The new Bavaria SR33 - the latest premiere of the successful SR-line

by Bavaria Yachts 13 Nov 06:58 PST

In January, Bavaria Yachts will introduce the Bavaria SR33, the third motor yacht in its Bavaria SR-Line, in Dusseldorf.

The new Bavaria SR33 will be the latest member of the Bavaria SR-Line after the Bavaria SR41 and Bavaria SR36 and clearly follows the design philosophy of the SR-Line. The development team of Bavaria Yachts has thought of all demands Family & Friends crews have with many clever solutions.

On board the Bavaria SR33, individual relaxation, social hours at sea and fun motor boating each have their own space. The Bavaria SR33 is therefore the ideal yacht for individual needs.

Technical data:

Length overall incl. bathing platform: 11.40 m

Length hull: 10.895 m

Length waterline: 9.71 m

Beam of hull: 3.46 m

Height above waterline, excl. Antenna: 3.13 m

Draught drive raised: 0.70 m

Draught drive lowered: 0.86 m

Fuel tank (approx.): 500 L

Water tank (approx.): 250 L

Cabins: 1

Head: l

CE category: B/C

Exterior - Hull

The design and lines of the BAVARIA SR33 come from Italian yacht designer Marco Casali and his team, The 11.40-meter-long and 3.46-meter-wide hull was optimized for fast and safe sailing characteristics by the experts at the Naval Architects office Micad.

Interior - Aft Cabin

A double bed with the dream dimensions and a lang sofa make the aft cabin personal suite after a long day at sea.

Interior - Salon

The salon and the large bed in frant merge into one large space reminiscent of a loft.

Interior - Foreship

During the day, the open room concept of the BAVARIA SR33 with large hull windows and skylight provides light and a pleasant feeling of space in any weather.