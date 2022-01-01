Ensign News: Cruising the Whitsundays on a luxurious catamaran

The Ensign Yachts Team
The Ensign Yachts team are very excited to hear about the launch of the new Nautitech 48. The new model has been teased as a 'long voyager'.
Be the first to know
The new C46 marks an exciting development in the impressive CLine yacht range. With the award winning C38 and C42 already delighting their customers, the C46 is set to be another huge success.
Ensign sales professional, Nautitech specialist and charter skipper Andrew Pearson shares his adventures of cruising in the Whitsundays and sailing down to Sydney.
Our vessel 'Flo' was a Nautitech Open 40 and has been in full survey since 2019. The Open 40 is a good boat to sail as well, with luxurious appointments, and she has the advantage of being a good passage maker, so we were able to get to all the best spots on the same day.
Read on about their exciting story
Share your favourite cruising spots with us on our socials
Read on
The first of our 'Summer Viewing' days was a great success, with a number of locals coming down to check out the stunning Tofinou 9.7 and the Rhea 23. The weather gods were kind to us with sunshine all morning and light winds, allowing viewers to fully appreciate the spacious and comfortable cockpit of the Tofinou.
Register your interest for all our future 'Summer Viewing' opportunities.
The next evolution in Bavaria's ever-popular SR Line will be unveiled in January 2023. The SR33 is the smallest iteration in the range, with the larger award wining SR36 (winner of 2022 Best of Boats Award) and SR41 (winner of 2022 Motor Boat of the Year Award). Despite its smaller dimensions, the SR33 packs a punch with its large open-plan cockpit, spacious lounging areas on the foredeck and stern, and comfortable accommodation for 4 below decks.
Welcome to the Heysea Asteria 142 Superyacht. Designed by the internationally renowned Italian design studio VYD, perfected in collaboration with experienced yacht owners, captains, and Ensign Yachts Australia, and built by one of the fastest advancing yards in the world.
Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner
Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats
Why list your boat with Ensign Yachts? See our Tested 5-point plan
Bavaria C45
MJM Yachts 36z
Nautitech 40 Open
Robert Hawke - 'Zephyr' MJM Yachts 36z
"Thanks for Ensigns professional help in selling Zephyr and for the wise counsel of Andrew, I am in the market for a new boat and would happily go through Ensign again."
Craig and Donna Brumby - 'La Luna' Nautitech 40 Open
With the generous, personalised help and support of the Ensign team and the dedication of the Nautitech Factory, our boat was delivered to La Rochelle, France. We couldnt be happier with our choice of the Nautitech 40 Open and Ensign's Euro Pick-up option, and are excited to begin our adventure!"
See more reasons why customers trust the Ensign Yachts team
Have questions? Email enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au
Ensign Yachts, Smiths Marina, The Spit, 2/81 Parriwi Road, Mosman, NSW 2088, Australia