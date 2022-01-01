Please select your home edition
Cora Cat 48 continues to impress

by Multihull Solutions 9 Dec 23:39 PST
Cora Cat 48 © Multihull Solutions

Created by Philippe Guenat and naval architect Dr Albert Nazarov, the Cora Cat 48 power catamaran is turning heads, with the latest images of the model on Sydney Harbour showcasing its beauty and space.

A power-packed family cruiser, the Cora Cat 48 will surprise you at every turn. Delivering the longest range of any power catamaran under 50 ft while having the ability to enjoy speeds of up to 22 knots, this cat is ideal for coastal cruising or open-water adventures.

Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions

The Cora Cat 48 has a well-proven hull design and is built by the prestigious PMG Shipyard. With a whole interior and exterior redesign, new deck moulds and extra features throughout, this catamaran now boasts the largest cockpit of any flybridge model on the market.

Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions

The Cora Cat's shoal draft of under 1m and built-in grounding skegs enable a beachable vessel for emergency situations and also allows you to anchor in all the most protected locations. Designed with an emphasis on functionality, safety and comfort, the yacht boasts state-of-the-art systems, surpassing all rivals in her class in innovation and technology. Models available for 2023 delivery. Find out more today.

More information here...

Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Cora Cat 48 - photo © Multihull Solutions

