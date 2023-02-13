Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Special events at this Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 1 Dec 17:13 PST 10-13 February 2023
Rum & Sea Shanty Workshop onboard Enterprize © Australian Wooden Boat Festival

Although the festival site is free (thanks to Events Tasmania), in 2023 we are introducing some new special ticketed events. Never before seen in Tasmania, the events will take place across site in several venues.

Every year the festival boasts an impressive array of free activities across the site. For 2023, AWBF Organisers wanted to make some special additions to the program. These include concerts in the hold of the largest Tall Ship attending, James Craig (SOLD OUT), a Rum & Sea Shanty Workshop onboard Enterprize (SOLD OUT) and a splendid Sparkling Breakfast with local chef Eloise Emmett onboard Soren Larsen.

Sparkling Breakfast aboard the Soren Larsen with Chef Eloise Emmett - photo © Australian Wooden Boat Festival
The Festival has introduced some theatre shows, all with a very nautical theme. Hell Ship: The Journey of the Ticonderoga is a tale eof hardship and heroism, love and survival. Grab your seat now! Visit here.

With some already sold out, this is your chance to be part of something a little 'extra' during an already fabulous event.

AWBF 2023 Special Events

