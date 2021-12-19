52 FLY - “The Absolute Direction”

by Absolute Yachts 29 Oct 01:57 PDT

52 FLY is the latest model in the Flybridge range, and it is a truly revolutionary yacht. By means of Absolute's state-of-the-art design and engineering, the 52 FLY presents the brand's extraordinary liveability in this more compact dimension.

It is a truly innovative work of marine architecture, a dazzling highlight even in this particularly crowded area of the market. Its keyword "direction" indicates Absolute's intentions for the new 52 FLY: a ground-breaking direction for the market and an innovative point of reference for the entire sector.

All the features of the Flybridge family, in a more compact size

The 52 FLY joins the two existing yachts in this family, the 60 FLY and 56 FLY, and it successfully incorporates all the enchanting details of those larger versions into the new 52-foot yacht. It offers all the spaces that have become hallmarks of Absolute's range, such as a flybridge with a stern terrace, a spacious cockpit terrace linked to the saloon and galley, foredeck with settee, table and sunbed, full-beam master cabin in the bows, two guest doubles midships, and a versatile crew cabin.

Views of sun, sea and sky

With its open gunwale design, glazed balustrade at the stern of the cockpit terrace, a three-leaf sliding saloon door and the vast windows - whose width far exceeds that of much larger yachts - the 52 FLY privileges unimpeded views of the marine setting. The outdoor spaces are accessorised with Absolute's signature modular furniture, which can be rearranged to suit the occasion. All the interiors and exteriors are designed for optimum comfort, with the minimum possible use of steps, a bar unit on the flybridge, and a full-height refrigerator with a separate freezer in the galley.

Prestige interior design

Finish is at the highest levels throughout. The saloon ceiling features a circular motif with recessed LED lighting. Panelling and furniture are in light-coloured natural timber throughout, with leather trim. Windows can be opened for optimum ventilation. The galley, seamlessly linked to the cockpit, has everything that even the most demanding chefs need, and it includes a spacious pantry, unusual in this category of yachts.

The full-beam master cabin positioned in the bows is generously-sized, with a large double bed surrounded by lots of walk-around room, high ceilings, ample storage space, and wonderful sea views provided by the exceptionally large windows.

The VIP cabin midships is in every way comparable to a second master cabin, a true surprise for its luxury and space. The third guest cabin has an electrical system, fitted as standard, for easy transformation from twin berths to double bed.

In addition, there is a practical crew cabin with access from the stern platform for complete privacy.

Cruising practicality

The helm stations were designed for optimum visibility. The main helm has easy access to the side deck by means of an appropriately-positioned door, and the captain's comfort is ensured by functional ergonomics. Instrumentation comprises Absolute's habitually comprehensive equipment, with all on-board systems monitored and controlled from the helm fitted with multiple MFDs.

Energy saving

Absolute's attention to sustainability can be seen from the electrically-controlled vertically-sliding windows which can provide natural ventilation, leaving the air-conditioning switched off if desired. In addition, the optional solar panels in the flybridge hard top make it possible to stay at anchor in a peaceful bay without the hum of a generator, by providing sufficient energy for everything necessary for a blissful day, from entertainment to refrigerators and other amenities.

52 FLY, the new pole star of luxury yachting

Remarkable in her technology, design and performance, the 52 FLY is the perfect expression of Absolute's direction: exploring new routes and navigating to the next level of comfort.

