Webasto introduces new Telescopic Shade 2500

Telescopic Shade Yacht © Webasto Telescopic Shade Yacht © Webasto

by Webasto 15 Dec 09:29 PST

The versatile new Telescopic Shade 2500 from Webasto - market leader in marine roofing solutions, is an industry-leading accessory to provide boaters relief from the sun, whether they're relaxing in the bay or running out to the reef.

Its patent-pending design focuses on easy installation on a T-top, arch or other overhead structure, where the electrically-powered sunshade retracts discretely to be barely visible.

Available in fabric widths customizable up to 2500mm, the Webasto Telescopic Shade is built for the marine environment. Stainless steel tubing and castings are exceptionally robust and polished to a high gloss to provide a premium appearance. The entire assembly is so well- engineered for stability, the shade can remain fully extended while the boat is under way in moderate conditions.

The Telescopic Shade 2500 features quick-drying Dickson (Glen Raven) Infinity fabric that resists fading, tears and UV rays, and is easy to clean. Standard colours are Noir black, Carbon dark grey, Gris medium grey and Pierre light grey, with additional options available.

Installing the Telescopic Shade 2500 is accomplished in a few easy steps. The base tubes and single 12V DC drive motor with adjustable end positions are mounted to the boat's overhead structure with the adjustable brackets. Stainless steel gas springs have an extra oil chamber for consistent fabric tension for each position while cross beams self-adjust to minimize stress on the system.

The Webasto Telescopic Shade 2500 concept requires no synchronization—only checking and adjusting the end positions. The power switch and wiring harness are offered as an optional kit. This canopy can also be used in tandem with Webasto's wide range of GRP and glass marine sunroofs.

All Webasto Products come with a 2 year warranty. For more details go to www.webasto.com or call 1800 244 494.