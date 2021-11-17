Brunswick Corporation announces launch of Ripl Hub – A digital platform for boaters to connect

Brunswick Corporation today announced the launch of the Ripl Hub, a new digital platform for Brunswick's Ripl community to connect with each other directly. Building on the Company's Next Wave strategy and vision to attract the next generation of boaters, Ripl Hub's new capabilities now gives its more than 4,500 members the opportunity to connect, leverage the community's knowledge about boating, and access to an array of content curated exclusively for the Ripl community.

"We are passionate about making real-time connections with our consumers and creating a space for all boaters to participate. It's been incredibly rewarding to cultivate a community where new and experienced boaters can connect, learn, offer invaluable insights, and share stories from their time on the water," said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation.

The Ripl Hub adds the connection element to Ripl's current library of activities. Community Chats, or forums, facilitate user-led discussions in three categories: Boating Advice, for asking questions and sharing tips; Boating Lifestyle, for reading and sharing stories about on-water experiences; and Product Chat, for asking questions about specific marine products.

The Ripl Community also features a variety of value-add resources for members, including:

Ripl Blog - featuring curated content, including how-to pieces for new and experienced boaters on topics from entertaining to anchoring, as well as news and event recaps. The Ripl Insider Video Series launched with Meg Caswell, HGTV personality. Additional series are planned with Professional Bass Angler, Brian Latimer, and Professional Wakeboarder, Carro Djupsjö.

Ripl Events - virtual and in-person events with exclusive access to new innovations, product sneak peaks, and leading voices in the industry.

Ripl Chats - text-based surveys where members have the power to share their voice and shape the future of marine recreation. They cover topics like electrification, boating technology, the buying journey, and more.