Galeon accelerates its growth in Asia thanks to exciting new models and strengthened distribution

by AsiaMarine 6 Dec 02:33 PST

Galeon has been represented successfully since 2016 in several Asian markets by AsiaMarine with over 60 yachts sold to date.

The very warm welcome of the acclaimed brand by Asian buyers has encouraged the shipyard to enter the next stage of its development in the region, extending its coverage from 5 to 12 countries. The ambitious plan relies on the establishment of Galeon Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong. The new entity will act as the regional centre appointing and supporting dealerships in countries where the brand is either not yet present or has not performed on par with expectations.

AsiaMarine will continue to develop as the exclusive dealer for Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, aiming to install durably Galeon Yachts among the most sought after yachts in those mature territories. This strong base will be expanded in other countries through new partnerships with solid and committed partners.

In addition to this geographical expansion, Galeon will keep on innovating and bringing to the market yachts consistently considered as game changers and references in their respective segments. Already one of the world's fastest growing shipyards, it will launch in 2023 several new models across its three main families: Outboards GTO, Transformers and Classic Luxury Yachts.

In the Outboard GTO range, the multi-awarded and extremely popular 325 GTO will welcome a bigger sibling, the 375 GTO. This remarkable model boasts the shipyard's iconic dual foldable balconies and is powered up to an impressive set of twin Mercury V12-600s, firing up this luxury compact week-ender into an impressive powerhouse.

Galeon 375 GTO

The Transformer range, which led Galeon to be recognised as an innovation reference in the industry, will welcome two new models to the wildly popular 400, 460, 500 and 640 range of versatile Flybridges. The new 440 and 560 models introduce the brand's new design language: an intoxicating blend of flair, character and elegance. Tony Castro, the acclaimed British naval architect spearheading the brand's design, managed the tour de force to offer more aggressive and sporty lines while increasing the interior volume and social spaces which were already one of Galeon's fortes.

Galeon 560 FLY

Finally, the Classic Luxury yachts range offers two stunning 70 and 83 footer vessels: the 680 Fly and the 800 Fly. Launched a few weeks ago at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Galeon 800 Fly has captivated the audience, marking the entry in style of Galeon in the select club of superyacht builders. A brand new ultra modern production facility has been set up to manufacture the brand's flagship, with 3 units already sold!

Since its inception in 1982, Galeon has grown through an inextinguishable spirit of innovation, and reached maturity keeping true to its values, building yachts which are a joy to live and sail. With levels of finishes and workmanship among the best in the industry, combining reliability with avant-garde solutions, Galeon yachts are the pride of their owners and appeal to constantly growing numbers of enthusiasts.

Eric NOYEL, Founder and CEO of AsiaMarine, notes that "Galeon is entering a new era in its development. We are proud to have accompanied customers in Asia to discover the brand until now and look forward to contributing to many more achievements. There is clear statistical evidence that the brand is growing fast. Clearly, the double effect of an improved geographical coverage coupled with new very attractive models will establish Galeon as a leading player in the region. Michel JOLY is appointed GM of Galeon Asia, and will lead this passage in a new era, building on his ties with the production team at the shipyard, the after sales and the marketing support teams available in the region". He concludes with an energetic "I am truly excited to look forward to new partnerships in new countries and to continue enjoying the growth of Galeon in this part of the world. Galeon has reached maturity to serve more clients and I am standing ready to lead this next chapter as head of Galeon Asia!"