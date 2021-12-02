Please select your home edition
Giorgetti curates the furnishing project for the new Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht

by Georgetti 26 Oct 03:15 PDT

A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA and ability to offer a tailor made service to meet every customer request.

Giorgetti reconfirms itself as a partner of excellence for the yachting world with a new prestigious collaboration: the brand's innate design aptitude and the inalienable customisation component of its proposals, capable of responding perfectly to the needs of the nautical sector, come on board the new Benetti B.Yond 37m yacht.

The first low emission yacht from the Azimut|Benetti Group, the B.Yond 37M is the greenest model in its category thanks to the innovative Siemens Energy propulsion and power supply system. A truly unique model, in steel and aluminium, designed for sustainable, long-range sailing with maximum comfort.

The hub of on-board socialising, the upper deck features the lines of the sofa and armchairs of the URBAN series and GALET coffee tables with AURA armchairs and an OTI low table - Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht - - photo © Georgetti
The white steel hull, with an aluminium superstructure, expresses the personality and elegance of the B.Yond 37M and is distinguished by the painted stainless steel profiles, covered in teak on the head band; a unique and innovative detail.

The revolutionary concept, signed by architect Stefano Righini, provides an exceptional on- board liveability for both short and long voyages through the inclusion of a fourth deck that makes it possible to elevate all the most noble areas of the yacht, thus giving an incredible panoramic view and a layout that is extremely flexible to meet the shipowner's needs.

With a strong visual impact, the MIZAR table customises the dining area. It is accompanied by DIANA armchairs. In the bow, the open-air relaxation area features the geometric shapes of the LOOP armchairs and APSARA low tables - Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht - photo © Georgetti
Open and spacious is the design of the interiors, curated by Benetti architect Mauro Izzo, that enhances the possibilities of customization, allowing the shipowner to express his own taste and personality on a yacht to be experienced as if it were his second home.

At the stern of the main deck, the open-air area chooses the modular APSARA seating system, featuring a base with wooden slats, accompanied by the eponymous GEA tables and chairs - Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht - photo © Georgetti
This is a spirit that Giorgetti, chosen by Benetti to take care of all the indoor and outdoor furnishings of the B.Yond 37M, has been able to interpret perfectly through proposals born of an in-depth research in terms of shapes, materials, finishes, colours and a maniacal attention to details that have made it possible to create solutions capable of responding to every shipowner's request. Products conceived to promote not only beauty but also functionality and that tell the story of Giorgetti's philosophy, which has always aimed to put the customer at the centre, rewarding him each time with a unique service in the name of the highest quality. A set of values that unite the two brands and that have allowed this collaboration between two companies that represent excellence in their reference sectors to come about.

"The beginning of the collaboration with Benetti was an almost natural step, born on the basis of shared visions and values. Two realities with a great historical heritage that have been able to interpret technology and tradition with equal importance through top quality products that are always innovative and capable of interpreting the needs of a modern customer. Without forgetting the attention to sustainability, a principle that permeates the design of this yacht and a value that increasingly guides the business choices of both our brands" comments Giovanni del Vecchio, CEO of the Giorgetti Group.

Master cabin, on the bridge deck, features a refined sea-view study/relaxation area with the JULIET desk/vanity and the iconic PROGETTI chair. Behind it is GALET two-seater sofa accompanied by DUAL coffee table & OTTO ottoman - Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht - photo © Georgetti
The furnishings by Giorgetti are customised in every detail together with the shipowner, following a refined and welcoming style with sought-after materials in which natural colours prevail, enhanced by touches of blue in the fabrics and complements, which stand out against the optical white of the walls. A recall to the sea from which there seems to be no boundaries also thanks to the large hull windows that lighten every part of the yacht with natural light and allow to admire the great spectacle of nature in which one is immersed.

Giorgetti's refined and sophisticated language runs through all the yacht's decks, conveying the brand's ability to design complete spaces and projects.

The main deck, dedicated to guests, between the VIP cabins, sees a relaxation area characterised by the soft and refined shapes of the TAMINO sofa, accompanied by the RIPPLE armchairs and AMIRAL coffee table on one side and the very elegant NORAH and ODE chairs on the other.

The upper deck, the hub of on-board socialising, presents a lounge area in the outdoor area at the stern, where the protagonist is the modular APSARA seating system, characterised by a base with wood slats, accompanied by the homonymous tables and GEA chairs.

In the bow, the open-air relaxation area features the geometric shapes of the LOOP armchairs and APSARA low tables.

On the sun deck, the BREAK table was chosen to characterize the dining area along with the elegant ALDÌA chairs. ALDÌA poufs and low tables and the CLOP rocking chair enrich the space - Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht - photo © Georgetti
The indoor living area features the lines of the sofa and armchairs of the URBAN series, combining the design of different eras with industrial and contemporary architecture, and GALET coffee tables, with AURA armchairs and OTI tables.

With a strong visual impact, the MIZAR table, with its cast bronze base and refined marble top, customises the dining area. It is accompanied by DIANA armchairs.

The master cabin, on the bridge deck, features a refined study area with JULIET desk and the iconic PROGETTI chair. Behind it, the GALET sofa with the DUAL coffee table and the OTTO pouf.

Outside, the veranda at the stern, for the exclusive use of the shipowner, features the GEA sun loungers and tables together with the APSARA low tables.

Finally, on the sun deck, the BREAK table has been chosen to characterise the dining area with the elegant ALDIA chairs. The ALDIA poufs and coffee tables and the CLOP rocking chair enrich the spaces. Vases, trays and lamps from the Atmosphere collection complete Giorgetti's lifestyle.

Related Articles

Coming soon: Benetti Oasis 34M
Benetti's new fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude Benetti's new Oasis 34M fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude. A private oasis on the water, she brings together all the glamour of the Oasis Deck® solution, designed to experience the outdoor space as never before Posted on 27 Jan Benetti unveils the first B.NOW 50m
The range stands out for construction times reduced by around 30% This 50-metre vessel is one of four B.NOW models with a length of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres superbly designed by RWD to meet the needs of the most forward-looking owners. Posted on 2 Dec 2021 Benetti Motopanfilo 37M: new photoshoot
An example of classicism projected into the future. This elegant and modern composite displacement boat satisfies the tastes and needs of contemporary owners, but has its roots in the design of the Benetti motoryachts of the 60s, of which it incorporates the gentle and distant fashions. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 American debuts for Motopanfilo 37m and Oasis 40m
This year there will be three Benetti superyachts on show at FLIBS Benetti will be showcasing, for the first time in the US, the new Motopanfilo 37M, a yacht that perfectly embodies the union between the brand's signature style and the storied tradition of Loro Piana Interiors. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Spectacular "slipway launch" of Lucky Wave
Benetti revives tradition with the third Diamond 44M The shipyard has completed another launch from the historic 56-meter inclined slipway, which, unique in Italy for boats of this size, is still fully operational at the historic shipyards of Viareggio. Posted on 12 Oct 2021 The market rewards Benetti's steel yacht strategy
The Italian shipyard announces an order book of 16 yachts Benetti has chosen the Monaco Yacht Show, the international event traditionally reserved for superyachts, to take stock of the brand's initiatives in the large steel and aluminium yacht segment. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Two style icons for the new Motopanfilo 37M
Refined elegance, uncompromising quality and eye-catching style The refined elegance, uncompromising quality and eye-catching style of Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors come together on board the Motopanfilo 37M, permeating every aspect of this modern new yacht's interior and part of the exterior design. Posted on 31 Aug 2021 Benetti launches the first Motopanfilo 37M
In Viareggio was held the ceremony for the launch of the first unit of the Benetti Motopanfilo 37M. Benetti's Viareggio shipyard launched the first unit of the glamorous Motopanfilo 37M, a fiberglass and composite yacht designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architects for the interiors and Francesco Struglia in collaboration with Benetti for the exterior. Posted on 1 Aug 2021 Benetti Oasis Deck reshapes the superyacht world
Oasis Deck™ represents the brilliant proposal, presented by Benetti, to superyacht owners. Oasis Deck™ is the name of a new solution offered by Benetti which, based on the extraordinary success of the Oasis 40m, is now featured on new models of the Oasis 34m and B.Now 50m and 66m. Posted on 17 Jun 2021 Benetti launches M/Y Joy
An innovative 40-metre fibreglass yacht Launched on March 31 in Livorno, BO102 is the second unit of Oasis 40M, a glamorous yacht designed to cultivate a dynamic and informal lifestyle on board, in seamless contact with nature. Posted on 2 Apr 2021
