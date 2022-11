Transform your midrange cruise with the Sharrow MX on a Regal 38 XO

Regal 38 XO © Sharrow Marine Regal 38 XO © Sharrow Marine

by Sharrow Marine 16 Nov 14:00 PST

Enjoy a smoother, quieter ride at lower RPMs with the Sharrow MX™ on a Regal 38 XO with Triple 300 Yamaha Motors.

Go up to 77% faster at equivalent midrange RPM with the Sharrow MX Propeller.

Get on plan faster and maintain plane at lower RPMs with the Sharrow MX.

For more information visit www.sharrowmarine.com