Cora Cat 48 continues to impress

Cora Cat 48 © Multihull Solutions Cora Cat 48 © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 9 Dec 23:39 PST

Created by Philippe Guenat and naval architect Dr Albert Nazarov, the Cora Cat 48 power catamaran is turning heads, with the latest images of the model on Sydney Harbour showcasing its beauty and space.

A power-packed family cruiser, the Cora Cat 48 will surprise you at every turn. Delivering the longest range of any power catamaran under 50 ft while having the ability to enjoy speeds of up to 22 knots, this cat is ideal for coastal cruising or open-water adventures.

The Cora Cat 48 has a well-proven hull design and is built by the prestigious PMG Shipyard. With a whole interior and exterior redesign, new deck moulds and extra features throughout, this catamaran now boasts the largest cockpit of any flybridge model on the market.

The Cora Cat's shoal draft of under 1m and built-in grounding skegs enable a beachable vessel for emergency situations and also allows you to anchor in all the most protected locations. Designed with an emphasis on functionality, safety and comfort, the yacht boasts state-of-the-art systems, surpassing all rivals in her class in innovation and technology. Models available for 2023 delivery. Find out more today.

