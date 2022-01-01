Please select your home edition
Ferretti Group and Burgess Asia sell the first flagship Custom Line 140' in Hong Kong

by Ferretti Group 10 Nov 06:41 PST
Custom Line 140' superyacht © Custom Line

The first flagship Custom Line 140' sold in Asia will be delivered in Italy in December 2023 and arrive shortly afterwards in Hong Kong, following a second successful collaboration between Ferretti Group Asia Pacific and Burgess Asia with a repeat client.

With a length of 42.61 m (139' 10") and 8.54 m (28') in the beam, the New Custom Line 140' has been created in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. She is the third Custom Line yacht in the Planing Line with exterior and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski Design and interior styling in collaboration with Margherita Casprini and the Custom Line Atelier.

Custom Line 140' superyacht - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 140' superyacht - photo © Custom Line

This superyacht had an excellent design team and is in fact the masterly result of collaboration between the Custom Line project management team, which includes the skilled Custom Line Atelier, and the owner's project management team and firm of architects. Working in synergy, they have created a unique vessel that fully reflects the owner's vision. The result is exceptional: a yacht of unparalleled elegance and refinement, with her sleek, powerful exteriors and contemporary style, designed and built in Italy.

The interiors, with ceiling heights up to 2.10 meters on every deck, offer exceptional volume and comfort. Designed according to the highest standards of international certification (IMO TIER III and RINA), the yacht's construction is characterized by quality and attention to detail, in line with Custom Line's tailor-made approach and an expression of the outstanding know-how, skills and competences of the Custom Line team of engineers and the highly specialized craftsmen and skilled workers involved in every step of the process, from engineering, design and construction right through to sea trials, testing and delivery.

Custom Line 140' superyacht - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 140' superyacht - photo © Custom Line

This remarkable new flagship has four decks and a semi planing hull, offering unbeatable volume with a Gross Tonnage of 398 GT. The value of this naval project is undeniable thanks to the skillful use of composite material and carbon fiber for the hull, the superstructure and the hard top on the sun deck, keeping both weight and draft low, which is ideal for navigation in shallow waters.

The yacht has a top speed of 21.5 knots, a cruising speed of 18 knots and a range of 2,000 nautical miles at economy speed. Created for the most demanding and dynamic owners, Custom Line 140' delivers performance, a cutting-edge aesthetic and exceptional functionality driven by the ongoing quest for innovation.

Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line

The yacht's remarkable features include the strategic importance of natural light and close contact with the sea, which play a starring role in the main saloon and the upper salon with their breathtaking panoramic views, creating a huge, seamless, open-air space with the aft decks and ensuring an absolutely authentic indoor-outdoor experience; a 70 sqm sun deck for outdoor entertainment, covered by the carbon fiber hardtop; the beautiful full-beam owner's suite on the main deck, and three VIP cabins plus one guest cabin on the lower deck. Another highlight is the beach club area, perfect to enjoy at any time when at anchor.

The large lateral garage accommodates up to a Williams 625 tender, while the bow garage can contain a 3-metre jet ski, keeping the owners' water toys out of sight.

With a razor-sharp focus on well-being while cruising, the various areas on the yacht enjoy unparalleled acoustic comfort and privacy thanks to a targeted study of the different noise sources and their location on the yacht. Attention is also focused on the levels of privacy and separation between the guest, crew and technical areas. The service areas from the main to the sun deck are well connected by an internal staircase and a service lift, facilitating the internal movements of the crew and ensuring total privacy for guests.

Discover more on: www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com

