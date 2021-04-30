Sunreef Yachts reveals a new model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022

by Sunreef Yachts 1 Nov 08:50 PDT

The luxury hybrid yacht offers a perfect blend of speed, stability and luxury. The yacht's standout features include walkaround deck, a vast semi-open saloon and spacious aft with two fold-down bulwark platforms.

The 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show gathered the most important names in the marine industry for a spectacular showcase of the world's finest crafts. Sunreef Yachts seized this opportunity to host an exclusive premiere of a new model and share some exciting news on the company's latest developments in eco-yachting.