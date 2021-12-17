Vicem Yachts is back with the brand new Vicem 55 Classic in the flybridge version

by Vicem Yachts 29 Oct 03:24 PDT

The 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show marks a big achievement for the Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts that has introduced one of its much anticipated models, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge.

This new custom boat is the first of its size proposed in a flybridge version and the first built using composite fiberglass.

Vicem Yachts is well known as one of the leading cold molded wooden yacht builders in the world. However fiberglass constructions provide Vicem with quicker turnarounds as well as easier maintenance, still exceeding owners' high expectations in terms of quality, performance and seaworthiness.

The timeless styling and unmatched attention to detail seen on this 55 feet-long vessel makes it stand out in a competitive Down East market. Let's discover all its characteristics!

In terms of size, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge fits right in to the middle of Vicem's Classic series, which has yachts ranging from 44-to 82-feet length overall. Every boat in that series takes design cues from Maine's famous lobster boats, with protected pilothouses, large and workable cockpits, and a bit of tumblehome aft.

The Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge has Humphree stabilizers and electric flaps to keep it steady in a seaway. Bow and stern thrusters further bolster this vessel's performance, making her easy to dock and maneuver in tight spaces. With a top speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of around 20 knots, this unit is equipped with a standard engine package including two VOLVO PENTA IPS 700.

This Flybridge model is a new iteration of one of Vicem's most popular and iconic models, the Vicem 55 Classic Sedan retaining all the main features plus offering an entire extra deck up top.

The flying bridge is massive compared to other boats of the same style and is shaded by a hardtop. Comfortable settees are located to port while an aft wet-bar is equipped with a standard refrigerator, ice-maker and barbecue grill; the perfect spot for owner and guests to enjoy the the sea. There's also an alfresco helm for two.

The access to and from the flybridge is very easy thanks to the perfect placement and use of the flybridge teak stairs. Teak is a common theme onboard and can be seen in other places such as the swim platform and the toe rails.However, it is most dramatically on display in the cockpit which uses the durable and eye-pleasing wood to great effect.

Continuing the path aboard the Vicem 55 Classic the flybridge steps lead us down to the main deck.

In the teak-decked cockpit there is L shaped seating aft served by a mahogany table on a high-low pedestal. A wide, sliding mahogany and glass door leads to a comfortable salon with luxurious settees facing port and starboard, the interior helm station and excellent lines of sight. Additional pullman berths are one of the key features of the salon, the perfect solution for kids or when larger parties are staying aboard.

Moving down below, a port side longitudinal galley welcomes owner and guests in a very spacious and highly functional area with excellent counterspace where they can prepare food in privacy.

On the same level the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge features a configuration with two staterooms: the large master stateroom forward and a VIP cabin amidships. Notably, both the master and the VIP have a queen-sized berth, which is unusual for a boat of this size and type and en-suite bathroom with separate shower.

All interior and exterior spaces have high-quality fabrics with expertly done stitching, which is usual onboard a Vicem yacht, and an overall level of fit and finish that rivals that of much larger yachts.Lastly, the top-tier woodwork with high-gloss varnish is an upgraded option the yard provides for an even more eye catching finish.

With a usable layout, excellent performance, and eye-pleasing lines, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge looks to be a star at this year's Fort Lauderdale boat show.

Main specifications: