www.onboardexpeditions.com.au

24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther
24-metre boutique cruise vessel, Odalisque III - photo © Incat Crowther

Specifications:

  • Length Overall: 81' 4" / 24.8m
  • Length Waterline: 79' 9" / 24.3m
  • Beam Overall: 26' 3" / 8.0m
  • Draft (hull): 4' 1" / 1.25m
  • Depth: 10' 8" / 3.25m
  • Construction: Aluminium
  • Fuel Oil: 4 385 gallons / 16 600 litres
  • Fresh Water: 1 056 gallons / 4 000 litres
  • Sullage: 1585 gallons / 6 000 litres
  • Passengers: 12 (1C) 36 (1D)
  • Crew: 5
  • Speed (Service): 21 knots
  • Speed (Max): 25 knots
  • Main Engines: 2 x Scania D13 076M
  • Power: 607kW (825hp) @ 2300rpm
  • Propulsion: 2 x Propellers
  • Generators: 2 x 60kW
  • Flag: Australia
  • Class / Survey: NSCV 1C/1D

Guests walk along Stephens Bay - photo © Mark Daffey
Guests walk along Stephens Bay - photo © Mark Daffey
Guests in the jetboat are joined by dolphins at sunset - photo © Mark Daffey
Guests in the jetboat are joined by dolphins at sunset - photo © Mark Daffey
Mt Milner walk - photo © Chris Crerar
Mt Milner walk - photo © Chris Crerar

Related Articles

The most efficient monohull support yacht
Eco-friendly concept emphasizes accommodation and adventure Shadowcat, the leading developer of catamaran support yachts, announces today that it has expanded its portfolio to include a fully bespoke monohull shadow vessel. Posted on 13 Sep Launch-and-recovery craft unveiled
Shadowcat & Triton Submarines LARC, dubbed ShadowLark ShadowCat and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed ShadowLark. Posted on 12 Mar Sub-500GT Incat Crowther 48 ShadowCat
This innovative shadow yacht concept can be built in only 18 months Following the recent successful delivery of the 68m Wayfinder, Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd. are pleased to announce the release of a new 48m sub-500GT catamaran shadow yacht concept, named ToyBox. Posted on 2 Jun 2021 Incat Crowther 24 Motor Yacht Design Project Elysi
Offering a full-beam saloon with 360 degrees panoramic view Incat Crowther is pleased to announce a new design for a 24m Motor Yacht. Titled Project Elysium, the design has been contracted for construction, with delivery scheduled for 2023. Posted on 19 May 2021 Latest Shadowcat Wayfinder delivered
The second vessel in the ShadowCat range, Wayfinder, has been delivered Incat Crowther and YCTS Ltd are pleased to announce the second vessel in the ShadowCat range, Wayfinder, has been delivered. Wayfinder builds on the exceptional capability of Hodor, delivered in 2019. Posted on 27 Apr 2021 Incat Crowther releases details of next ShadowCAT
A new COVID-19 inspired shadow vessel concept named Haven The team behind the World Superyacht Award-winning support vessel Hodor has unveiled a new COVID-19 inspired shadow vessel concept named Haven. Posted on 24 Nov 2020
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy