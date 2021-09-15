Technohull introduces a new design philosophy with the head-turning Omega 48

by Technohull 14 Dec 03:18 PST

Technohull has revealed the latest model in its ever-growing range: the Omega 48, which is expected to launch in mid of 2023.

Introduces a new design philosophy for Technohull

Brand-new sleek and aerodynamic design

Super wide, generous deck space and interiors

New semi-straight wave piercing Dynastream hull design.

Offers unbeatable comfort and excellent handling in rough conditions

Ready to launch in mid 2023

The almost 50-footer (LOA 14.95 m for the outboard version) introduces the brand's new design philosophy, offering a fresh, modern perspective on comfort, style and luxury, whilst always remaining loyal to its high-performance DNA.

Boasting an incredibly wide deck and a 4.72 m beam, Omega 48 sets new standards in the category, as far as deck space comfort is concerned. Moreover, it is the first time ever that a top-notch performance vessel showcases such an incredibly wide deck, leaving no room for compromises.

A head-turning design

With stylish looks and generous living spaces, the Omega 48 offers a whole new perspective on the pleasure of spending a day out at sea. Her cutting-edge design is clean, aerodynamic, and sleek, featuring streamlined surfaces and a sharp, aggressive look, whilst still allowing for ultra-wide and carefully designed deck spaces and interiors that optimize guests' onboard experience.

Performance is key

The Omega 48 sports a semi-straight, wave-piercing bow hull design optimized for outstanding performance, taking into consideration the boat's remarkable width. Thanks to Technohull's patented Dynastream hull design, the Omega 48 is a sheer performer that delivers beyond expectations, offering high speeds, exceptional seakeeping, excellent handling even in rough weather conditions, unbeatable comfort, and maximum efficiency.

Engine options vary from 2 X 600 hp to 5 X 450hp, with many in between combinations and diesel options available.

Upgraded helm experience

As with all Technohull vessels, the quality of the cruising experience for both driver and guests are of the utmost importance. Unsurprisingly, this remains the case on board the Omega 48. The vessel features a brand-new aerodynamic hardtop, which coupled with a full glass windshield, provides full shelter and absolute protection from the elements, even when travelling at the highest speeds. The helm station features a double row of triple shock absorbing helm seats which are all upholstered in premium marine fabrics and a super wide, fully equipped console with in-house digital management systems to enhance the driving experience.

Ultimate onboard relaxation

Adopting a fresh perspective on deck design, the Omega 48 boasts a comfortable and ultra-spacious deck, that sets the benchmark for deck space comfort.

The generous island sunbed in the aft deck area, which is presented on a Technohull for the first time, is among the most distinctive features of the model, while numerous deck layout options are offered to meet the differing needs of owners. These include a back-to-back couch with a mini bar (or fully equipped wet bar), as well as the possibility of complementing the island sunbed with a couch and table. At the bow, an extremely spacious sunbed is perfectly matched with a wide console seat, offering the perfect spot for all-day lounging and relaxation.

Luxurious interiors

Boasting alluring details and fitted with premium quality materials, the interiors level up the living experience onboard. A side console entrance with a pantographic door reveals a highly comfortable and elegant cabin, that features an oversized double bed, ample storage space and a separate head with shower.

Luxury meets functionality

The Omega 48 presents a unique blend of modern luxury and functionality, with nothing left to chance in her design. Her top-quality equipment and materials offer everything one would need to enjoy life on board in style and comfort. At the same time, the vessel boasts unique features, like the aft garage, which thanks to the island sunbed's dual opening offers vast storage space for water toys, utilities, ropes and even a small dinghy.

The order book for Omega 48 will open in the next months.

OMEGA 48 general characteristics: