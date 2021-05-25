Silent-Yachts launches the Silent Tender 400, its first dedicated electric tender

by Silent-Yachts 23 Nov 00:51 PST

A SILENT yacht deserves a noiseless tender, and now it's possible to get one thanks to the launch of the new SILENT Tender 400.

Designed by the Silent-Yachts team and built to the same high standards as the mother ships, it is the first dedicated tender design from the successful electric yachting brand. A quality build and electric drivetrain make the SILENT Tender 400 light, fast and above all - silent.

Though it measures 4.0m from transom to bow, the tender borrows a number of the style cues from Silent-Yachts' much larger 60ft and 80ft electric catamarans. There are the angular, contemporary lines, the rebated bulwark and signature black and white finish. Less obvious is the ST400's extreme efficiency.

In fact, its carbon fibre lay-up ensures that the hull of the sporty-looking tender weighs no more than 90kg. That means it is lighter to lift out using the hydraulic bathing platform of a SILENT 60, easier for the mother ship to carry and crucially, far more efficient to propel through the water.

"We are very proud to present the new SILENT Tender 400, which is one of the most efficient electric tenders on the market," said founder and CEO Michael Köhler. "It follows the same design principles as our award-winning electric yachts, with dimensions that enable it to fit both the SILENT 60 series and SILENT 80 series yachts. What is more, the hull gives passengers a really dry ride, even at speed and in confused seas."

Designed to carry six people with ease, the SILENT Tender 400 was conceived as the ultimate tender for the solar-powered SILENT 60 series yachts. But those same characteristics that suit it for the task are just as likely to appeal to those looking for a fun electric runabout or an efficient tender for a conventional yacht.

Designed with a central console, the simple, intuitive controls will appeal to the whole family. All it takes is a throttle, leather-padded wheel and a display showing speed, heading and depth. Meanwhile, the driver's seat is flanked by two other seats for shared moments on the water, and there are two bow seats - all provided with practical hand holds. Boarding is via a step in the lowered bulwarks amidships.

Owners are able to choose between various inboard and outboard propulsion options. Inboard power comes via a 20kW electric waterjet, offering extremely low draught and ease of handling. With the sportier outboard, input power is either 20kW or 30kW, depending on the package selected. The higher rated motor is capable of propelling the boat at more than 20 knots, for an exciting, sporty ride.

Battery capacity is also a matter of choice. For performance reasons, Silent-Yachts has engineered the boat to carry either a standard 16kWh lithium battery or an upgraded 20kWh unit for more range. At a 10-knot cruising speed, expect a minimum of 2 hours' drive time. Fast on-board charging can replenish the battery in just 2.5 hours.

"Silent-Yachts is already working on a larger 5.1m electric tender, specifically designed to fit the garage of the SILENT 80 series yachts," Köhler added. "This has been a repeated request from our owners - and one that we are delighted to respond to."