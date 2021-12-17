Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Vicem Yachts is back with the brand new Vicem 55 Classic in the flybridge version

by Vicem Yachts 29 Oct 03:24 PDT

The 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show marks a big achievement for the Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts that has introduced one of its much anticipated models, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge.

This new custom boat is the first of its size proposed in a flybridge version and the first built using composite fiberglass.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

Vicem Yachts is well known as one of the leading cold molded wooden yacht builders in the world. However fiberglass constructions provide Vicem with quicker turnarounds as well as easier maintenance, still exceeding owners' high expectations in terms of quality, performance and seaworthiness.

The timeless styling and unmatched attention to detail seen on this 55 feet-long vessel makes it stand out in a competitive Down East market. Let's discover all its characteristics!

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

In terms of size, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge fits right in to the middle of Vicem's Classic series, which has yachts ranging from 44-to 82-feet length overall. Every boat in that series takes design cues from Maine's famous lobster boats, with protected pilothouses, large and workable cockpits, and a bit of tumblehome aft.

The Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge has Humphree stabilizers and electric flaps to keep it steady in a seaway. Bow and stern thrusters further bolster this vessel's performance, making her easy to dock and maneuver in tight spaces. With a top speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of around 20 knots, this unit is equipped with a standard engine package including two VOLVO PENTA IPS 700.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

This Flybridge model is a new iteration of one of Vicem's most popular and iconic models, the Vicem 55 Classic Sedan retaining all the main features plus offering an entire extra deck up top.

The flying bridge is massive compared to other boats of the same style and is shaded by a hardtop. Comfortable settees are located to port while an aft wet-bar is equipped with a standard refrigerator, ice-maker and barbecue grill; the perfect spot for owner and guests to enjoy the the sea. There's also an alfresco helm for two.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

The access to and from the flybridge is very easy thanks to the perfect placement and use of the flybridge teak stairs. Teak is a common theme onboard and can be seen in other places such as the swim platform and the toe rails.However, it is most dramatically on display in the cockpit which uses the durable and eye-pleasing wood to great effect.

Continuing the path aboard the Vicem 55 Classic the flybridge steps lead us down to the main deck.

In the teak-decked cockpit there is L shaped seating aft served by a mahogany table on a high-low pedestal. A wide, sliding mahogany and glass door leads to a comfortable salon with luxurious settees facing port and starboard, the interior helm station and excellent lines of sight. Additional pullman berths are one of the key features of the salon, the perfect solution for kids or when larger parties are staying aboard.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

Moving down below, a port side longitudinal galley welcomes owner and guests in a very spacious and highly functional area with excellent counterspace where they can prepare food in privacy.

On the same level the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge features a configuration with two staterooms: the large master stateroom forward and a VIP cabin amidships. Notably, both the master and the VIP have a queen-sized berth, which is unusual for a boat of this size and type and en-suite bathroom with separate shower.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

All interior and exterior spaces have high-quality fabrics with expertly done stitching, which is usual onboard a Vicem yacht, and an overall level of fit and finish that rivals that of much larger yachts.Lastly, the top-tier woodwork with high-gloss varnish is an upgraded option the yard provides for an even more eye catching finish.

With a usable layout, excellent performance, and eye-pleasing lines, the Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge looks to be a star at this year's Fort Lauderdale boat show.

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

Main specifications:

  • Total length: 55' 3" - 16.85 m
  • Beam: 14' 5" - 4.41 m
  • Draft: 3' 8" - 1.12m
  • Max. persons capacity: 8
  • Fuel Tank: 528 gals - 2000 liters
  • Water Tank: 200 gals - 757 liters
  • Maximum Speed (knots): 26
  • Cruising Speed (knots): 20
  • Exterior Design: Vicem Yacht Design Team
  • Interior Design: Vicem Yacht Design Team
  • Engines: 2 x VOLVO PENTA IPS 700
  • Construction: GRP, Sandwich PVC, Vinlyester Resin

Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge - photo © Vicem Yachts

Related Articles

Vicem launches first unit of 65 Classic Flybridge
Available in both fiberglass and cold-molded versions Vicem Yachts has a new addition to its fleet of 150+ vessels. The world-renowned Turkish shipyard presented the first unit of the restyled and reengineered Vicem 65 Classic Flybridge model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. Posted on 28 Oct Vicem delivers first 82ft custom cold-molded yacht
An impressive reputation for delivering high-end yachts to clients across the globe Over the past three decades, the Turkey-based builder and yacht designer has forged an impressive reputation for delivering high-end yachts to clients across the globe. Posted on 2 Feb Vicem Yachts to debut new Tuna Master series
Center Console and Express models available Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the upcoming release of the new Tuna Master product line, starting with a 37-foot, center console ("CC") fiberglass sportfishing/cruising boat. Posted on 17 Dec 2021 Vicem Yachts introduces 65 Classic,
Re-engineered & offered in fiberglass/cold-molded construction With three hulls already under construction, Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the restyled and re-engineered Vicem 65 Classic. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Vicem 50 Classic makes its mark in the USA
The all-new fiberglass cruising yacht Several more hulls have been ordered retail for the newly released fiberglass cruising yacht, and according to Vicem's Production Manager, Yigit Akbarlas, the vessel is proving that the yard is capable of designing and building world-class yachts. Posted on 18 Apr 2021 Vicem 50 Classic ready to debut at PBIBS 2021
The first two hulls arrive in the United States Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the arrival of the first two hulls of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic in the United States. Posted on 17 Mar 2021 First Vicem 50 Classic en route to the U.S.
With four other units in production The first hull in the new 50 Classic line from Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts has completed factory sea trials and is currently en route to the United States for delivery. Posted on 16 Dec 2020 All-new Vicem 50 Classic set for launch
4 units already sold as yacht set to begin sea trials in Turkey Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the pending launch of hull #1 of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic - a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 28 Oct 2020 Vicem Yachts introduces all-new Vicem 50 Classic
A roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the development of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic, a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 5 Aug 2020 Vicem 67 Cruiser sets new standard
A standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the debut of the all-new 67 Cruiser, a standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury with performance, craftsmanship, and timeless aesthetic appeal. Posted on 26 May 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy