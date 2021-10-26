Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

First Sanlorenzo 57Steel launched

by Sanlorenzo 7 Nov 22:51 PST
Sanlorenzo 57Steel © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Sanlorenzo has launched the first unit of the 57Steel line in the setting of La Spezia, the site of the shipyard's superyacht production. The launch of this metal model marks a very important date in the ongoing growth of the Superyacht Division.

This first 56,50-metre long vessel with five decks and a tonnage of 1050 GT is the prototype of the line and will be delivered to her owner in early 2023. The sale was finalised by the broker house West Nautical, which also oversaw the project management.

In terms of design, Sanlorenzo's new addition was overseen by Bernardo Zuccon, studio Zuccon International Project, who for the first time ever designed the exterior lines of a superyacht of such dimensions.

Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

"The 57 Steel is an ambitious project behind which there has been an intense amount of typological research, a very important study which has always been at the basis of the research that Zuccon International Project has been conducting with passion since the beginning of its collaboration with Sanlorenzo. The aim was to create a craft of around 1050 GT with functional and lifestyle contents that are normally found on boats of larger sizes. From a design point of view, the most important challenge was to find the right balance between the volumes and proportions of the boat. There is no ostentation of the brand, and the external lines have a defined and extremely fluid, transparent and lucid progression in which the yard's language shines through. We can define 57 Steel: a skilful play of balance between content and container." - Bernardo Zuccon, Zuccon International Project

This new superyacht allows for indoor and outdoor spaces that are decidedly out of the ordinary and revises the different functions of the on-board spaces in a new way. In fact, the layout of the 57Steel alters the traditional balance whereby the wheelhouse, which is normally located at the bow of the upper deck, is relocated to another deck - the bridge deck typical of larger yachts - and offers the possibility of using the upper deck in a different way. It is here that we find the owner's cabin overlooking the large Owner's deck, a private deck that guarantees an exclusive view of the sea.

Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Thanks to the unusual layout, a large full-beam VIP cabin, which can be used as a second owner's cabin, has also been placed forward on the main deck. This large aft area includes a swimming pool with a transparent bottom that allows light to filter into the area below, softly punctuating the spaces of the beach area, which can be further extended towards the water thanks to the folding terraces.

Designed by Studio Vickers of London, the interiors were created by working closely with the client. This made it possible to create warm and cosy environments that perfectly met the ideas and wishes of the owner.

"We were tasked with creating a warm, detailed and inviting interior for an experienced owner and his family aboard this 56-metre steel Sanlorenzo. The design process was a huge creative pleasure and the shipyard team responded really well to our design direction, producing a wonderful interior. We were excellently supported by West Nautical's management and construction team, who were extremely professional. We have worked with Sanlorenzo before and know the care and attention to detail, but on this yacht, it was exceptional." - John Vickers, Vickers Studio

The 57Steel just launched is the first of four units, all sold, to which are added another 21 superyachts from 44 to 73 meters, currently under construction. The Superyacht Division continues to grow steadily and reaffirms itself as a leader in the metal sector with a fleet of 45 units in navigation.

Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 57Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Main Technical Data:

  • Length overall: 56.50 m
  • Beam: 10.95 m
  • Gross Tonnage: 1050 GT
  • Maximum speed: 16.5 knots
  • Full load draught: 3.0 m
  • Engines: 2 X CAT 3512 C
  • Guest berths: 12 persons
  • Crew berths: 12 persons
  • Fuel tank capacity: 80,000 l

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
SP110 and SL120A presented to the American market for the first time Sanlorenzo returns to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, to be held from 26 to 30 October 2022, with two revolutionary vessels making their overseas debut at the most important boat show in the USA. Posted on 19 Oct Road to 2030
This decade's drivers in Sanlorenzo's vision An unprecedented conference that goes beyond the unveiling of new models, a résumé of the strategy behind the brand's unstoppable growth in recent years, but above all a look at the new directions on which the Group will focus its action in this decade. Posted on 7 Sep SP110: The first Open Coupè by Sanlorenzo
Carrying forward research into the development of technologies with a low environmental impact Carrying forward research into the development of technologies with a low environmental impact but without forgetting the importance of the yacht's driving experience, Sanlorenzo has created the new SP110 model. Posted on 2 Jun Make way for the amazing BG54
The 2.0 model made by Bluegame for open-minded and adventurous owners Those who know me know that I do love to make myself wanted. I make myself wanted for weeks, even months. That's me, there's nothing I can do. But those who were in Palma last month can confirm that I'm absolutely worth it. Posted on 31 May Sanlorenzo SD90/s: Refined sustainability
The future is transformability of spaces and hybrid propulsion Sanlorenzo continues to pursue ever more ambitious goals while facing ever greater challenges. One of the increasingly important drivers in the company's strategy is sustainability. Posted on 30 May World Première of the Sanlorenzo SL106A at FLIBS
SL86, SL96A, SX88 and SX112 also on display at Fort Lauderdale From October 27 to 31, the yachts of Sanlorenzo will be on stage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest "in-water" boat show in the world. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Sanlorenzo unveils the new 2021 models
When one asymmetric is not enough: SL90A and SL120A On the occasion of the press conference preceding the start of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, held in the splendid sorroundings of the French Riviera, at La Plage, Barriere le Majestic, Sanlorenzo presented the new models of the range. Posted on 7 Sep 2021 Sanlorenzo Superyacht never stops
Sanlorenzo completes its third sale in a week The ability to give new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, to give life to projects built around the needs of the customer, continues to reward Sanlorenzo with new successes Posted on 30 Jul 2021 Sanlorenzo announces sale of 2nd unit of 57Steel
A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions, with indoor and outdoor spaces never seen before on models of this size, and innovative functional features, the new 57Steel, which has recently become part of the Sanlorenzo fleet Posted on 24 Jul 2021 X-Space walk through live tour
A journey aboard the new Sanlorenzo superyacht concept Ready for departure, destination: X-SPACE. Sanlorenzo, once again, is preparing to set sail for new courses, guiding us on a journey to discover unexplored design horizons. Posted on 17 Jun 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy