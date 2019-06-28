Arcadia A96: Wellbeing on the water

by Arcadia Yachts 8 Dec 06:08 PST

A strong and almost overwhelming desire for a new form of wellbeing is trending in many areas, embracing not only physical and mental wellness linked to sport and meditation, but also the search for an authentic bond with nature that engages all five senses and for a social life based on genuine sharing.

The ever-present desire for wellbeing in our everyday lives lies at the heart of the new project from Arcadia Yachts. Every aspect of A96 is designed with this in mind, from the exterior styling and the multi-flexible layout to the interior design by Igor Lobanov, and from the service and privacy standards to the propulsion and stabilization systems.

Over 29 meters long and almost 8 meters in the beam, the yacht offers daytime living spaces that can be adapted to satisfy every need and a night area with five cabins. The propulsion system with four Volvo Penta IPS1.200 units delivers manoeuvrability, long range, low emissions and acoustic comfort.

The official debut and world premiere is planned for the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023.

This across-the-board trend is the springboard for the new project from Arcadia Yachts, the shipyard that has always had a focus on emerging trends and a willingness to innovate in the industry: A96, a yacht over 29 meters long (CE Category A) and almost 8 meters in the beam, with five cabins and crew quarters sleeping five.

Wellbeing is this project's guiding star. The concept, exterior styling and choice of technology for A96 have been developed by the shipyard to reflect this search for wellness in every detail, reprising and amplifying the benefits of the two previous lines: on one hand A96 offers spacious stern terraces with views of the water and a propulsion system providing excellent manoeuvrability and a top speed of 24 knots, typical for Sherpa yachts, and on the other delivers the huge volumes and superior service levels of the brand's A range. In addition, the effort to make contact with nature is much deeper than the current market offering: the settings establish an ongoing dialogue between interior and exterior, with huge transparent SLIDING doors and windows that can be opened to let nature in, quite literally as a beloved guest. The spaces are flooded with natural light and immersed in the sounds and scents of the sea, becoming at one with the surroundings.

From the swim platform to the bow, the settings flow seamlessly into one another, allowing the owner to choose between the conviviality of the main deck, a more discrete setting on the upper deck, and total privacy in a bow area ideal for spending time at anchor in roads and marina. These features all contribute to the idea of the yacht as an ideal resort to get back in shape and restore the energy needed for everyday life.

Sliding doors make for highly versatile interiors. In the living areas on the Main and Upper Decks, the extensive side and aft walls can be completely opened, transforming these settings quite literally into open air spaces. High service standards are ensured by the clear separation of guest and crew flows (with a dedicated crew stairway), by the super-modern and fully appointed pantry, and by the possibility of including a second day toilet on the Upper Deck.

To continue this design approach in the interiors, the yard asked Lobanov to decorate the settings with natural and where possible eco-friendly materials, opting for a design with soft lines and furnishings that are pleasing to the touch.

Designing the Yachting Wellbeing experience

A96 has been designed not only to be the ultimate representation of wellbeing on the water in the 90 to 100-foot segment, but also to offer three unique pluses in terms of volume, top speed (up to 24 knots with the optional motorization) and usable surface area totalling more than 400 square meters. A chain of highly challenging objectives, all to be combined in one project.

Arcadia Yachts technical department therefore worked hard on optimizing the weights and increase the structural comfort using the most sophisticated software available, carbon fiber inserts in addition to resin, and through an extensive use of infusion technology in particular on the main and upper decks and the deckhouse. Finally, all the wiring and piping systems have been optimized and the thermo-acoustic insulation solution of the engine room was made even more efficient through the use of innovative materials.

The final result of displacement at full load of "only" 130 tons allows the project to achieve the top speed target.

To deliver high performance and resort-level comfort, the propulsion system consists of four Volvo Penta IPS1.200 units (or optionally IPS1.350), making it possible to optimize the living space and shift the source of noise and vibration aft. The benefits of this integrated solution are undeniable, with excellent manoeuvrability through joystick as well as pitching stability thanks to the interceptors and dynamic positioning system. The shallow draught and the limited size of the engines, which allowed to upgrade the engine room in compliance with the increasingly stringent emission regulations standards, make A96 a yacht that can cruise in any waters.

Finally, the optional silent mode system rated over 100kWh, powered in part by the solar panels, provides up to 8-9 hours in silent mode on board at night, while the cabins offer guests the possibility of setting the temperature and taking advantage of a quiet-running air-conditioning solution that delivers a uniform temperature in each individual area, ensuring a good night's sleep. Adding to cruising comfort are CMC Marine's latest generation of environmentally friendly Waveless Stab40 stabilizer fins.

A96 will be premiered at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, ushering in the new course charted by the shipyard founded in 2008, which continues to be ahead of the curve, as it was for environmental awareness, and designs the yacht of the future, created in response to an increasingly clear trend in our everyday lives.