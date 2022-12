A new Horizon FD80 has launched

Horizon FD80 © Horizon Yachts Horizon FD80 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 14 Dec 14:49 PST

The acclaimed Horizon Fast Displacement Series FD80 will soon be available to the Australian market.

Constructed to CE certification, this is the third FD80 making its way to the continent, whose market has demonstrated tremendous interest in the popular FD Series.

Making her way to the Australian market, this latest Horizon FD80 yacht boasts enviable deck areas and incredible interior space.