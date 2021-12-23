Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Galeon accelerates its growth in Asia thanks to exciting new models and strengthened distribution

by AsiaMarine 6 Dec 02:33 PST
Galeon 800 FLY © Galeon Yachts

Galeon has been represented successfully since 2016 in several Asian markets by AsiaMarine with over 60 yachts sold to date.

The very warm welcome of the acclaimed brand by Asian buyers has encouraged the shipyard to enter the next stage of its development in the region, extending its coverage from 5 to 12 countries. The ambitious plan relies on the establishment of Galeon Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong. The new entity will act as the regional centre appointing and supporting dealerships in countries where the brand is either not yet present or has not performed on par with expectations.

AsiaMarine will continue to develop as the exclusive dealer for Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, aiming to install durably Galeon Yachts among the most sought after yachts in those mature territories. This strong base will be expanded in other countries through new partnerships with solid and committed partners.

In addition to this geographical expansion, Galeon will keep on innovating and bringing to the market yachts consistently considered as game changers and references in their respective segments. Already one of the world's fastest growing shipyards, it will launch in 2023 several new models across its three main families: Outboards GTO, Transformers and Classic Luxury Yachts.

In the Outboard GTO range, the multi-awarded and extremely popular 325 GTO will welcome a bigger sibling, the 375 GTO. This remarkable model boasts the shipyard's iconic dual foldable balconies and is powered up to an impressive set of twin Mercury V12-600s, firing up this luxury compact week-ender into an impressive powerhouse.

Galeon 375 GTO - photo © Galeon Yachts
Galeon 375 GTO - photo © Galeon Yachts

Galeon 375 GTO

The Transformer range, which led Galeon to be recognised as an innovation reference in the industry, will welcome two new models to the wildly popular 400, 460, 500 and 640 range of versatile Flybridges. The new 440 and 560 models introduce the brand's new design language: an intoxicating blend of flair, character and elegance. Tony Castro, the acclaimed British naval architect spearheading the brand's design, managed the tour de force to offer more aggressive and sporty lines while increasing the interior volume and social spaces which were already one of Galeon's fortes.

Galeon 560 FLY - photo © Galeon Yachts
Galeon 560 FLY - photo © Galeon Yachts

Galeon 560 FLY

Finally, the Classic Luxury yachts range offers two stunning 70 and 83 footer vessels: the 680 Fly and the 800 Fly. Launched a few weeks ago at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Galeon 800 Fly has captivated the audience, marking the entry in style of Galeon in the select club of superyacht builders. A brand new ultra modern production facility has been set up to manufacture the brand's flagship, with 3 units already sold!

Since its inception in 1982, Galeon has grown through an inextinguishable spirit of innovation, and reached maturity keeping true to its values, building yachts which are a joy to live and sail. With levels of finishes and workmanship among the best in the industry, combining reliability with avant-garde solutions, Galeon yachts are the pride of their owners and appeal to constantly growing numbers of enthusiasts.

Eric NOYEL, Founder and CEO of AsiaMarine, notes that "Galeon is entering a new era in its development. We are proud to have accompanied customers in Asia to discover the brand until now and look forward to contributing to many more achievements. There is clear statistical evidence that the brand is growing fast. Clearly, the double effect of an improved geographical coverage coupled with new very attractive models will establish Galeon as a leading player in the region. Michel JOLY is appointed GM of Galeon Asia, and will lead this passage in a new era, building on his ties with the production team at the shipyard, the after sales and the marketing support teams available in the region". He concludes with an energetic "I am truly excited to look forward to new partnerships in new countries and to continue enjoying the growth of Galeon in this part of the world. Galeon has reached maturity to serve more clients and I am standing ready to lead this next chapter as head of Galeon Asia!"

Related Articles

Galeon Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Explore the largest display, with two new model debuts Galeon Yachts will be debuting two magnificent new additions to their model lineup at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). Posted on 13 Oct Galeon Yachts launches all-new 375 GTO
The 375 GTO is another game-changing and best-in-class model from Galeon Galeon Yachts launches the new 375 GTO following hot on the heels of the highly successful 325 GTO. Posted on 20 Sep Galeon 800 Fly - An island unto itself
The culmination of world-famous and award-winning naval architect Tony Castro's brilliant design The Galeon 800 FLY is the culmination of world-famous and award-winning naval architect Tony Castro's brilliant design and Galeon's extensive, fourth-generation yacht manufacturing experience. Posted on 14 Jul Galeon Owners Rendezvous 2022
With new and seasoned owners in attendance, the event kept all busy With new and seasoned owners in attendance, the event kept all busy, from a kick-off cocktail celebration against the backdrop of the beautiful Great Hall of Water aquarium at Atlantis to a christening parade, cocktail competition. Posted on 25 Jun Galeon 640 Fly - The best beginning
Rodney Burton found his way to MarineMax based on a referral and a goal As a first-time yacht owner, Rodney Burton found his way to MarineMax based on a referral and a goal: to buy the best yacht for his entertaining and lifestyle status. Posted on 23 Dec 2021 Behind the scenes in yacht transportation
Loading of Galeon Yachts by Sevenstar in Gdansk, Poland A popular topic of conversation is how Galeon Yachts make their way from the factory in Gdansk, Poland, across the Atlantic Ocean to their new owners throughout the United States. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 Galeon 325 GTO and 400 FLY debut at FLIBS
See and feel the Galeon difference at the Fort Lauderdale Galeon Yachts is known for its handcrafted excellence combining traditional boatbuilding skills with new technologies to create unique and cutting-edge designs. See and feel the Galeon difference at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). Posted on 28 Oct 2021 Award-winning Galeon 410 HTC Yacht
Winner of the 2021 Top Product award from Boating Industry Boating Industry recently announced winners of the 2021 Top Product Awards, including the innovative Galeon 410 HTC Yacht. Posted on 12 May 2021 Stunning Galeon 325 GTO premiere
TCY introduce new design It is a breakthrough design for Galeon combining a multi-purpose Sportsboat semi-open type boat with Outboards technology. This combination is arguably a worlds-first showing once again the innovation we can bring to our clients. Posted on 28 Jan 2021 Galeon Yachts announce new outboard models
Enhancing their already stunning lineup Galeon Yachts recently announced a new outboard collection, enhancing their already stunning lineup. Posted on 21 Jan 2021
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy