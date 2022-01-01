Please select your home edition
Edition

Webasto introduces new Telescopic Shade 2500

by Webasto 15 Dec 09:29 PST
Telescopic Shade Yacht © Webasto

The versatile new Telescopic Shade 2500 from Webasto - market leader in marine roofing solutions, is an industry-leading accessory to provide boaters relief from the sun, whether they're relaxing in the bay or running out to the reef.

Its patent-pending design focuses on easy installation on a T-top, arch or other overhead structure, where the electrically-powered sunshade retracts discretely to be barely visible.

Available in fabric widths customizable up to 2500mm, the Webasto Telescopic Shade is built for the marine environment. Stainless steel tubing and castings are exceptionally robust and polished to a high gloss to provide a premium appearance. The entire assembly is so well- engineered for stability, the shade can remain fully extended while the boat is under way in moderate conditions.

Telescopic Shade from below - photo © Webasto
Telescopic Shade from below - photo © Webasto

The Telescopic Shade 2500 features quick-drying Dickson (Glen Raven) Infinity fabric that resists fading, tears and UV rays, and is easy to clean. Standard colours are Noir black, Carbon dark grey, Gris medium grey and Pierre light grey, with additional options available.

Telescopic Shade moving front - photo © Webasto
Telescopic Shade moving front - photo © Webasto

Installing the Telescopic Shade 2500 is accomplished in a few easy steps. The base tubes and single 12V DC drive motor with adjustable end positions are mounted to the boat's overhead structure with the adjustable brackets. Stainless steel gas springs have an extra oil chamber for consistent fabric tension for each position while cross beams self-adjust to minimize stress on the system.

The Webasto Telescopic Shade 2500 concept requires no synchronization—only checking and adjusting the end positions. The power switch and wiring harness are offered as an optional kit. This canopy can also be used in tandem with Webasto's wide range of GRP and glass marine sunroofs.

All Webasto Products come with a 2 year warranty. For more details go to www.webasto.com or call 1800 244 494.

Related Articles

Powered by LandCruiser - Towed by LandCruiser
There is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80 It remains that there is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80, so it was kind of hard to work out from whence to start. Posted on 14 Dec Introducing the new flagship Viking 90
Hull No. 1 is just one of four Viking 90s currently in production In case you haven't heard, we're introducing a new flagship, the Viking 90, at the Viking Yacht Company and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show, Feb. 3-4, followed by her world premiere at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 15-19. Posted on 14 Dec Ocean escapes in Thailand
An interview with Captain Fraser Gow of Stardust In November 2020, Captain Fraser Gow left the wintry Dutch coastline behind, and, on the instructions of her Owner, took the Amels 206 STARDUST south to the sun and the Land of Smiles. Posted on 14 Dec Technohull introduces a new design philosophy
With the head-turning Omega 48 Technohull has revealed the latest model in its ever-growing range: the Omega 48, which is expected to launch in mid of 2023. Posted on 14 Dec Extra X99 Fast: second unit launched
Large volumes and a layout devoted to conviviality and fun The motor yacht features naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts and exteriors by Guida Design. Unmistakable lines with a marked and dynamic personality is what makes the Extra range stand out in the market. Posted on 13 Dec Superhawk 55 global premiere at Boot Düsseldorf
The highly anticipated Superhawk 55 leaves the build shed The highly anticipated Sunseeker Superhawk 55 emerges from the build shed in preparation for her exciting global premiere at boot Düsseldorf 2023. Posted on 13 Dec Is a water maker a sensible choice?
Boat life seems to be the 'In' thing right now Extended Cruising, living aboard, or doing the Loop... whatever you call it, we are now using our boats for more than just a weekend getaway or vacation. Motor Yacht / Power Boat cruising has become very popular. Posted on 11 Dec Project update: YN 20750 Project Orion
Cristiano Gatto interior design revealed As NASA's Orion spacecraft makes its triumphant return from the Moon, Heesen Yachts is delighted to unveil the first visuals of the stellar interior spaces of its 50-metre Project Orion, YN 20750. Posted on 11 Dec Arcadia A96: Wellbeing on the water
The official debut and world premiere is planned for the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 A strong and almost overwhelming desire for a new form of wellbeing is trending in many areas, embracing not only physical and mental wellness linked to sport and meditation, but also the search for an authentic bond with nature. Posted on 8 Dec CL Yachts reports strong 2022
And strengthens its international sales network Following a fruitful year that saw the launch of two brand new models, CLX96 and CLB65, CL Yachts is backing up strong sales by expanding and strengthening its sales networks that are now global in coverage. Posted on 8 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy