Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Test drive an Axopar this weekend and see Axopar 25 offshore performance review

by eyachts 3 Nov 05:31 PDT
Axopar 22 T-Top © eyachts

Axopar Test Drive Day

When: Saturday 5th November, 2022
Where: Fergusons Marine, The Spit, Sydney

Your chance to see the Axopar range, take an intimate look and test drive the award-winning Axopar range. Eyachts will have the entire range from 22-37 on display including; Axopar 22 T-Top, 25 Cross Top, 28 T-Top, 28 Cabin and 37 Sun Top.

More information and registration here...

Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 25 Performance Review
Hull design, fuel consumption and offshore handling

See how the new Axopar 25 handles in rough offshore conditions. With 2 metres of messy swell and surface chop off of Sydney heads we thought, what better way to show off what this boat can do.

The verdict is in; she handles it incredibly well, thanks to the twin-stepped hull and cutting bow. With a planing speed of 13kts, cruising speed of 27kts and a max speed of 41kts, it is safe to say this versatile cuddy cabin Axopar is an absolute weapon.

Axopar 25 Cross Top - photo © eyachts
Axopar 25 Cross Top - photo © eyachts

The Axopar 25 hull key features

Very sharp entry reverse bow - designed to slice the surface of the water

Two large chines - keeping the boat dry by reflecting spray straight back down into the water.

Two hull steps - These channels suck air underneath the hull so at planing speed so the boat is actually sitting on a layer of bubbles reducing the friction which in turn reduces the power required to push the boat. This in turn reduces the fuel consumption and dramatically improves the performance and ride of the vessel.

Trim and Ride

The well balanced hull rides effortlessly with little to no input required from the Trim Tabs. Trimming with engine trim only, the hull rides the surface chop well, with little spray coming over the bow or entering the cockpit.

Protection

Protection from the wide windscreen and bimini provide a secure feel when at a range of speeds in a range of conditions. With the driver positioned in the middle of the boat, handling is easy and predictable with hydraulic/electric steering.

Axopar 25 TT - photo © eyachts
Axopar 25 TT - photo © eyachts

Key statistics: (250hp tested)

  • Idle speed = 3.5KTS
  • Planing speed = 13KTS
  • Cruising speed = 27KTS
  • Top speed = 42KTS
  • Fuel efficiency:
    • 16-27 kts = 28 l/h
    • 35 kts = 51 l/h
    • 41 kts = 85 l/h
  • Range at 27kts with 230L = 220nm

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy