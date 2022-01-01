Outer Reef Yachts: Trips of a lifetime

Outer Reef powerboat © Outer Reef Yachts Outer Reef powerboat © Outer Reef Yachts

by Outer Reef Yachts 12 Nov 06:51 PST

From Cape Horn and Patagonia to the Great Barrier Reef, challenging blue waters can't hold an Outer Reef back!

As the leading manufacturer of long range motoryachts, Outer Reef Yachts combines excellence in building robust yachts, handling all types of seas, while offering luxury, efficiency, and technological ingenuity. With our collection ranging from 58' to 115', you will be sure to find the yacht that suites your cruising lifestyle.

When planning a weekend cruise or your dream journey, rest assured your Outer Reef yacht is built to the highest standards possible. With this peace of mind, each adventure is fulfilled with a backdrop of safety, fun and memories to be made.

Three incredible Outer Reef cruising adventures:

Outer Reef 880 Cockpit Motoryacht Rounds Cape Horn

Learn more here...

Expedition yacht adventure to Patagonia

Learn more here...

AROONA: Bringing the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef to life

Learn more here...