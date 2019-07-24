Focusing on sustainable boating: Eco-boating without jeopardising speed and style

Rand Leisure 28 © eyachts Rand Leisure 28 © eyachts

by eyachts 9 Dec 23:47 PST

Eyachts, has quickly become the biggest distributor of electric and hybrid boats in Australia. As Eyachts grow our sustainable range we wanted to highlight some of the brands that are taking big leaps in the marine industry.

"Eyachts has always strived to be at the cutting-edge of boat design and technology so we're proud to be at the forefront of the sustainable boating revolution. We set our sustainability aspirations high believing that every step makes a difference - with our hybrid and electric boat portfolio the future of more sustainable boating is already here." Ross Turner (Eyachts General Manager)

Let's take a closer look at how our exclusive range of innovative and leading edge European powerboats and sailing yachts deliver cost savings and sustainability... all without sacrificing style or speed.

Rand Leisure 28 walkthrough

RAND boats are the latest addition to the Eyachts portfolio. The brand is focused on not only delivering electric propulsion solution but also using sustainable methods of production. Check out this walkthrough of the RAND 28, a modern dayboat that packs a punch.

Greenline 45 walkthrough

Greenline Yachts were the first hybrid yachts in this class and one of the original boats in the Eyachts fleet. Whether you opt for hybrid, electric or diesel propulsion every Greenline comes standard with 1.2kw of solar and the Greenline 45 is no exception.

Axopar X Evoy Prototype explained

Axopar have taken Australia by storm in the last few years and as electric infastructure become more advanced it is exciting to see Axopar jumping onboard with new electric propulsion opportunities that don't sacrifice speed. Check out Joe's explanation.