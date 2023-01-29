A unique new experience in day boating with the launch of the DB/37

DB/37 © Jeanneau DB/37 © Jeanneau

by Jeanneau 2 Dec 21:44 PST

Jeanneau will unveil the DB/37, the second model in its new line of premium Day Boats, in her world premiere at the Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, from the 21st through the 29th of January 2023.

This brand-new 37-foot model is the perfect representation of the DB Yachts line. In addition to a streamlined design, entirely open to the sea, with fine materials and polished finishes, she reveals an unprecedented interior volume for a day boat.

Following the DB/43, the DB/37 is the result of a collaboration between and world-renowned naval architects. Boasting excellent handling, her elegant lines were drawn by the Italian designer, Camillo Garroni, and her hull was designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design.

From day boat, to party boat, to cruiser, the DB/37 offers great versatility and a unique design, promising exceptional experiences on the water.

More than you expect

"We are happy to add a second opus to the DB Yachts line, just a few months after the successful launch of the DB/43. With DB Yachts, we imagine the future of yachting, while drawing on Jeanneau's heritage." - Paul Blanc, Jeanneau Executive Director.

The spring of 2022 saw the launch of the new DB Yachts line by Jeanneau, with the presentation of the DB/43, a brilliant entry into the world of premium Day Boats with superior functionality, remarkable finish, and an exclusive style.

With the DB/37, Jeanneau continues to expand this new line of premium Day Boats, fully realising the promise of DB Yachts: More than you expect!