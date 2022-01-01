Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

METSTRADE 2022 interview with Yanmar's Igor van de Burgt and Bas Eerden

by Mark Jardine 22 Nov 07:30 PST
Yanmar's Bas Eerden, Global Sales Manager, and Igor van de Burgt, Application Engineer, Engineering and Development at METSTRADE 2022 © Mark Jardine

Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com, powerboat.world and YachtsandYachting.com, spoke to Yanmar's Igor van de Burgt, Application Engineer, Engineering and Development, and Bas Eerden, Global Sales Manager, about the development of e-saildrive, scheduled for launch in 2024.

Related Articles

Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part II)
Following on from Part I of the Prestige M48 story So Part One of the Prestige M48 story covered off a lot of ground, and we now have the same mission parameters once again. By definition, a family called M-Line means there are others on the way. Posted on 9 Nov Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part I)
An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? For here is a powerhouse brand, with an enviable reputation in markets around the globe. Posted on 25 Oct New age - New feel
You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants! There was a line in song quite a while back that went, “You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants!” Would have been easy to run with that as an opening, but this was not the first thought I had when I saw Sovereign Ships... Posted on 11 Oct James Ward interview
Insights on the Marine Resources Salary Survey 2022 Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com, YachtsandYachting.com and powerboat.world, talks to the CEO and Founder of Marine Resources about the 2022 Salary Survey at the Southampton International Boat Show. Posted on 11 Oct Full Stop = Full Bore
There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight The King is dead. All hail the King. There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight. The benchmark is now 633hp. Full stop. And probably with a few exclamation points after it, as well!!! Posted on 5 Oct Off Kilter - Part II
Thank you very much to the readers of Part I - we now have more for you Thank you very much to all of you, the readers of Off Kilter – Part I. We have more to get through, and some additional treats as well, so now is very much time to go WOT. Posted on 14 Sep Off Kilter - Part I
Just one little thing swung the whole deal Just one little thing swung the whole deal. "It leans inward during a turn" was a not a headline on the Press Release, just a little stanza, part of a more complete sentence, about the second or third paragraph in. Posted on 30 Aug One percenters
Exactly how big can the difference be with the fast displacement hull form? Throughout the course of the journey, we have been privileged to have great intel from Naval Architect, Pat Bray. Resident of British Columbia, Bray has brought to the table brilliant insight into passage making for large vessels. Posted on 27 Jul What do you get...
...when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck? An unreal Centre Console! What do you get when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck all together? Honestly, I have no idea, and it could get amazingly weird, but I do know we have the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s all covered in that lot. Posted on 23 Jun The Jacksons with Milli Vanilli.
Big day out. An absolutely burgeoning sector. Yes. it's all about day boating this time... Big day out. An absolutely burgeoning sector. Yes. it's all about day boating this time... Posted on 25 May
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy