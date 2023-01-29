Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Superhawk 55 global premiere at Boot Düsseldorf

by Sunseeker 13 Dec 06:18 PST 21-29 January 2023
Superhawk 55 © Sunseeker International

The highly anticipated Sunseeker Superhawk 55 emerges from the build shed in preparation for her exciting global premiere at boot Düsseldorf 2023.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker, comments: "The launch of the Superhawk 55 is exciting for all involved, and we are thrilled to see the first hull embark on final sea trials. The iconic Superhawk name is close to the hearts of owners, employees and admirers worldwide. The Superhawk 55 is a halo product of future models developed from a proven design philosophy, becoming an icon in its own right. This exciting new performance model promises to be a thrilling new addition to the Sunseeker range, born from a passion that is unmatched in our industry."

Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Innovation in the wake of tradition

What became known as 'High Performance' styling was first seen in the remarkable XPS 34, which was developed on the same lines as the world's most successful racing boat of the time, designed by Don Shead. Another first, Sunseeker had succeeded in creating a production boat that married a pleasure boat with a racing hull. The Cobra 39, capable of 50 knots and aimed at the performance market, continued the chain of innovations, being the first Sunseeker with triple diesel engines.

In the late 1980s, the Tomahawk 37 was an outstanding success and is still a much-loved performance yacht. The subsequent models included the Mohawk 29 and the impressive Thunderhawk 43 with its dramatic wing-tipped hoop and louvered, vented sterns matching the smaller Tomahawk 37. Typical of the 'High Performance' range was the Hawk 27, combining high performance with the now expected luxurious accommodation and intelligent, ergonomically considered features.

The arrival of the Tomahawk 37 MK II in the early 1990s set a new standard for styling and space. Followed closely by the Superhawk 50, the in-house design studio had reached a maturity that led to the creation of a 50-foot performance yacht, achieving speeds of up to 50 knots whilst offering three-cabin accommodation.

In 1997, Sunseeker launched the Superhawk 48, a trailblazer in fuel efficiency and material innovation. Powered by twin or triple outdrives, speed and performance was always the primary consideration, but comfort and aesthetics soon made their way to the top of the priority list. Enduring in popularity and featured in the 'The World is Not Enough' feature film, the Superhawk 34 is world-renowned and instantly recognisable. The last Superhawk of the early 2000s, the Superhawk 43, had a radical new look and a multitude of power options from twin Volvo diesels to triple Arneson drives.

For over three decades, Sunseeker has honed its skill and nurtured its aptitude to dream, design and build a new kind of Superhawk.

Exterior

The all-new Superhawk 55 is a striking motor yacht in the Sunseeker Performance range.

Sunseeker has developed a new open-top day boat set to thrill with sleek design, exquisite detailing, and exciting innovations. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines matched with a hull form specifically designed for the IPS propulsion system, the Superhawk 55 is capable of a thrilling performance with unparalleled agility.

Striking exterior lines and intelligent design cues are evident in the Superhawk 55 exterior design. The profile is a composition of an all-new composite hull, stainless steel detailing, and expansive glazing.

A sculptured full-beam aft cockpit makes full use of the yacht's incredible width, benefitting from generous configurable seating and concealed appliances integrated into the feature wet bar and optional rise and fall TV. Helming takes place from the centre-line triple helm amidships, that allows three people to manoeuvre effortlessly. Complete with dual glassbridge display screens, charging pads and chrome multi-purpose dials, the console is well-equipped for all helming requirements. This is all sat behind a stainless-capped, curved windscreen that offers completely uninterrupted views and protection from the elements. Side deck access sits forward, adjacent to the helm, with pantograph doors to port and starboard delivering effortless walk-around access, typical of a much larger yacht. The Superhawk 55 is available as an open-top yacht or with a hard top for added shade.

The open-ended aft features a sun pad with integrated water toys stowage under an electrically opening hatch. The tender garage below can house a Williams MiniJet. Altogether this new layout delivers a one-of-a-kind performance yacht.

The foredeck offers a full-length sun pad, sliding forward to reveal a table and dedicated seating area complete with wireless charger and storage lockers.

