It will surely surpass your expectations for contemporary yet functional design, for on-point yet flexible livability, and for excellent performance across a wide range of on-water conditions. Climb onboard with Thibaud Maudet from Jeanneau for a detailed tour!

The DB/43 OB is designed to change the way you think about the perfect premium day boat to suit your boating needs.

The COA 2022 Jeanneau Christmas Cup

It definitely is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! It definitely is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! Organized by the COA and supported by Jeanneau's regional dealer China Pacific Marine, Hong Kong's first-ever COA 2022 Jeanneau Christmas Cup (CXC) ended splendidly on Saturday, 10th December.

A unique new experience in day boating

Jeanneau will unveil the DB/37 at her world premiere at the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show Jeanneau will unveil the DB/37, the second model in its new line of premium Day Boats, in her world premiere at the Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, from the 21st through the 29th of January 2023.

Jeanneau's strong entry in 2022 RSHYR

A total of 5 Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300's and a Sun Fast 3600 will compete in the short-handed division With an unprecedented presence of 6 Jeanneau Sun Fast racing yachts in the 77th edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, this year will witness a fierce rivalry among them within the 120 yachts entered for the Race

Off the beaten path aboard Barba, Sun Fast 37

Paul Fenn gets the opportunity to sail across the Norwegian Sea to the Faroe Islands Inspired by the likes of Jacque Cousteau and David Attenborough, Jeanneau owner, Andreas B. Heide, aboard his Sun Fast 37, Barba, spends his days exploring the far reaches of the North Atlantic in search of whales, walruses, and polar bears.

Sun Fast 30 One Design announced

Jeanneau & Multiplast join forces to offer a new experience Bound by common values, Jeanneau and Multiplast, two major players in the world of boating, have naturally decided to collaborate and join forces to develop a new high-performance and accessible sailboat.

Three North American Jeanneau Powerboat debuts

See you this week in Fort Lauderdale We invite you to join us on H-Dock in the Red Zone at the show to discover 8 Jeanneau Powerboats in which three are debuting in North America for the first time ever!

Annapolis Boat Show - Just three weeks away

Jeanneau will have the complete Sun Odyssey Range on display The 2022 United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis is right around the corner! As the largest in-water sailboat show in North America, don't miss out on one of the most exciting event for sailing enthusiasts throughout the year.

Jeanneau's new Merry Fisher 1295 Fly

Designed for unforgettable family cruising experiences Magnificent on the interior and on the exterior, with new signature windows in the hull, this model is perfectly designed for unforgettable family cruising experiences, representing the tremendous ingenuity of Jeanneau.

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 arriving soon

This new addition is designed by Marc Lombard Middle Harbour Yacht Club was the perfect venue to view the Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300, the Sun Odyssey 349 and the Sun Odyssey 410 in a relaxed atmosphere last week, and perfect weather was a bonus too!