Life's a BeachClub - Fourth build in award-winning Van der Valk line now available

by Van der Valk Shipyard 15 Nov 14:47 PST

Excellent progress is being made on the fourth hull in our BeachClub line. If you'd like to enjoy pure pleasure on a brand-new yacht tailored to your preferences, this new addition to the Van der Valk fleet is now for sale and can be ready for next season.

There's still time to make a wide range of personal choices, from hull colour to technical equipment. Get ready to embrace the unrivalled comfort of a 66-foot beauty with the spaciousness and volume of a 75-footer...

This new BeachClub 660 Flybridge will build on the success of the similarly sized Alvaro and Alvali and the BeachClub 600 Lucy Penguin. The series benefits from many years of R&D and client input and was designed together with Ginton Naval Architects and designer Cor D. Rover.

The key to space is having the engines installed in the swim platform area, giving more room in the interior and optimising the aft area of the yacht.

See the space

"Put simply, your BeachClub 660 Flybridge will not only feel like she has an exceptional amount of space: that's actually the case in reality," says Van der Valk general manager Braam Kooltjes. "Everyone who steps onboard one of these yachts is amazed at the way they offer the kind of living space that is normally only seen on much larger yachts.

In addition to having around a third more volume than 'standard' motoryachts in this size, the BeachClub line is also much more detailed compared to anything else on the market. Add in all the customisation and personal finish choices and you have a yacht that truly stands out from the crowd. Come to the yard and see for yourself!"

Life at sea

The specs back up Bram's words. The fourth BeachClub will have three al fresco areas which you're sure to enjoy at different times of the day: a 17 m2 beach deck and sun lounge, a 10 m2 flybridge, a 17 m2 aft deck and a giant 25 m2 foredeck. Moving indoors, the main deck salon/wheelhouse spans 21 m2, the lower deck lounge with galley/dinette measures 27 m2 and the accommodations cover a total of 44 m2.

You will have a deluxe owners' suite, two twin guest cabins and the option for a crew cabin if you wish. Large windows and sliding doors in both salons and the owners' suite open up panoramic views on the world.

Interior innovations

A key difference with this new BeachClub will be an interior by the Miami-based office Carla Guilhem Design. Carla has recently worked her magic on Van der Valks such as Lady Lene and the modern flybridge Dutch Falcon. Now she's created an elegant interior which will broaden the attractions of the BeachClub to an even wider audience.

"My aim with this fascinating project has been to refresh the look with a next-generation vibe and a feeling of calm within the large spaces," Carla explains. "New design elements include the geometric look of the stairs, a kitchen island that doubles as a bar and a day head in a funky black colour. Overall, we are generating a young-at-heart feel with fewer materials than on the earlier BeachClub models and a softer ambiance. Clean style lines go back & forth in the walnut and teak floors in a yacht that will be timeless not trendy.

"The ceilings have a range of groovy forms and shapes, while the colours are also strong as we use walnut with white gloss and matt walls in different places and black pop-ups throughout. Dark gold features on the sofa, table and faucets create a sense of unity. The master suite has a vivid feel with the column behind the bed that houses the anchor used as part of a large piece that can be turned around to create different shapes. Adding circular elements to the superstructure sides makes it seem as if the furniture is loose and we have eliminated the triangular forms to generate more amplitude in the space."

Added value

Carla and her team are also giving a new modern look to the dashboard and playing with the enhanced outdoor spaces. The height of the wheelhouse has been raised by 15 cm compared to earlier models to add a little more volume to the lower deck cabins and reduce the number of steps from the saloon forward.

Built entirely in aluminium, the fourth BeachClub is fitted with twin Volvo Penta IPS-1050 drives with IPS 2 props and will have a top speed of 30 knots. You can expect very low noise levels thanks to the installation of special sound-generating equipment inside the swim platform. Contact us today for more information or to make an appointment to see the new hull under construction and discover what incredible volume for money the BeachClub offers.

The video below shows the sister ship MY Alvaro...