Interior

Steps lead down to the lower deck, a highly luxurious open-plan saloon and galley area sat beneath LED lighting. Ambient recessed lighting, curved wood, and lacquer finishes contribute to a premium yet cosseted interior space. The light floods through from the expansive glazing above with a unique union jack feature. An electric blind allows intimacy and shade when needed. A rise-and-fall TV positioned above the galley transforms the space into a more relaxed seating area with comfortable lounging seats.

The forward cabin benefits from an en suite, upholstered units, and a wardrobe on the port side. The aft cabin comes with optional sliding berths offering a double or two singles and a generous en suite. The in-house interior design team developed several interior schemes with a mix of textures and colours that provide a degree of customisation with a highly contemporary look and feel.

With plenty of flexibility to the specification, emotive styling and configurable spaces, the Superhawk 55 offers a taste of luxury and the thrill of speed and agility to all those who step on board.

Technical specifications:

  • Classification: CE Category A / RINA Module F
  • Length overall: 17.32m / 56' 10"
  • Beam: 4.95m / 16' 3"
  • Draft: 1.27m / 4' 2"
  • Displacement: 21,800 kg / 48,017 lb
  • Fuel capacity: 1,800 liter / 476 US gal
  • Fresh water capacity: 430 liter / 114 US gal
  • Black water capacity: 150 liter / 39 US gal
  • Cabins: 2 (3 optional)
  • En Suites/Day head: 2 (3 optional)
  • Engine options: Twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 (2 x 725PS)
  • Maximum speed: 38 knots
  • Drives: Pods

Related Articles

Sunseeker unveils new imagery of the 88 Yacht
Showcasing Sunseeker's design and technological excellence Sunseeker unveils stunning new photography and video of its award-winning 88 Yacht. Posted on 3 Nov Two US debuts for Sunseeker at FLIBS
See the stunning 88 Yacht and Manhattan 68 Pacific Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 26 - 30 October 2022. Posted on 21 Oct Sunseeker introduces Ocean 156 and Ocean 182
New range added to its growing family of luxury performance motor yachts Unique to these two models is the new naming structure, differentiated by its Gross Tonnage rather than its length, which Sunseeker has historically used to categorise its models. Posted on 16 Sep Two Sunseeker debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival
See the stunning 100 Yacht and the dynamic Predator 65 Sunseeker International, the UK's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, has announced its expansive line-up at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival where it will be represented by its European distributor, Sunseeker London Group. Posted on 9 Jul Beautiful in Bronze
Bespoke Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht arrives in California Sun Country Yachts, Sunseeker's Southern California based dealer, has taken delivery of a Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht in a highly bespoke bronze. Posted on 25 Jun Sunseeker 100 Yacht revealed
The 100 Yacht will revolutionise the Sunseeker Yacht range The highly anticipated 100 Yacht launched into Poole Harbour, seeing daylight for the very first time. Preparing for her maiden sea trial, the 100 Yacht stands poised at the home of Sunseeker before her delivery into the Mediterranean this summer. Posted on 27 Apr Sunseeker Predator 65 interior imagery revealed
Shining under the Palm Beach sun in stunning new photoshoot The Sunseeker Predator 65 shines under the Palm Beach sun in stunning new photography. Showing off the impressive carbon fibre sunroof in its open and closed position, the spacious and bright Predator 65 interior was brought sharply into focus. Posted on 30 Mar Alter Ego: Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht launched
Two very dynamic 65-foot Sunseeker models with defining features yet a shared DNA Sunseeker is pleased to launch Alter Ego. An exciting new campaign presenting the all-new Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht in photography and film. Posted on 19 Mar Sunseeker Predator 65 to make global debut
At Palm Beach International Boat Show Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce the global debut of its Predator 65, as well as the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display, at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show from 24th- 27th March 2022. Posted on 5 Mar Sunseeker Predator 65 global digital premiere
Offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability Launched today in a digital premiere on Sunseeker Facebook and YouTube channels, Andrea Frabetti offers an exclusive insight into what makes a Sunseeker Predator truly iconic before revealing the all-new Predator 65 on film for the very first time. Posted on 11 Feb
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy