Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Brunswick Corporation announces launch of Ripl Hub – A digital platform for boaters to connect

by Brunswick 20 Oct 14:03 PDT
Brunswick Corporation © Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation today announced the launch of the Ripl Hub, a new digital platform for Brunswick's Ripl community to connect with each other directly. Building on the Company's Next Wave strategy and vision to attract the next generation of boaters, Ripl Hub's new capabilities now gives its more than 4,500 members the opportunity to connect, leverage the community's knowledge about boating, and access to an array of content curated exclusively for the Ripl community.

"We are passionate about making real-time connections with our consumers and creating a space for all boaters to participate. It's been incredibly rewarding to cultivate a community where new and experienced boaters can connect, learn, offer invaluable insights, and share stories from their time on the water," said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation.

The Ripl Hub adds the connection element to Ripl's current library of activities. Community Chats, or forums, facilitate user-led discussions in three categories: Boating Advice, for asking questions and sharing tips; Boating Lifestyle, for reading and sharing stories about on-water experiences; and Product Chat, for asking questions about specific marine products.

The Ripl Community also features a variety of value-add resources for members, including:

  • Ripl Blog - featuring curated content, including how-to pieces for new and experienced boaters on topics from entertaining to anchoring, as well as news and event recaps. The Ripl Insider Video Series launched with Meg Caswell, HGTV personality. Additional series are planned with Professional Bass Angler, Brian Latimer, and Professional Wakeboarder, Carro Djupsjö.
  • Ripl Events - virtual and in-person events with exclusive access to new innovations, product sneak peaks, and leading voices in the industry.
  • Ripl Chats - text-based surveys where members have the power to share their voice and shape the future of marine recreation. They cover topics like electrification, boating technology, the buying journey, and more.
Ripl is open to all marine enthusiasts and members do not have to be Brunswick product owners to participate. To learn more about Ripl and join the community, visit www.brunswick.com/Ripl.

Related Articles

Brunswick launch 'All Blue Planet' initiative
The restorative power of water through educational programming, events and collaborations Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today launched All Blue Planet, a global initiative focused on inspiring our communities to pursue the restorative power of water through educational programming, events and collaborations. Posted on 22 Jun Brunswick & Boston Whaler intensify sustainability
Expanding its partnership with Arkema, a leader in specialty materials Brunswick Corporation announced that it is expanding its partnership with Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, to develop a fully recyclable fiberglass boat that integrates Arkema's Elium® liquid thermoplastic resin on all the vessel's composite parts Posted on 15 Feb Princecraft Boats launch Brio 2.0 Electric Series
Offering sustainable propulsion Princecraft Boats announced the launch of its Brio 2.0 Electric Series, offering electric propulsion across three completely redesigned models - 17', 19' and 21' - with advanced features to ensure boaters can maximize their time on the water. Posted on 17 Nov 2021 Harris Boats launches the all-new Grand Mariner
Elevating the pontoon experience with bold new designs and innovative technology Featuring a bold new design from bow to stern, Harris Boats today launched the all-new, redesigned Grand Mariner Pontoon Series offering sleek styling, luxe comfort, and technical innovations to promote a full day of fun on the water. Posted on 22 Oct 2021 Heyday launches H22
The next generation of wake boats Heyday Wake Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has announced the launch of the H22, the newest addition to Heyday's iconic lineup that sets the standard for the next generation of performance, design and accessibility in the wake boat category. Posted on 9 Jul 2021 Boston Whaler and Sea Ray launch new apps
MyWhaler & Sea Ray+ provide consumers with comprehensive resources to elevate on-water experiences Two of Brunswick Corporation's leading boat brands, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray, today announced the launch of the “MyWhaler” and “Sea Ray+” apps, designed to improve the boat ownership experience by reducing friction across the entire ownership journey. Posted on 1 Jul 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy