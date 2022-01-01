Ensign News: Cruising the Whitsundays on a luxurious catamaran

Ensign sales professional, Nautitech specialist and charter skipper Andrew Pearson shares his adventures of cruising in the Whitsundays and sailing down to Sydney.

Our vessel 'Flo' was a Nautitech Open 40 and has been in full survey since 2019. The Open 40 is a good boat to sail as well, with luxurious appointments, and she has the advantage of being a good passage maker, so we were able to get to all the best spots on the same day.

Read on about their exciting story

Share your favourite cruising spots with us on our socials