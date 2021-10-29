Extra Yachts launches the second unit of Extra X99 Fast

by Extra Yachts 13 Dec 06:47 PST

Extra Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, has launched in Ancona the second unit of the new X99 Fast.

The motor yacht features naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts and exteriors by Guida Design. Unmistakable lines with a marked and dynamic personality is what makes the Extra range stand out in the market.

Extra X99 Fast has large volumes and a layout devoted to conviviality and fun. A peculiar feature of this model is the stern with a 75 sqm outdoor area sloping down to the sea and fitted with folding balconies and a sunbathing and lounge area complete of a comfortable table providing seating for up to 12 diners at its full extension. A dynamic and modern layout for an Owner who loves conviviality and direct contact with nature.

Extra X99 Fast can accommodate up to 10 guests into 4 generously sized cabins. This 30-metre vessel has a planing hull (with sprayrail) made of carbon fiber composites, and is also equipped with two 2600hp MTU engines coupled with water jets to deliver a top speed of 37 knots. At full throttle, X99 Fast offers stability, great maneuverability, extreme comfort, and shows to be incredibly silent below deck is.

The X99 Fast model has been optimized for the American market and, just like the first unit, also number 2 will be based in Miami.