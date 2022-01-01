Please select your home edition
Two new boats provide a unique opportunity in the Whitsundays

by Whitsunday Rent a Yacht 20 Dec 21:50 PST
Lady Lynne, Shute Harbour © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht

Two brand new, current Leopard models are now open for booking through Whitsunday Rent a Yacht; "Lady Lynne", a Leopard 46 Powercat and "Orion", a Leopard 42 Sailing Catamaran.

By adding new vessels to their fleet, Whitsunday Rent a Yacht's customer focus ethos and service offering continue to expand.

Orion Leopard 42 - photo © Tim Wootton
Orion Leopard 42 - photo © Tim Wootton

"Orion", a Leopard 42 Sailing Catamaran, and "Lady Lynne", a Leopard 46 Power catamaran, are ideal vessels for sailing the Whitsundays with friends or family. Both boats demonstrate Leopard's signature balance between comfort and performance and offer features not often found on boats available for bareboat charter in Australia.

Generous living spaces, modern styling, excellent natural light and plenty of opportunities for island views are just some of the perks found on these next-generation Leopards. The pièce de résistance on The Leopard 46 is the flybridge - complete with a large lounge area, helm station, BBQ, fridge, sink, shade and sound system! The Leopard 42 features a cabin top lounge area, above the cockpit.

Accommodation across each vessel includes a spacious owner's suite and two double en-suite cabins. There are also opportunities to convert lounges in the saloon for those larger family groups.

Whitehaven Beach anchorage - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht
Whitehaven Beach anchorage - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht

WRAY sales manager James Middleton shared that bareboat charter holidays in the Whitsundays have been extremely popular recently, with many heavily booked boats.

"The new additions to our fleet are not only spectacular boats, but since they have just opened for bookings, they're a unique opportunity for guests to secure a vessel on their preferred dates," says James. "These new boats also offer guests the chance to be among the first to sail them."

Orion is serviced under the "Sunsail" banner, and Lady Lynne is within Whitsunday Rent a Yacht. Head to the Whitsunday Rent a Yacht website for rates or more information.

For more information visit www.rentayacht.com.au.

Shute Harbour - Whitsunday Rent A Yacht base - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht
Shute Harbour - Whitsunday Rent A Yacht base - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht
Whitehaven Beach - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht
Whitehaven Beach - photo © Whitsunday Rent A Yacht

