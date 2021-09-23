Strategic changes for TMG as market share increases

by TMG Yachts 16 Dec 14:29 PST

The Multihull Group (TMG) grows to welcome new brands to their portfolio, ushering in a new name and corporate identity.

In an expansion strategy aimed at delivering more products to the Australian boating marketplace, the newly christened "TMG Yachts" will continue with their successful relationship with Lagoon Catamarans whilst welcoming in new world-class boat manufacturing partners.

Commenting on the strategy, TMG Yachts' managing director John Cowpe;

"For many years we have been synonymous with expertise in the multihull marketplace, the delivery of new vessels both in Australia and overseas for our clients, and the provision of industry-leading aftersales support. As "The Multihull Group", we have been pleased to receive multiple awards on the global stage. The upcoming introduction of monohulls to our portfolio has given rise to the rebranding you will now see rollout across the company. And so, as "The Multihull Group" name steps aside, please be confident that the new "TMG Yachts" steps up with the same friendly, knowledgeable, and passionate team, striving to deliver you the very best in boating, not only in multihulls but in all boats under our new banner."

tmgyachts.com is now the official online home of the company and you can contact the team at