Test drive an Axopar this weekend and see Axopar 25 offshore performance review

by eyachts 3 Nov 05:31 PDT

Axopar Test Drive Day

When: Saturday 5th November, 2022

Where: Fergusons Marine, The Spit, Sydney

Your chance to see the Axopar range, take an intimate look and test drive the award-winning Axopar range. Eyachts will have the entire range from 22-37 on display including; Axopar 22 T-Top, 25 Cross Top, 28 T-Top, 28 Cabin and 37 Sun Top.

Axopar 25 Performance Review

Hull design, fuel consumption and offshore handling

See how the new Axopar 25 handles in rough offshore conditions. With 2 metres of messy swell and surface chop off of Sydney heads we thought, what better way to show off what this boat can do.

The verdict is in; she handles it incredibly well, thanks to the twin-stepped hull and cutting bow. With a planing speed of 13kts, cruising speed of 27kts and a max speed of 41kts, it is safe to say this versatile cuddy cabin Axopar is an absolute weapon.

The Axopar 25 hull key features

Very sharp entry reverse bow - designed to slice the surface of the water

Two large chines - keeping the boat dry by reflecting spray straight back down into the water.

Two hull steps - These channels suck air underneath the hull so at planing speed so the boat is actually sitting on a layer of bubbles reducing the friction which in turn reduces the power required to push the boat. This in turn reduces the fuel consumption and dramatically improves the performance and ride of the vessel.

Trim and Ride

The well balanced hull rides effortlessly with little to no input required from the Trim Tabs. Trimming with engine trim only, the hull rides the surface chop well, with little spray coming over the bow or entering the cockpit.

Protection

Protection from the wide windscreen and bimini provide a secure feel when at a range of speeds in a range of conditions. With the driver positioned in the middle of the boat, handling is easy and predictable with hydraulic/electric steering.

Key statistics: (250hp tested)