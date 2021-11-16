Horizon Yachts launches FD75 Open

by Horizon Yachts 9 Nov 06:55 PST

The seventh hull of the Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her experienced American owners. The latest in the entry-level model line of Horizon's popular high-volume, Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement Series of motor yachts, this FD75 features a unique Open Bridge design that offers a protected helm forward.

Built for business partners and co-owners, this yacht features a four-stateroom configuration with a raised pilothouse and semi-on-deck master stateroom forward - a signature element of the FD75 design. On the main deck, the new FD75 features a galley-aft layout, a design that has gained popularity among American clients for its proximity to the spacious aft deck lounging area and exterior dining table for eight. When the salon doors are fully extended, an inviting open-air indoor/outdoor entertainment space is created.

The main salon is outfitted in a contemporary decor with white and silver oak as the main woods and grey mirrored and metallic accents throughout. A stunning satin marble feature wall commands the forward bulkhead, bringing a design focal point to the open space. Opposite the fully equipped galley area aft, which boasts plentiful storage and appliances ingeniously hidden behind slatted wooden cabinetry, the owners specified a custom expandable dining table that serves as an indoor cafe table or expands to seat more guests when desired.

A large U-shaped lounging area is situated forward in the salon area, with a Hi/Lo swing television opposite. Furthest forward on this deck, the engineering and design ingenuity of this model is apparent in the raised pilothouse with twin STIDD helm chairs and full-beam master ensuite stateroom four steps down. Three further guest staterooms are positioned on the lower deck and include a full-beam ensuite VIP amidship, a convertible twin to starboard and an additional twin cabin to port. Crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room.

Designed for entertainment and on-the-water enjoyment in a compact package, the FD75 offers an inviting open flybridge fitted with a dayhead and large bar with three fixed barstools opposite an L-shaped seating and dining area. Twin helm chairs complement the helm station on this deck, which is protected by a hard glass front windshield. Ample space for tender and toy stowage is accommodated on the boat deck aft. The foredeck offers another lounging and dining area with a folding table, making the FD75 an enviable design for experienced clients who enjoy cruising to off-the-beaten path destinations with minimal crew.

Powered by twin CAT C18 ACERT engines of 1,136hp each, the FD75 offers a supremely stable and comfortable ride, due in large part to Horizon's High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design and further augmented by ABT stabilizers and hydraulic bow and stern thrusters. The new build is the fourth Horizon for one owner, and the group plans to use the yacht along the East Coast and The Bahamas after taking delivery.

For more information on the Horizon FD75 or any Horizon yacht models, please contact Horizon Yacht USA at +1 561-781-4850 or email .

The FD75 Hull 7 Basic Specifications: