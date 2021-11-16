Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Horizon Yachts launches FD75 Open

by Horizon Yachts 9 Nov 06:55 PST

The seventh hull of the Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her experienced American owners. The latest in the entry-level model line of Horizon's popular high-volume, Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement Series of motor yachts, this FD75 features a unique Open Bridge design that offers a protected helm forward.

Built for business partners and co-owners, this yacht features a four-stateroom configuration with a raised pilothouse and semi-on-deck master stateroom forward - a signature element of the FD75 design. On the main deck, the new FD75 features a galley-aft layout, a design that has gained popularity among American clients for its proximity to the spacious aft deck lounging area and exterior dining table for eight. When the salon doors are fully extended, an inviting open-air indoor/outdoor entertainment space is created.

Horizon FD75 Open salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 Open salon - photo © Horizon Yachts

The main salon is outfitted in a contemporary decor with white and silver oak as the main woods and grey mirrored and metallic accents throughout. A stunning satin marble feature wall commands the forward bulkhead, bringing a design focal point to the open space. Opposite the fully equipped galley area aft, which boasts plentiful storage and appliances ingeniously hidden behind slatted wooden cabinetry, the owners specified a custom expandable dining table that serves as an indoor cafe table or expands to seat more guests when desired.

A large U-shaped lounging area is situated forward in the salon area, with a Hi/Lo swing television opposite. Furthest forward on this deck, the engineering and design ingenuity of this model is apparent in the raised pilothouse with twin STIDD helm chairs and full-beam master ensuite stateroom four steps down. Three further guest staterooms are positioned on the lower deck and include a full-beam ensuite VIP amidship, a convertible twin to starboard and an additional twin cabin to port. Crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room.

Horizon FD75 Open master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 Open master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

Designed for entertainment and on-the-water enjoyment in a compact package, the FD75 offers an inviting open flybridge fitted with a dayhead and large bar with three fixed barstools opposite an L-shaped seating and dining area. Twin helm chairs complement the helm station on this deck, which is protected by a hard glass front windshield. Ample space for tender and toy stowage is accommodated on the boat deck aft. The foredeck offers another lounging and dining area with a folding table, making the FD75 an enviable design for experienced clients who enjoy cruising to off-the-beaten path destinations with minimal crew.

Powered by twin CAT C18 ACERT engines of 1,136hp each, the FD75 offers a supremely stable and comfortable ride, due in large part to Horizon's High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design and further augmented by ABT stabilizers and hydraulic bow and stern thrusters. The new build is the fourth Horizon for one owner, and the group plans to use the yacht along the East Coast and The Bahamas after taking delivery.

For more information on the Horizon FD75 or any Horizon yacht models, please contact Horizon Yacht USA at +1 561-781-4850 or email .

Horizon FD75 Open flybridge - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 Open flybridge - photo © Horizon Yachts

The FD75 Hull 7 Basic Specifications:

  • L.O.A. 75' (22.86m)
  • L.W.L. 67' 1" (20.45m)
  • Beam 20' 4" (6.2m)
  • Displacement (half load) 149,760lbs (67.93 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity 2,400 US gals (9,085ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity 300 US gals (1,136ltrs)
  • Engines Twin CAT C18A 1,136hp
  • Generators Twin ONAN 29kW (60Hz)

Related Articles

Horizon launches first FD75 Skyline
Built for an American client, the latest FD75 is the first to feature an enclosed bridge A new Horizon FD75 has launched and will soon be delivered to a repeat Horizon owner. This is the second FD75 to be built for the American market and the first in the U.S. to showcase the enclosed bridge configuration. Posted on 14 Oct Horizon FD110 world debut at FLIBS 2022
Tri-Deck FD110 will debut alongside the new Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline. All eyes will be on the Horizon Yacht USA showcase during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, as the first TriDeck FD110, a Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline make their world debuts at the Horizon Yacht USA stand. Posted on 28 Sep Horizon Yachts launches first E90
The new E Series model boasts a voluminous interior with a High Performance Piercing Bow Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a brand new model in its successful E Series line. An evolution of the Series' popular E88 model, the new E90 combines a performance-oriented hull with a streamlined superstructure. Posted on 6 Sep Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110
The new tri-deck FD110 embodies the best in high-volume superyacht design The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance. Posted on 22 Jun Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy