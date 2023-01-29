Superhawk 55 global premiere at Boot Düsseldorf

Superhawk 55 © Sunseeker International Superhawk 55 © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker 13 Dec 06:18 PST

The highly anticipated Sunseeker Superhawk 55 emerges from the build shed in preparation for her exciting global premiere at boot Düsseldorf 2023.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker, comments: "The launch of the Superhawk 55 is exciting for all involved, and we are thrilled to see the first hull embark on final sea trials. The iconic Superhawk name is close to the hearts of owners, employees and admirers worldwide. The Superhawk 55 is a halo product of future models developed from a proven design philosophy, becoming an icon in its own right. This exciting new performance model promises to be a thrilling new addition to the Sunseeker range, born from a passion that is unmatched in our industry."

Innovation in the wake of tradition

What became known as 'High Performance' styling was first seen in the remarkable XPS 34, which was developed on the same lines as the world's most successful racing boat of the time, designed by Don Shead. Another first, Sunseeker had succeeded in creating a production boat that married a pleasure boat with a racing hull. The Cobra 39, capable of 50 knots and aimed at the performance market, continued the chain of innovations, being the first Sunseeker with triple diesel engines.

In the late 1980s, the Tomahawk 37 was an outstanding success and is still a much-loved performance yacht. The subsequent models included the Mohawk 29 and the impressive Thunderhawk 43 with its dramatic wing-tipped hoop and louvered, vented sterns matching the smaller Tomahawk 37. Typical of the 'High Performance' range was the Hawk 27, combining high performance with the now expected luxurious accommodation and intelligent, ergonomically considered features.

The arrival of the Tomahawk 37 MK II in the early 1990s set a new standard for styling and space. Followed closely by the Superhawk 50, the in-house design studio had reached a maturity that led to the creation of a 50-foot performance yacht, achieving speeds of up to 50 knots whilst offering three-cabin accommodation.

In 1997, Sunseeker launched the Superhawk 48, a trailblazer in fuel efficiency and material innovation. Powered by twin or triple outdrives, speed and performance was always the primary consideration, but comfort and aesthetics soon made their way to the top of the priority list. Enduring in popularity and featured in the 'The World is Not Enough' feature film, the Superhawk 34 is world-renowned and instantly recognisable. The last Superhawk of the early 2000s, the Superhawk 43, had a radical new look and a multitude of power options from twin Volvo diesels to triple Arneson drives.

For over three decades, Sunseeker has honed its skill and nurtured its aptitude to dream, design and build a new kind of Superhawk.

Exterior

The all-new Superhawk 55 is a striking motor yacht in the Sunseeker Performance range.

Sunseeker has developed a new open-top day boat set to thrill with sleek design, exquisite detailing, and exciting innovations. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines matched with a hull form specifically designed for the IPS propulsion system, the Superhawk 55 is capable of a thrilling performance with unparalleled agility.

Striking exterior lines and intelligent design cues are evident in the Superhawk 55 exterior design. The profile is a composition of an all-new composite hull, stainless steel detailing, and expansive glazing.

A sculptured full-beam aft cockpit makes full use of the yacht's incredible width, benefitting from generous configurable seating and concealed appliances integrated into the feature wet bar and optional rise and fall TV. Helming takes place from the centre-line triple helm amidships, that allows three people to manoeuvre effortlessly. Complete with dual glassbridge display screens, charging pads and chrome multi-purpose dials, the console is well-equipped for all helming requirements. This is all sat behind a stainless-capped, curved windscreen that offers completely uninterrupted views and protection from the elements. Side deck access sits forward, adjacent to the helm, with pantograph doors to port and starboard delivering effortless walk-around access, typical of a much larger yacht. The Superhawk 55 is available as an open-top yacht or with a hard top for added shade.

The open-ended aft features a sun pad with integrated water toys stowage under an electrically opening hatch. The tender garage below can house a Williams MiniJet. Altogether this new layout delivers a one-of-a-kind performance yacht.

The foredeck offers a full-length sun pad, sliding forward to reveal a table and dedicated seating area complete with wireless charger and storage lockers.

Interior

Steps lead down to the lower deck, a highly luxurious open-plan saloon and galley area sat beneath LED lighting. Ambient recessed lighting, curved wood, and lacquer finishes contribute to a premium yet cosseted interior space. The light floods through from the expansive glazing above with a unique union jack feature. An electric blind allows intimacy and shade when needed. A rise-and-fall TV positioned above the galley transforms the space into a more relaxed seating area with comfortable lounging seats.

The forward cabin benefits from an en suite, upholstered units, and a wardrobe on the port side. The aft cabin comes with optional sliding berths offering a double or two singles and a generous en suite. The in-house interior design team developed several interior schemes with a mix of textures and colours that provide a degree of customisation with a highly contemporary look and feel.

With plenty of flexibility to the specification, emotive styling and configurable spaces, the Superhawk 55 offers a taste of luxury and the thrill of speed and agility to all those who step on board.

Technical specifications: