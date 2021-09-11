Custom Line 140': born great

8 Nov

Custom Line inspires lovers of cruising in superior comfort to dream big by presenting the Custom Line 140' superyacht, with a length overall of 42.61 meters and a maximum beam of 8.54 meters.

The new flagship is a work of naval art that brings together innovative engineering and refined Italian savoir faire to conjure up endless emotions. The stand-out new product in the 2022-2023 yachting season, Custom Line 140' made her world debut at the Ferretti Group Private Preview before being exhibited at the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show.

Created in collaboration with Ferretti Group's Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department, Custom Line 140' is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling and interior decoration by Francesco Paszkowski Design, working in partnership with Margherita Casprini and the Custom Line Atelier on the interiors.

Custom Line 140', with her sleek, powerful contours and contemporary style, has the distinctly sporty character that is a defining feature of the brand's planing line, set off by unparalleled elegance and refinement: taught lines sweep from bow to stern in an exciting alternation of materials and colours represented by dark plate glass and light-coloured structural surfaces.

Another stylish detail is the painted aluminium handrail with Y-shaped uprights, an elegant and functional design feature. The hull windows are generously sized, while the floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck offers direct contact with the water.

The brand's new flagship presents spaces never seen before, with interiors extending across over 300 m", more than 200 m" of outdoor areas and an arrangement that reflects the yacht's superior size.

The layout is spread over four decks, with the settings designed for socializing flowing seamlessly across both exterior and interior spaces. On each deck, the areas devoted to the owner and guests are kept completely separate from those used by the crew thanks to the naval architecture developed specifically for this superyacht, featuring external walkways and interior staircases that connect the lower deck with the sun deck and are designed exclusively for use by the crew.

Despite her majestic size, Custom Line 140' has a gross tonnage of 398 GT. The skillful use of composite material and carbon fiber for the hull, the superstructure and the hard top on the sun deck keeps both the weight and draft low, ideal for navigating in shallow waters like the Caribbean Sea. All this adds incalculable value to the yacht's design and underscores the beauty and liveability of interiors offering ceilings over 2 meters high on each deck and an unparalleled level of comfort.

Every single feature of the Custom Line 140' is the result of meticulous research and attention to detail. The star of the show is natural light, which floods into every setting on the yacht through expansive floor-to-ceiling glazed surfaces.

The interiors are defined by neutral, natural tones and richly textured materials that gratify the senses on both a tactile and visual level. The result is perfect harmony between furnishings, finishings and design solutions across the entire yacht, ensuring total freedom and absolute privacy on board for both owner and guests.

The interiors are designed to the highest standards of quality and attention to detail, in line with Custom Line's tailor-made approach and an expression of the outstanding know-how, skills and expertise of the Custom Line Atelier, the entire project management team working in partnership with the production team, and all the highly specialised craftsmen involved in the design and production process.

Standing out in the choice of furnishings are the beauty and colours defined for the exteriors and the interior living spaces on the main and upper decks, where the larger-than-life personality of the sofas and chairs features light, sophisticated colours alternating with bolder colours and refined materials.

Main deck

The main deck is characterized by total integration of the interior and exterior spaces, as well as by clear separation between guest areas and crew workspaces to ensure complete privacy for the owner.

A full-height glass door with both sliding and hinge mechanisms unites the living area with the exterior lounge: a convivial 30 m" area stylishly decorated for maximum comfort.

The 45 m" main saloon with dining and living areas is a formal setting defined by flowing lines that perfectly express Custom Line's signature elegance, design and sophistication, with a palette of materials and decorations ranging from ivory-hued natural leather to dark oak parquet floor. Particularly worthy of note is the refined craftsmanship embodied by the diamond-cut leather used as finishing for the ceiling and to upholster the furniture.

Huge spaces, 2.10 metre ceiling heights and four giant windows in the hull sides - the first of which on the starboard side can be opened - convey a feeling of fluidity and amplify the volumes, establishing intense, direct contact with the sea.

Continuing along the deck, the central lobby has a minimalist staircase - dominated by the iconic design pendant lights made of warm and sensual Murano blown glass - connecting the main deck to the lower and upper decks. This generously sized setting usually found on yachts over 50 meters opens out aft onto the dining room with its table seating 10 guests.

Forward, the exclusive 44 m" full-beam owner's apartment is a huge yet intimate living space with an ever-present view of the water. The entrance has a double walk-in wardrobe and leads to the room dominated by the central bed, characterized by a sophisticated, modern design. Here the masterful skill of Custom Line's craftsmen is revealed by the light-coloured, ribbed wood panelling on a mirrored backing.

The lateral windows on the starboard side also make it possible to offer the version featuring a terrace suspended over the water: a simple, functional hydraulic mechanism extends the floor platform and handrail system out from the hull, creating a personal and totally private terrace for the owner's exclusive use.

The full-beam owner's bathroom creates another private oasis of well-being in the master suite, featuring a spacious shower and the exclusive designer tub with timeless, modern styling.

The service areas are amidships, including the all-stainless steel professional kitchen designed with plenty of storage.

The well-organised, functional service areas on the port side of each deck - from the main to the sun deck - are interconnected by an internal staircase and a service lift, making it easier for the crew to move between the main galley and up to the sun deck, while ensuring total privacy for guests.

Lower deck

The lower deck offers three VIP cabins and a guest cabin with twin beds, all with en-suite bathrooms.

The colours, materials and decorations reprise the approach used in the settings on the main deck, featuring predominantly natural grey and taupe colourways to convey the exquisitely warm and welcoming feeling experienced in your own home. The ceilings and made-to-measure furniture are upholstered in suede, while the walls are clad in sand flamed oak. A distinctive detail of the furnishings, the storage cabinets are made of glass lined with an inner metal mesh, creating a play of transparencies.

Forward in the bow, the comfortable crew area contains three double cabins with en-suite bathrooms, accommodating six members of staff, while the large captain's cabin with en-suite bathroom is next to the bridge on the upper deck.

Located aft are the large engine room and, on the port side, the garage for a Williams SportJet 525 tender and a jet ski. Launching and recovering the tender are made easier thanks to the lowering of the sled that it acts as a ramp.

The beach area is a huge platform in the stern of the yacht, with latest generation electro-hydraulic system that transforms the aft deck into a water's edge terrace. This spacious private beach features a solarium, with the option of converting it into a fully multifunctional open-air lounge space, and seamless continuity between the interiors and exteriors of the yacht and the sea, as well as being fully appointed with structural and service furniture, allowing the owner family and guests to move freely from one side of the vessel to the other.

Completely free of technical elements, this area can be furnished with free-standing furniture according to the owner's wishes.

Upper deck

The upper deck is divided into two distinct, multifunctional outdoor areas. Forward there is a spacious living area with comfortable seating, tables and sunbathing areas in which to fully experience the emotion of being in direct contact with the water, connected directly to the alfresco dining area aft through two side walkways, one on the starboard side for the exclusive use of the owner and guests, and the other on the port side for crew. A garage located forward can accommodate a tender or rescue boat.

Aft, the huge cockpit has a lounge area in the stern and a comfortable dining area accommodating up to 10 people around the impressive dining table, as well as over 42 m" to enjoy at any time of day, in direct communication with the panoramic indoor skylounge that extends across more than 25 m". These two interconnected settings ensure an absolutely authentic indoor-outdoor experience thanks to sliding doors with a fully opening hinge mechanism and the floor-to-ceiling windows that open on both hull sides, enhancing the feeling of lightness and creating an oasis of tranquility with a 180-degree close-up view of the marine environment.

Sundeck

The sundeck is a uniquely special area that stands out for its sheer space, with over 70 m" split into three virtual outdoor areas that come together to offer a unique 360-degree view in direct contact with the water.

The relaxation area further aft, with a hydromassage tub and sunbeds, and the American bar area forward, with its impressive structural counter, are united amidships with the extended lounge area, which is furnished with wide sofas designed to adapt to different convivial situations and sheltered by the carbon fiber hard top.

Access to the deck is from a stairway aft for guests and a recessed staircase forward used exclusively by the crew.

Propulsion and technology

The Custom Line 140' superyacht is fitted with a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp each. On this superyacht, like all latest generation Custom Line yachts, is available, at the request of the owner, the IMO TIER III certification, (International Maritime Organization), which ensure environmental protection in the shipbuilding industry by reducing toxic emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in exhaust fumes and reflect Ferretti Group's design vision, with its strong focus on environmental friendliness and sustainable development.

There are many new features on this masterpiece of naval design inspired by residential architecture, to which it adds in-depth research to enhance the shapes and volumes involved.

The fast displacement hull gives the yacht a top speed of 21.5 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots, an undeniable plus point considering the yacht's volume and displacement. With a gross tonnage of just under 400 GT, Custom Line 140' is the largest yacht ever built by the brand, using innovative light weighting technology, carbon fiber and hybrid materials to deliver high performance.

The raised bridge on the upper deck is fitted with the I-Bridge® Integrated Bridge Solution, which combines the unique cruising experience of the yachting industry's top captains with electronic engineering know-how. The result is a product that is safe, reliable and easy to use, but also ergonomic and with an elegantly smart design. The "Multicontrol system" makes it easy to manage all the various systems using the same smart and intuitive logical interface, made up of four 24-inch touchscreen monitors or optional 27-inch screens.

As part of the effort to maximise cruising and navigation comfort, the various settings on the yacht all enjoy peerless acoustic comfort and privacy, based on a detailed analysis of each individual noise source and its position in the yacht. Floating floors, special materials and additional insulation between bulkheads and in ceilings are just a few of the innovative solutions used. There is also a special focus on privacy and on separating the guest area from the crew quarters and technical spaces, with sealed passageways making it easier to block out disturbances.

Comfort in navigation and mooring is also guaranteed by Naiad 525 stabilizing fins, and by three optional Seakeeper NG18 gyroscopic stabilizers.