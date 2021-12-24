Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Moonen Martinique hull turning

by Moonen Yachts 11 Nov 07:16 PST
Pictured (left to right): Ian Vermoen - Project Manager, Moonen Yachts and Nick Tot - Naval Architect, Diana Yacht Design © Moonen Yachts

Dutch premium superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has celebrated the hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) now under construction in the Netherlands.

The Moonen Martinique hull flip marks another successful construction milestone before the start of outfitting at the Moonen Yachts facilities. Following the sale of the yacht in February 2022, the entire Moonen Yachts team is dedicated to delivering a truly exceptional yacht to her owners in 2024.

Hull turning of Moonen Martinique superyacht YN203 from Moonen Yachts on Vimeo.

The milestone took place at Moonen Yacht's hull builder Talsma Shipyards in the north of the Netherlands. Four heavy duty cranes carefully turned over the steel hull, witnessed by representatives from Moonen Yachts and naval architects Diana Yacht Design.

Ian Vermoen, Moonen's Project Manager of YN203 says: "It is an exciting moment to see the hull of YN203 in its sailing position, as this is the first Martinique built at Talsma Shipyards. I'm proud of what we have achieved again with the Moonen Team together with Talsma Shipyards and Diana Yacht Design, and I'm looking forward to having the hull over at our facilities in Den Bosch to start the outfitting, and build the perfect yacht for the owners."

Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts
Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts

Talsma Shipyards explains how the hull flipping process works: "Turning the hull is one of the bigger milestones in the hull production. At Talsma Shipyards we always build our hulls upside down. This makes building easier, since the building floor and deck are both flat and it reduces the time spent working overhead.

The building process is typically about 60% finished when the turning takes place. Most of the section work has finished and after turning we enter the final phase of the hull build. Small ironwork, like placing foundations, hull penetrations, bollards, piping, placing the bulwark etc. will now take place."

Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts
Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts

Nick Tot, Naval Architect at Diana Yacht Design, states: "Compared to the original Moonen Martinique, this version has an extended swimming platform of 1.5 metres with an integrated folding platform and an enlarged tender bay in the lazarette. The engineering for these changes was carried out by our experienced team at DIANA. Some things stayed the same however, just as the original. The build quality is exceptional with the shell being completely constructed of high tensile steel resulting in a strong, relatively lightweight hull. Although it is the fifth Moonen Martinique hull built so far, it is the first one built at Talsma Shipyard. It is always a special moment in the building process and we are proud to be part of the team."

Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts
Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts
Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts
Hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) - photo © Moonen Yachts

For more information visit www.moonen.com.

Related Articles

Sixth Moonen Martinique sold
Customised to meet the client's wish list in an easy and congenial manner Netherlands based Moonen Yachts is on a roll and is pleased to announce its third sale this year. Posted on 30 Sep 38 metre Moonen Martinique YN201 revealed
Towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch For the first time since the joining of her hull and superstructure, 38 metre Moonen Martinique, YN201 has been towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch. Posted on 4 Jul YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 takes shape
The first of its kind to be built, YN202 has an expected delivery date of April 2023 At their shipyard in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, the steel hull and aluminium superstructure of Moonen Yachts' 34 metre Moonen 110, were joined together last week. Posted on 24 Mar Second sale of the year for Moonen Yachts!
Another Moonen Martinique sold just three weeks after announcing their first sale of 2022 Moonen Yachts has successfully sold another Moonen Martinique, just three weeks after announcing their first sale of 2022. Posted on 4 Feb YN202 arrives at Moonen Yachts
The 34m (Moonen 110) is a classically designed gentleman's yacht Moonen Yachts' latest project, YN202, has arrived at their shipyard in Den Bosch and will now remain in the outfitting shed until her next milestone; the joining of the hull and superstructure, due to take place in early 2022. Posted on 24 Dec 2021 Moonen Yachts launches 36m "Botti"
The most notable difference is the extended sundeck The much anticipated launch of Moonen built 36 metre M/Y Botti is finally upon us. Designed by René van der Velden in collaboration with naval architects Diana Yacht Design and interior designers Studio Indigo Posted on 4 Dec 2021 Another milestone for Moonen Martinique YN201
Engines fitted, joining of the hull and superstructure complete Moonen Yachts fourth Martinique, YN201, had two CAT C32 Acert engines hoisted up and skilfully placed into her engine room. A step that comes right before the joining of the hull and superstructure. Posted on 21 Jul 2021 Discover the magic of Moonen Marquis 42m
Spoilt for choice with the many relaxation areas At 42 metres in length, Marquis will stand out from the rest in the very best way. With 3 expansive decks to explore, you'll feel spoilt for choice with the many relaxation areas perfectly positioned for you to enjoy the very best of the superyacht life. Posted on 20 Apr 2021 Discover the unique features of Martinique YN201
YN201 has been designed by René van der Velden and Diana Yacht Design In November last year the keel for Moonen Yachts' fourth 36 metre Moonen Martinique, YN201, was laid. Now under construction and due for delivery in 2022, YN201 has been designed by René van der Velden and Diana Yacht Design. Posted on 19 Feb 2021 Moonen 110 becomes YN202 for Moonen Yachts
The newest design concept from Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts Moonen 110, the newest design concept from Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has officially become the next yacht in line to be built at their shipyard in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Posted on 3 Feb 2021
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy