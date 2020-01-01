Please select your home edition
Conrad Shipyard launches C144s ACE

by Conrad Shipyard 4 Nov 04:04 PDT

We are delighted to announce the launch of the luxury superyacht ACE, the nation's new flagship derived from the C144S line. This makes the 44.5-meter bespoke vessel not only the largest motor yacht ever built in the shipyard's history, but also in Poland.

After two years of fine-tuning, engineering, planning and hard work by many skilled craftsmen at Conrad Shipyard, the 44.5-m superb craft named ACE hits the water for the first time in Gdansk, Poland. Commissioned by a Swiss customer, who was introduced to the shipyard by the Luxury Charter Group, the C144S line's first hull impresses with its graceful yet sporty and dynamic look.

C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard

ACE was ordered in January 2020, and the preparatory work and technical documentation gathering continued until construction of the yacht began in July 2020.

The subject of enormous involvement and the epitome of the custom-build experience, this spectacular vessel benefits from the work of many prominent European companies. The yacht's exterior came out from the pen of the esteemed British studio Reymond Langton with incredible attention to detail, as well as through fantastic cooperation with the Dutch Diana Yacht Design, responsible for naval architecture and engineering. The interior was designed by the Milan-based company M2 Atelier, composing a truly bespoke de´cor with an Italian soul. With the shipyard's in-house team leading the construction, the result is an elegant and timeless design that feels welcoming inside and out

C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard

Meeting the highest demands of quality and performance, ACE provides a supreme level of luxury with a custom-tailored interior. She can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in beautifully appointed five staterooms, including the master suite and cabins for nine crew members. With modern and unique lines, this luxury craft remains timelessly stylish.

Constructed out of steel and aluminum for her hull and superstructure, she is equipped with twin CAT engines. The superyacht will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 13 knots and will have a range of about 4,000 nautical miles when traveling at 10 knots.

C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard

ACE marks the first unit from the C144S line, Conrad's superyachts series, which is characterized by a straight bow that is altogether superb, sleek and sexy. The model is a step up from the Conrad C133 model, whose incarnation is the famous 40-meter Viatoris, winner of the 2019 World Superyacht Award. Hull No. 2 of the C144S line is now under construction with the delivery scheduled for 2023. The following C144S yachts will take about 24 months to build.

After delivery to the client, ACE will make her debut on the international charter market with Luxury Charter Group. Nicola Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management supervised the work on the project on behalf of the client.

C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard
C144S ACE - photo © Conrad Shipyard

