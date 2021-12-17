Vicem Yachts launches first unit of much anticipated Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge

by Vicem Yachts 28 Oct 05:37 PDT

Vicem Yachts has a new addition to its fleet of 150+ vessels. The world-renowned Turkish shipyard presented the first unit of the restyled and reengineered Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022.

World premiere of the updated Vicem 65 Classic at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show '22

More units of the Vicem 65 Classic under construction

Available in both fiberglass and cold-molded versions

Max speed 28 knots

"We are happy to host the world premiere of this beautiful, seaworthy and reliable model in the Unites States' largest boat show," said Noelle Semmes Vicem US sales manager. "We are committed to offering various choices to our owners, and it doesn't stop at the hull construction material but goes well into details, and we are very proud about that flexibility."

The first unit of the Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge is built in fiberglass but the model is also available in cold molded version that made the shipyard so popular among owners around the globe. Indeed the two additional units currently under construction are one cold molded and one fiberglass, both scheduled to be launched later this year.

Improved engineering

The new version of this model allows clients to choose between traditional shaft-drive propulsion or Volvo Penta IPS pod drives. Either drivetrain provides the yacht with a proven propulsion that allows to achieve around 23-knot cruising speed and a maximum speed exceeds 28 knots.

The engine room is set aft under the cockpit, either option gives the builder maximum flexibility for the layout. Additionally, the engines location reduces noise significantly in the accommodation area.

Powered by a pair of Volvo Penta 725 horsepower engines, the Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge has a considerable range thanks to large tanks with 4,000 liters of fuel.

Fresh new look

Vicem Yachts remastered the 65 Classic's original design, a downeast express-style yacht with a high freeboard and traditional lines, to enlarge windows and port lights dramatically, in particular in the front and both sides of the saloon. It greatly improves the visibility from the helm and provides natural light to all living areas of the boat.

The first unit of the new Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge has a completely reworked interior with a standard three-cabin configuration. The galley and accommodations are on the lower deck. Therefore, there are spacious seating options in the main salon and aft.

The full beam owner's cabin is forward with an en suite bathroom and several storage spaces as Vicem Yachts really cares about guests' comfort. A day head and two other guest cabins with single beds complete the accommodations.

"We believe that this restyled and reengineered model, which was already successful, will fit in perfectly with the other yachts in the Classic series," concludes Semmes. "She has everything of the Vicem DNA, timeless, traditional look and incredible choices from construction materials and drivetrain to interior design and décor."

Main Specifications: