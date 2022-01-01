Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

The new H2e, the finer side of electric boating

by Vision Marine Technologies 3 Dec 06:18 PST
H2e © Vision Marine Technologies

Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water and is ecstatic to announce a daring move into electric boating.

Known for manufacturing sophisticated and elegant bowriders and deck boats, Four Winns expands its offer with a new 100% electric, 22' bowrider - the H2e. This addition to our range further reinforces the status of style icon that Four Winns carries.

The Four Winns H2e is the first, all-electric, series production bowrider on the market. This industry-leading move clearly positions Four Winns as an innovative pioneer with a clear focus on the refined customer experience.

The Commitment to a Refined Experience

The H2e gathers all that is sought out by the contemporary customer: ease of use, lower running costs and quiet operation even at full speed. In summary, the Four Winns H2e is a fully sustainable cruising experience.

H2e - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
H2e - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

With a shared passion for innovation and technology and a strong belief in the future of electric motors, Four Winns naturally partnered with Vision Marine Technologies to develop the highly promising H2e.

"Boaters are more aware than ever of their environmental footprints and are looking for sustainable solutions to reducing carbon emissions while still being able to enjoy the passions they love so much, and we are excited to share our vision and passion with the world," states Alexandre Mongeon, CEO Vision Marine Technologies.

Vision Marine Technologies' revolutionary electric outboard has undergone extensive testing, both on and off the water, to make it the best-designed and best-supported product on the market - a perfect fit for the Four Winns H2e.

"Just imagine jumping aboard your H2e, fully-charged and ready to go, from your trailer or private dock. No noise, no exhaust, no refueling, no hassle... just a rewarding day on the water," states Nick Harvey, Four Winns Brand Director.

H2e: Innovation and Style

The world's most powerful outboard electric powertrain, the 180E electric outboard engine powers the Four Winns H2, delivering rapid acceleration and precise handling, with a top speed of approximately 35 knots (40mph).

This state of the art system consists of two (2) high voltage, high density, 700v battery packs, complete with a fully integrated powerful onboard charger that can be plugged into any dock shore power system, for quick recharging wherever you go cruising.

Additionally, the H2e features the first-ever smart digital display designed specifically for the marine industry. A dual touchscreen allows the boater direct connectivity to entertainment controls, phone connection, and an advanced navigation system. H2e boaters will also have access to an automatic logbook providing trip history, battery status, security, and weather forecasts.

The sleek lines, elegant look, and unmatched silence of Vision Marine Technology's electric motor, enhance the classic look of the iconic Four Winns bowrider adding a contemporary touch to the boat.

Vision Marine technologies will showcase their electric motor at the Paris Boat Show, from December 3rd through to the 10th, 2022, before Four Winns unveils the innovative H2e model at the Miami International Boat Show, which will take place from February 15th through the 20th of 2023.

The Four Winns H2e is available for delivery for the 2023 summer season.

Related Articles

Vision Marine partners with Nautical Ventures
To offer a 100% recyclable boat Vision Marine Technologies has formed a partnership with Nautical Ventures Group as its sole and exclusive distributor of a fully recyclable rotomolded plastic boat (the "Phantom") for the state of Florida. Posted on 18 Oct Vision Marine smashes electric boat world record
Achieving a top speed of 109 MPH at the iconic lake of the Ozarks Shootout Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., the global leader in the electric recreational marine propulsion industry serving OEMs, is proud to announce an historic milestone in the boating industry by shattering the 100 MPH speed barrier on an electric watercraft. Posted on 29 Aug Vision Marine to attempt record 100mph run
With electric boat at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is nearly here, and this year, Vision Marine Technologies will return with an ambitious goal: achieving a speed of 100 mph, in an electric powerboat. Success would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 25 Aug Advanced battery pack in testing
Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery Per the terms of the partnership announced in early 2022, Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery, manufactured for the exclusive use of Vision Marine within the recreational boating market. Posted on 2 Jul VisionMarine aims for 100mph in electric powerboat
This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat This year, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) will return with its most ambitious goal to date: achieving a speed of 100 mph. This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 11 Jun Pontoon market surges to Vision Marine's advantage
Sales of pontoons having increased between 3% to 4% annually It is no secret that sales of recreational boats have skyrocketed in the last few years, and that trend is sure to continue for the foreseeable future. Pontoon boats have become an unusually hot commodity. Posted on 19 May Charging infrastructure for electric boating
The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing, and as previously discussed, there are obstacles to overcome to keep up with the demand. Posted on 22 Apr Cost of gas vs. electricity for my EV?
The cost of fueling a large marine vessel's tank has continued to skyrocket The cost of fueling a typical gasoline powered vehicle or fueling a large marine vessel's tank has continued to skyrocket due primarily to the recent spike in fossil fuel prices, across the board. Posted on 1 Apr Vision Marine Technologies Florida expansion plans
The new location will be at the new development called Waves at Dania Beach Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce an anticipated expansion plan of its high margin, profitable and rapidly growing electric rental boat operation into Dania Beach, Florida. Posted on 17 Feb Vision Marine partners with Nextfour Solutions Ltd
To develop a smart navigation system Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. partnered with Nextfour Solutions Ltd. (Nextfour) to further develop a customized multifunctional display to be integrated within Vision Marine's groundbreaking E-Motion™ 180 fully electric powertrain system. Posted on 21 Jan
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy