The new H2e, the finer side of electric boating

H2e © Vision Marine Technologies H2e © Vision Marine Technologies

by Vision Marine Technologies 3 Dec 06:18 PST

Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water and is ecstatic to announce a daring move into electric boating.

Known for manufacturing sophisticated and elegant bowriders and deck boats, Four Winns expands its offer with a new 100% electric, 22' bowrider - the H2e. This addition to our range further reinforces the status of style icon that Four Winns carries.

The Four Winns H2e is the first, all-electric, series production bowrider on the market. This industry-leading move clearly positions Four Winns as an innovative pioneer with a clear focus on the refined customer experience.

The Commitment to a Refined Experience

The H2e gathers all that is sought out by the contemporary customer: ease of use, lower running costs and quiet operation even at full speed. In summary, the Four Winns H2e is a fully sustainable cruising experience.

With a shared passion for innovation and technology and a strong belief in the future of electric motors, Four Winns naturally partnered with Vision Marine Technologies to develop the highly promising H2e.

"Boaters are more aware than ever of their environmental footprints and are looking for sustainable solutions to reducing carbon emissions while still being able to enjoy the passions they love so much, and we are excited to share our vision and passion with the world," states Alexandre Mongeon, CEO Vision Marine Technologies.

Vision Marine Technologies' revolutionary electric outboard has undergone extensive testing, both on and off the water, to make it the best-designed and best-supported product on the market - a perfect fit for the Four Winns H2e.

"Just imagine jumping aboard your H2e, fully-charged and ready to go, from your trailer or private dock. No noise, no exhaust, no refueling, no hassle... just a rewarding day on the water," states Nick Harvey, Four Winns Brand Director.

H2e: Innovation and Style

The world's most powerful outboard electric powertrain, the 180E electric outboard engine powers the Four Winns H2, delivering rapid acceleration and precise handling, with a top speed of approximately 35 knots (40mph).

This state of the art system consists of two (2) high voltage, high density, 700v battery packs, complete with a fully integrated powerful onboard charger that can be plugged into any dock shore power system, for quick recharging wherever you go cruising.

Additionally, the H2e features the first-ever smart digital display designed specifically for the marine industry. A dual touchscreen allows the boater direct connectivity to entertainment controls, phone connection, and an advanced navigation system. H2e boaters will also have access to an automatic logbook providing trip history, battery status, security, and weather forecasts.

The sleek lines, elegant look, and unmatched silence of Vision Marine Technology's electric motor, enhance the classic look of the iconic Four Winns bowrider adding a contemporary touch to the boat.

Vision Marine technologies will showcase their electric motor at the Paris Boat Show, from December 3rd through to the 10th, 2022, before Four Winns unveils the innovative H2e model at the Miami International Boat Show, which will take place from February 15th through the 20th of 2023.

The Four Winns H2e is available for delivery for the 2023 summer season.