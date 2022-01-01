VisionF Yachts introduce new 60-foot model to luxury catamaran line-up

by VisionF 25 Nov 04:34 PST

Yacht builder VisionF Yachts in Istanbul has added an entry model to its collection of stylish motor catamarans.

First unit will be delivered in spring 2024

High-quality GRP construction

Wide 10m beam

Shallow 0.65m draft

Maximum speed 21 knots

Multiple accommodation options

The new 18-metre VisionF 60 will be built of GRP, unlike its bigger sister the VisionF 80 which is an all-aluminium yacht. Both the exterior and interior design have been penned in-house.

Besides the high-quality build and attractive price point, a major attraction of the VisionF 60 is that the maximum beam of 10 metres remains constant from bow to stern, which translates into huge living spaces on main deck and fly deck. The design draft is a shallow 0.65 metres fully loaded.

"Clients can choose between having the galley on main deck or in one of the hulls, and from multiple accommodation options, including 4 or 3 double cabins (including a spacious master stateroom) with two doubles and a kid's cabin, or a guest cabin can be used a gym," said VisionF Yachts founder Coskun Bayraktar. "A crew cabins with bathroom can be located in the stern or the bow."

Wide side decks lead to the open foredeck, a favourite lounging spot with a comfy lounge and dinette area. The area can be accessed directly from the main salon via a shell door integrated into windscreen beside the helm station.

The main deck aft is set up for al fresco dining. A hi-lo platform in the stern can accommodate a tender for ship-to-shore transfers and when the tender is in the water the platform provides easy access to the water for swimmers.

Not forgetting the generous fly bridge, which is reached from the aft deck. This is a fantastic space for partying or quietly sunbathing and enjoying the sea views. VisionF offers a long options list for kitting out the sun deck.

The standard version will be powered by 2 x 360hp Volvo Penta IPS 600 diesel engines for a maximum speed of approximately 21 knots. Solar panels can be added to the deckhouse roof to provide clean renewable energy for powering some of the hotel loads. Battery banks for storing electrical energy come with an integrated battery management system.

Construction of the first VisionF 60 is due to begin in early 2023 with delivery available in spring 2024.